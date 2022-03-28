RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Avoiding Protests? DeSantis Deviates From Usual Media Efforts Ahead of Expected ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Signing
Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the dangerous and possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” bill at a hushed-up event early Monday afternoon. The Governor is also deviating from his usual media notification efforts, some thnk in an effort to quelch expected protests.
WFLA’s political anchor and reporter Evan Donovan says no email has been received about the event, just a phone call:
RIGHT NOW: Governor’s office called @wfla to notify us DeSantis will appear at Classical Preparatory in Spring Hill at 12:30pm.
Typically there’s an email (like below), but so far none.
Lots of rumors this is to sign HB 1557 Parental Rights in Education / ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. pic.twitter.com/0qnySs8Dcl
— Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 28, 2022
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch reports he received an email 48 minutes before press is expected to show up:
Official media advisory from @GovRonDeSantis office for event at Classical Preparatory School.
Emailed at 11:12 a.m. for an event in Spring Hill that media are expected to be at by noon.
Cool. pic.twitter.com/9IQJj6RTAL
— Peter Schorsch 🇺🇦 (@PeterSchorschFL) March 28, 2022
“I really could see the signing being scrubbed if there is enough time to organize protests,” Schorsch surmises.
EARLIER: DeSantis Expected to Sign ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill at Florida Taxpayer-Funded Charter School That Has Two Anti-LGBTQ Clubs
‘Coup in Search of a Legal Theory’: Judge Delivers Damning Rebuke – Orders Eastman to Hand Over Docs to 1/6 Committee
A federal district judge has delivered “coup memos” author John Eastman a damning rebuke as he ordered the former Chapman University School of Law professor to hand over 101 documents to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. The rebuke appears to be extended to the DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Donald Trump as well.
Eastman, who is the current chairman of an anti-LGBTQ organization, the National Organization For Marriage (NOM), had argued 111 documents are privileged. The judge designated just ten that could be withheld.
“Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history. Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process,” Judge David O. Carter wrote, in a ruling posted by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
“More than a year after the attack on our Capitol, the public is still searching for accountability,” he added, in what some might see as a mild dig at the Dept. of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland. “This case cannot provide it. The Court is tasked only with deciding a dispute over a handful of emails. This is not a criminal prosecution; this is not even a civil liability suit. At most, this case is a warning about the dangers of ‘legal theories’ gone wrong, the powerful abusing public platforms, and desperation to win at all costs,” the judge wrote.
“If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution. If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself,” he added, in a stronger apparent rebuke to Eastman, Trump, Garland, and DOJ.
‘Came Closer Than Widely Realized’: Ted Cruz Worked ‘Directly With Trump’ to Try to Overturn the Election
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has bragged that he was “leading the charge” to ensure Joe Biden was not certified as the rightful winner of the 2020 election. But until now the depths and extent of his actions, including that he was “working directly with Trump to concoct a plan that came closer than widely realized to keeping him in power,” have not been widely known.
That’s according to a report by The Washington Post on Monday that reveals one day after major news outlets called the election for Joe Biden, Donald Trump, still the President of the United States, made “an urgent call” to Sen. Cruz, asking him if he would be willing to argue Trump’s just-filed case at the Supreme Court.
“Sure, I’d be happy to” if the court granted a hearing, Cruz said he responded.
The call was just one step in a collaboration that for two months turned the once-bitter political enemies into close allies in the effort to keep Trump in the White House based on the president’s false claims about a stolen election.
The Post adds another important revelation: Cruz’s longtime friend is John Eastman, the author of the “coup memos,” who retired from his post at the Chapman University School of Law after news of he memos became public. Eastman, who still serves as the chairman of an anti-LGBTQ organization, the National Organization For Marriage (NOM), is currently facing an ethics investigation from the California State Bar Assoc.
The House Select Committee of the January 6 Attack is now interested in Cruz’s relationship with Eastman.
