COMMENTARY
Watch: ‘Donald Trump Is Mentally Unwell’ Says CNN’s Harwood in Warning to GOP
CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood says Donald Trump, the former president, “is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him.”
“Distinctions between true-false, right-wrong, America’s friends, America’s enemies are irrelevant to Donald Trump,” Harwood added on Wednesday morning on CNN’s “New Day,” in response to what the cable news outlet is calling “Trump’s brazen request to Putin.”
“Russia has helped him financially and politically over the years,” Harwood continued, “and he has aligned himself with Vladimir Putin. This is significant not just because he was president, but he’s the leader of one of America’s two political parties, he might be president again. And this is a moment of moral clarity. When Vladimir Putin is slaughtering thousands of people in Ukraine, for Republicans who do care about the difference between right-wrong, true-false, America’s friends, America’s enemies, to reflect on whether this is the person they want to attach their party to.”
CNN reports that in “a new interview published Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any damaging information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political assistance from America’s top adversary.”
Watch Harwood:
“Donald Trump is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him.”
CNN White House correspondent @JohnJHarwood reacts to a new interview where Donald Trump asks Putin for intel on the Bidens. Watch the moment here: https://t.co/GjUYRKXFob pic.twitter.com/k67KbDnbzG
— CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMMENTARY
Watch: GOP Rep. Greene Warns Pete Buttigieg and His Husband to ‘Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms’ With His Bicycle and EVs
Republican U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday warned Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, to not bring his bicycle or electric vehicles into public facilities designated for female children.
“And you know what?” Greene screamed to the crowd. “Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycle, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.”
Rep. Greene made her announcement at a rally in Georgia held by Donald Trump, the failed and disgraced former president.
Greene’s warning apparently was a failed yet reprehensible attempt to equate LGBTQ people with pedophiles, one of the Republican Party’s false but increased lines of attack against Democrats.
Watch Congresswoman Greene:
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on a strange rant about Pete Buttigieg and says he “can stay out of our girls bathroom” pic.twitter.com/mflOliqc5R
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2022
COMMENTARY
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Just 33 Words for the Largest Mass Shooting This Year That Just Happened in Her State
On Saturday night what the State Police described as a “gunfight” broke out at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, leaving a 23-year old victim dead and 27 others injured – including six children, 19 months and older. It is the largest mass shooting of the year. Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders had just 33 words to say about the devastating shootout in her state.
Arkansas’s current governor, Republican Asa Hutchinson, issued this statement on Sunday, calling the mass shooting “a total disregard of the value of life.”
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 20, 2022
The car show is part of an event that “provides family-friendly entertainment and raises money for scholarships and school supplies for underprivileged youths.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders also issued a statement, on Twitter only, not on any other of the social media accounts listed on her campaign website. “Prayers,” she offered, calling it “senseless and tragic,” and thanking law enforcement. It was just 33 words.
Prayers for the community of Dumas for the senseless and tragic shooting at a community event last night. Thankful for our law enforcement and first responders for their actions during this difficult time. https://t.co/3ZaDtHjMVg
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 20, 2022
The Gun Violence Archive reports two of the children injured were one-year-olds, one was 8 years old, one 9, and one 11.
Huckabee Sanders just three days earlier, as veteran political commentator Charles Pierce has expertly noted, praised Arkansas as “God’s Country” because “you can get a 12 pack and a 12 gauge shotgun at your neighborhood Edward’s Food Giant!”
The photo she tweeted includes her, her husband, a Huckabee Sanders campaign bus, and signs advertising guns and ammo.
You know you’re in God’s country when you can get a 12 pack and a 12 gauge shotgun at your neighborhood Edward’s Food Giant! pic.twitter.com/CEhFzbzWno
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 17, 2022
“God’s Country is apparently located somewhere between Deadwood and Tombstone. God should move to a better neighborhood. She’s not safe where She is,” observed Pierce.
Huckabee Sanders has said nothing more about the horrific gun violence, at least nothing on her social media accounts or published in news online.
COMMENTARY
NY Times Blasted by Its Own Readers for ‘Appalling’ Claims It Makes About ‘Free Speech’ and ‘Cancel Culture’
The New York Times Editorial Board is under fire for what its own readers are calling an “appalling” editorial that claims “America Has a Free Speech Problem.” It is a massive treatise, well over 2500 words, that essentially blames liberals for “cancel culture” and conservatives for banning books – and manages to equate the two as equal, something the Times is criticized for doing on multiple topics frequently.
Rather than quote the Times piece – it can be read here – we’re going to quote some of what the Times’ own readers voted as the best comments responding to the editorial.
