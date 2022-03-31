COMMENTARY
Ted Cruz’s Actions Come Back to Haunt Him in Damning Supercut
In just 74 seconds of smartly edited video, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasancrushes Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s attempts this week to “both sides” arguments about the sanctity of democracy.
The Texas senator was one of the loudest voices leading up to and on Jan. 6 saying that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump and that the voting results should be set aside.
In Fox News appearances this week Cruz repeated the refrain that “Democrats do not believe in democracy.” Hasan’s supercut lines up the senator’s current statements against his oratory about the election that President Joe Biden won.
Two days after the 2020 election, Cruz said of Democrats, “They are setting the stage to potentially steal an election.” That false assertion is immediately followed by Cruz accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of “already screaming” that the 2022 midterm elections are going to be stolen by Republicans.
READ: Internet rises up in disgust at Kevin McCarthy’s handling of Madison Cawthorn’s claims
You can watch the entire supercut here:
Watched this yet? https://t.co/8632bvRrUp
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 31, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMMENTARY
Watch: ‘Donald Trump Is Mentally Unwell’ Says CNN’s Harwood in Warning to GOP
CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood says Donald Trump, the former president, “is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him.”
“Distinctions between true-false, right-wrong, America’s friends, America’s enemies are irrelevant to Donald Trump,” Harwood added on Wednesday morning on CNN’s “New Day,” in response to what the cable news outlet is calling “Trump’s brazen request to Putin.”
“Russia has helped him financially and politically over the years,” Harwood continued, “and he has aligned himself with Vladimir Putin. This is significant not just because he was president, but he’s the leader of one of America’s two political parties, he might be president again. And this is a moment of moral clarity. When Vladimir Putin is slaughtering thousands of people in Ukraine, for Republicans who do care about the difference between right-wrong, true-false, America’s friends, America’s enemies, to reflect on whether this is the person they want to attach their party to.”
CNN reports that in “a new interview published Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any damaging information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political assistance from America’s top adversary.”
Watch Harwood:
“Donald Trump is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him.”
CNN White House correspondent @JohnJHarwood reacts to a new interview where Donald Trump asks Putin for intel on the Bidens. Watch the moment here: https://t.co/GjUYRKXFob pic.twitter.com/k67KbDnbzG
— CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2022
COMMENTARY
Watch: GOP Rep. Greene Warns Pete Buttigieg and His Husband to ‘Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms’ With His Bicycle and EVs
Republican U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday warned Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, to not bring his bicycle or electric vehicles into public facilities designated for female children.
“And you know what?” Greene screamed to the crowd. “Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycle, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.”
Rep. Greene made her announcement at a rally in Georgia held by Donald Trump, the failed and disgraced former president.
Greene’s warning apparently was a failed yet reprehensible attempt to equate LGBTQ people with pedophiles, one of the Republican Party’s false but increased lines of attack against Democrats.
Watch Congresswoman Greene:
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on a strange rant about Pete Buttigieg and says he “can stay out of our girls bathroom” pic.twitter.com/mflOliqc5R
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2022
COMMENTARY
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Just 33 Words for the Largest Mass Shooting This Year That Just Happened in Her State
On Saturday night what the State Police described as a “gunfight” broke out at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, leaving a 23-year old victim dead and 27 others injured – including six children, 19 months and older. It is the largest mass shooting of the year. Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders had just 33 words to say about the devastating shootout in her state.
Arkansas’s current governor, Republican Asa Hutchinson, issued this statement on Sunday, calling the mass shooting “a total disregard of the value of life.”
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 20, 2022
The car show is part of an event that “provides family-friendly entertainment and raises money for scholarships and school supplies for underprivileged youths.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders also issued a statement, on Twitter only, not on any other of the social media accounts listed on her campaign website. “Prayers,” she offered, calling it “senseless and tragic,” and thanking law enforcement. It was just 33 words.
Prayers for the community of Dumas for the senseless and tragic shooting at a community event last night. Thankful for our law enforcement and first responders for their actions during this difficult time. https://t.co/3ZaDtHjMVg
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 20, 2022
The Gun Violence Archive reports two of the children injured were one-year-olds, one was 8 years old, one 9, and one 11.
Huckabee Sanders just three days earlier, as veteran political commentator Charles Pierce has expertly noted, praised Arkansas as “God’s Country” because “you can get a 12 pack and a 12 gauge shotgun at your neighborhood Edward’s Food Giant!”
The photo she tweeted includes her, her husband, a Huckabee Sanders campaign bus, and signs advertising guns and ammo.
You know you’re in God’s country when you can get a 12 pack and a 12 gauge shotgun at your neighborhood Edward’s Food Giant! pic.twitter.com/CEhFzbzWno
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 17, 2022
“God’s Country is apparently located somewhere between Deadwood and Tombstone. God should move to a better neighborhood. She’s not safe where She is,” observed Pierce.
Huckabee Sanders has said nothing more about the horrific gun violence, at least nothing on her social media accounts or published in news online.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
McCarthy to Talk to Cawthorn About ‘Orgy’ and ‘Cocaine’ Accusations – Because Republicans Are ‘Upset’ He Made Them: Report
- News2 days ago
‘Woodward and I Have the Docs’: Robert Costa Posts Jan. 6 WH Call Logs That Could Be Big Trouble for Trump and Allies
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Watch: ‘Donald Trump Is Mentally Unwell’ Says CNN’s Harwood in Warning to GOP
- News3 days ago
‘I’m Not Going to Tell You – Why Would I Tell You?’ Biden Smacks Down Doocy Over ‘Silly’ Question
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Too Much Catnip’: State Senator Mocked Over Claim Students Now Identifying as ‘Furries’ – and Demanding Litter Boxes
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Creepy Freak’ Andrew Giuliani Blasted for Discussing 4-Month Old Baby Daughter’s Genitals at Campaign Event
- CRIME3 days ago
Legal Experts Weigh in on Judge’s ‘Monumental’ Ruling That Finds Trump ‘More Likely Than Not’ Committed a Federal Felony
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Coup in Search of a Legal Theory’: Judge Delivers Damning Rebuke – Orders Eastman to Hand Over Docs to 1/6 Committee