“As Eastman outlined a scenario in which Vice President Mike Pence could deny certifying Biden’s election, Cruz crafted a complementary plan in the Senate,” the Post explains. “He proposed objecting to the results in six swing states and delaying accepting the electoral college results on Jan. 6 in favor of a 10-day ‘audit’ — thus potentially enabling GOP state legislatures to overturn the result.”
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the top Republican on the Committee, has said: “I think that Senator Cruz knew exactly what he was doing. I think that Senator Cruz is somebody who knows what the Constitution calls for, knows what his duties and obligations are, and was willing, frankly, to set that aside.”
Eastman pleaded the Fifth when asked by an attorney for the Committee if he had “any communication with Senator Ted Cruz regarding efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election.”
Cruz canceled a scheduled interview with The Post, and through a spokesperson said: “To the best of his recollection, he did not read the Eastman memo until months after January 6, when it was publicly reported.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
DeSantis Expected to Sign ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill at Florida Taxpayer-Funded Charter School That Has Two Anti-LGBTQ Clubs
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay“ bill, which mandates schools “out” LGBTQ students to parents, likely on Monday at a taxpayer-funded charter school that has two board-approved anti-LGBTQ clubs. The legislation also greatly restricts “classroom instruction” of any LGBTQ topics, issues, or people.
The highly-controversial legislation has made national headlines for months, with President Joe Biden denouncing it, and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona warning it could force Florida to lose federal funding.
Florida Politics was first to report Gov. DeSantis is expected to sign the “Don’t Say Gay” bill at Classical Preparatory School. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith, one of the leading voices against the dangerous legislation, announced DeSantis is expected to sign it Monday.
The school’s website shows it has just a handful of board-approved clubs, including two exceptionally anti-LGBTQ ones. Coincidentally, the link to the school’s anti-bullying policy, at the very bottom of its website, is currently broken.
“After-school clubs are offered because they provide additional opportunities for leadership and intellectual growth. Each club is chosen by the administration and approved by the board to advance the mission and vision of the school,” Classical Preparatory School’s website states.
Among them, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), possibly best-known as one of the groups Chick-fil-A used to sponsor, and Young America’s Foundation/Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), a group headed by former GOP governor Scott Walker, and one of the first groups former Vice President Mike Pence aligned with after leaving the White House. The school’s website shows no Gay-Straight Alliance or GLSEN chapter.
“The FCA requires its leaders to agree with its vision, mission and statement of faith, and applicants must also agree to its non-denominational statement and sexual purity statement,” Outsports reported in 2019.
“We believe God’s design for sexual intimacy is to be expressed only within the context of marriage, that God created man and woman to complement and complete each other,” reads part of FCA’s vision statement. “God instituted marriage between one man and one woman as the foundation of the family and the basic structure of human society. For this reason, we believe that marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman.”
Outsports reported this sexual purity statement is also required for applicants:
God desires His children to lead pure lives of holiness. The Bible is clear in teaching on sexual sin including sex outside of marriage and homosexual acts. Neither heterosexual sex outside of marriage nor any homosexual act constitute an alternative lifestyle acceptable to God.
YAF has been actively advocating for the “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s passage.
Good move by Florida, but why were children taught LGBT material in the first place? pic.twitter.com/Cay06r8M15
— YAF (@yaf) March 12, 2022
Last year YAF also tweeted: “Targeting our children with progressive LGBT ideas is evil.” On Facebook it says, “LGBT propaganda should not be added to movies made for children.”
YAF has published anti-LGBTQ “news” stories, including ones titled: “FACTS, LOGIC, & MATT WALSH: Gay ‘marriage’ by definition can’t be the same as marriage,” and “The Gender Unicorn Strikes Again, This Time at Northern Kentucky University.”
Students across Florida have held walkouts protesting the legislation, which has exceptionally-broad and undefined language that bans “classroom instruction” on LGBTQ issues and people that is not “age-appropriate,” and allows parents to sue if they feel the school has crossed that undefined line.