“This editorial is appalling,” writes a reader from Baltimore. “Clearly, the Editorial Board is feeling touchy about the widespread ridicule of its recent decision to characterize as a political crisis an undergrad’s discomfort at expressing her opinions in class. I guess you need to be reminded that the 1st Amendment does not guarantee the right not to be ‘shamed or shunned.’ You are creating a false equivalency between private citizens’ opposition to willful disinformation and points of view they find objectionable, and the recent Republican craze for using the levers of government to stifle discussion of particular topics.”
The Baltimore reader is referring to a widely-criticized op-ed the Times published earlier this month written by a college senior complaining about “cancel culture” and claiming she feels she has to “self-censor.” That student identified herself as a liberal yet writes for a right-wing outlet, cited right-wing media, and interned at a Koch-funded foundation. She even praised a right-wing professor at her school who is an anti-LGBTQ activist. As several said, she cited no actual examples of harm that came from her speaking her opinion.
A reader from New York City commenting on the Editorial Board’s piece says they “have never liked the phrase ‘Cancel Culture’ as it creates an easy scapegoat by attacking the terminology and not the underlying sentiment. When I replace the phrase ‘Cancel Culture’ with ‘Accountability Culture’ I am much more inclined to to accept it. I do not think people should be ‘Cancelled’ for their view points or what they say but I do feel people should be held ‘Accountable’ for their words just as they are for their actions.”
Theresa from Vermont says she is “stunned to read this. Free speech is protected in the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from restricting speech, protects the right not to speak, and protects against government censorship. It does not protect a speaker from accountability and responsibility for their speech. I’m a senior citizen, and never remember a time when everyone was expected to listen to every bad idea, all the bad science, every hateful expression, or every lie or misrepresentation of fact, in the name of free speech. Facts and truth, and validity of argument, matter if you want someone to listen. This opinion is totally off the mark, both in analysis of free speech and historical tradition.”
Another reader from New York says, “it seems to me this editorial went really far out of its way to attempt [to] blame the left and the right evenly for cancel culture. But it is not the left that is burning books, it’s not the left that are attacking people in school board meetings, in our Capital, on social media day in and day out. It is not left wing “news” shows that are spreading misinformation daily and it is not the left that have members of Congress shouting out in chambers as if they are calling to a rival at a NASCAR event. Once again the false equivalency between the left and the right helps normalize the behavior from the right that we abhor.”
Dan from Naples says: “I have never felt restrained or curtailed from stating my opinion or voicing my feelings with one exception. The violence that the Right in this country embrace and the gun culture that has become a religion with the Right makes me consider where I am and in what kind of surrounding I’m in before stating what I believe.”
And from Washington, D.C., a reader adds: “If people are more uncomfortable talking about politics because they think they will be judged, it is because of the political moment that we are in. One of our two political parties is getting dangerously close to overthrowing our system of government. It should make you uncomfortable to support that. It should make you uncomfortable to go along with it because you refuse to acknowledge what is happening or because you want a tax cut or whatever.”
Lastly, a reader from SOMA says definitively, “NO. I think it is appropriate to shame and remove from public discourse those that repeat lies that hurt people–such as the lies about scientific information about Covid that kills. Because as we have seen–misinformation does kill. No I do not want to hear alternative truths in the name of free speech. It is destroying society. Especially when the undereducated are lauded by so many, and propaganda abounds that people cannot discern the difference between fact and fiction. We must set some boundaries for when public figures lie to the detriment of the public. They must be held accountable. I’m not sure how we do it, but I know we must.”
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Came Closer Than Widely Realized’: Ted Cruz Worked ‘Directly With Trump’ to Try to Overturn the Election
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘It’s in the Plan!’ Fox News Host Slaps Down Rick Scott Over His Proposal to ‘Sunset’ Social Security
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
McCarthy to Talk to Cawthorn About ‘Orgy’ and ‘Cocaine’ Accusations – Because Republicans Are ‘Upset’ He Made Them: Report
- News2 days ago
‘I’m Not Going to Tell You – Why Would I Tell You?’ Biden Smacks Down Doocy Over ‘Silly’ Question
- News23 hours ago
‘Woodward and I Have the Docs’: Robert Costa Posts Jan. 6 WH Call Logs That Could Be Big Trouble for Trump and Allies
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Too Much Catnip’: State Senator Mocked Over Claim Students Now Identifying as ‘Furries’ – and Demanding Litter Boxes
- CRIME2 days ago
Legal Experts Weigh in on Judge’s ‘Monumental’ Ruling That Finds Trump ‘More Likely Than Not’ Committed a Federal Felony
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Coup in Search of a Legal Theory’: Judge Delivers Damning Rebuke – Orders Eastman to Hand Over Docs to 1/6 Committee