‘Five-Alarm Fire for the Republic’: Experts Focusing on 2024 Election Warning From a Top Conservative Lawyer
J. Michael Luttig, a top conservative attorney who then-Vice President Mike Pence consulted with as Donald Trump pushed him harder and harder to unlawfully attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is out with a warning that has experts sitting up and taking notice.
Luttig is a former U.S. Court of Appeals Judge who was almost nominated to become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and regardless of politics is highly respected by the left and the right.
This is his warning, which appears in a Monday afternoon New York Times article:
“At the moment, there is no other way to say it: This is the clearest and most present danger to our democracy,” Luttig told the Times. “Trump and his supporters in Congress and in the states are preparing now to lay the groundwork to overturn the election in 2024 were Trump, or his designee, to lose the vote for the presidency.”
National Review senior editor Jay Nordlinger says in response to the quote, “When Luttig says so — I sit up a little straighter.”
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney at the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Richard Signorelli quotes Lutttig and blasts Attorney General Merrick Garland:
“At the moment, there is no other way to say it: This is the clearest & most present danger to our democracy.”-J. Michael Luttig
They do not fear accountability. Garland’s incompetence is indefensible. Shame on those who make $ here by defending him.https://t.co/HrOe6Lr56T
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) April 18, 2022
“This article pretty nicely summarizes the five-alarm fire for the republic right now, and we are just letting it burn,” says Patrick De Klotz, an attorney and former U.S. Dept. of Justice official.
Project Lincoln co-founder Mike Madrid points to the Times’ piece and says: “These traitors must be prosecuted.”
Others on social media retweeting the quote include noted attorney George Conway, GOP pollster Frank Luntz, NBC News political reporter Allan Smith, former Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Politico Danielle Decker Jones, and CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa.
Image via Shutterstock
Psaki Schools Doocy on Masks, Again: ‘I’m Not a Doctor, You’re Not a Doctor’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to educate Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who needed her to explain how sitting in the briefing room for 45 minutes is different from sitting on an airplane for hours, and how the briefing room is not currently in a CDC-designated red zone.
“Why is it that we can sit here in the White House briefing room with no masks, but people can’t sit in an airplane cabin with no masks?” Doocy wanted to know of one of the most powerful people in the federal government.
“Well, Peter, I’m not a doctor. You’re not a doctor – that I’m aware of. If you’re a doctor, I wasn’t aware of that today, until today.”
Doocy acknowledged he is not a doctor.
“Okay, not a doctor – just making sure I don’t know.”
“Nor does he play one on TV,” she said, repeating another reporter. “There you go – most days.”
“We are currently in a green zone in Washington, D.C., so they’re not recommending it,” Psaki had to explain. “Some people can still wear a mask if they want to, many people do, or wear them in meetings, or wear them at certain times where you’re going to be around, or sitting close to people, or maybe you have an immunocompromised parent, or friend and so people make that decision and there’s this is based on health considerations and data that the CDC looks at about transmissibility as we’ve seen an increase in cases on airplanes.”
Psaki has been forced to discuss masks with Doocy several times, literally from almost President Biden’s first day in office. One year ago in May, Psaki had to correct Doocy’s suggestion mask guidance was “political.”
Watch:
Jen Psaki once again forced to educate Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who needed her to explain how sitting in the briefing room for 45 minutes is different from sitting on an airplane for hours, and the difference between green and red zones.pic.twitter.com/UTI0wPS7gf
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 18, 2022
Raskin Says Jan. 6 Public Hearings Will Begin Soon – and Trump Was ‘Likely’ Prepared to Invoke Martial Law
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will begin public hearings in May with a focus on then-president Donald Trump’s attempt at a coup and possible decision to invoke martial law, says U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).
“This was a coup organized by the president against the vice president and against the Congress in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” said Raskin in an interview with Reuters, NPR, and The Guardian, Reuters reports.
“Trump was prepared to seize the presidency, and likely to invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law,” Raskin adds.
“We’re going to tell the whole story of everything that happened. There was a violent insurrection and an attempted coup and we were saved by (then-Vice President) Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with that plan,” the Democrat from Maryland who headed the second Trump impeachment also said.
Watch:
Trump Issues Bizarre ‘Happy Easter’ Statement Attacking ‘Radical Left Maniacs’
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday wished a “Happy Easter” to everyone, including what he said were “radical left maniacs.”
In a statement, the former president used one of the most important Christian holidays to attack his political opponents.
“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country,” he wrote. “May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!”
In last year’s statement, Trump extended his Easter tidings to “radical left crazies.”
President Donald J. Trump:
“Happy Easter to all including the Radical Left Maniacs who are doing everything possible to destroy our Country. May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!” pic.twitter.com/Q6tJf0nThl
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 17, 2022
