Ted Cruz’s Actions Come Back to Haunt Him in Damning Supercut

In just 74 seconds of smartly edited video, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasancrushes Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s attempts this week to “both sides” arguments about the sanctity of democracy.

The Texas senator was one of the loudest voices leading up to and on Jan. 6 saying that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump and that the voting results should be set aside.

In Fox News appearances this week Cruz repeated the refrain that “Democrats do not believe in democracy.” Hasan’s supercut lines up the senator’s current statements against his oratory about the election that President Joe Biden won.

Two days after the 2020 election, Cruz said of Democrats, “They are setting the stage to potentially steal an election.” That false assertion is immediately followed by Cruz accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of “already screaming” that the 2022 midterm elections are going to be stolen by Republicans.

You can watch the entire supercut here: