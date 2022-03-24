BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden Mocks Trump at NATO When Asked What Happens if Former President Launches 2024 Campaign
At a press conference during an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels on Russia’s attack on Ukraine one European reporter asked President Joe Biden if he’s making decisions about Putin’s illegal war with a potential Donald Trump 2024 run in mind.
The reporter, from Der Spiegel, cited “widespread concerns” in Europe that Trump may run in 2024, and asked Biden if he and NATO are working to ensure the work they are doing today cannot be undone by any second Trump presidency.
“That’s not how I think of this,” President Biden responded, stating that his focus is on the matter in front of him, not on the 2024 election. He spoke about the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville with their “vile” slogans and Trump – who he did not name – saying “there were very good people on both sides,” motivating him to run for President.
“No election is worth my not doing what I think is exactly the right thing,” Biden said.
“I don’t think you’ll find any European leader who thinks that I am not up to the job,” he added.
But President Biden seemed to welcome his former opponent running in 2024.
“The next election I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden, mocking the severely politically damaged, twice impeached former president who is reportedly under multiple investigations.
Watch:
“The next election I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” says President Joe Biden at NATO, essentially mocking Trump.pic.twitter.com/6ueQmsCvrY
— David Badash (@davidbadash) March 24, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces New Lawsuit That Seeks to Disqualify Her as an Insurrectionist: Report
A new lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to bar U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from holding federal elected office based on the 14th Amendment’s ban on engaging in insurrection against the United States.
“The suit argues that Greene’s statements and activities related to the attack on the Capitol on January 6th make the congresswoman an insurrectionist,” writes The New Yorker‘s Charles Bethea, who first reported the news. “A clause of the Fourteenth Amendment specifically prohibits those who have ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ against the United States from holding public office. The suit, citing this clause, contends that Greene ‘is constitutionally disqualified from congressional office and, as such, ineligible to run as a candidate under state and federal law.’”
The lawsuit is being brought by Free Speech For People, a nonprofit that brought a similar lawsuit against Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), The group’s legal director is Ron Fein. A Trump-appointed federal district judge blocked the Cawthorn lawsuit under reasoning disputed by legal experts. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals “sent it back to that judge for expedited reconsideration,” Bethea notes.
Today’s lawsuit cites “numerous instances in which Greene, on social media or in person, has ‘advocated for political violence, up to and including, her encouragement of the insurrectionists on January 6.'”
Among the examples is a tweet that Greene sent out on January 5, 2021, calling the next day “our 1776 moment!” (Fein said that the year 1776, with its invocation of the American colonists’ rebellion against British authority, has become “a code word for violence.”) The lawsuit also points to a video on Facebook in which Greene says, “You can’t allow it to just transfer power peacefully like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our President because he didn’t win this election.” Taken together, the suit insists, “Greene’s actions and the events of January 6 provide, at a minimum, a prima facie case” for disqualification.
Read the entire piece at The New Yorker.
BREAKING NEWS
Congresswoman? Sarah Palin Says She Has Feet Big Enough to Fill Late Alaska Rep’s Shoes – and Will if Asked
Former Alaska Governor and failed Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin is ready once again to throw her hat in the ring, this time for a seat in the U.S, House of Representatives.
Appearing on the far right wing media outlet Newsmax Sarah Palin was asked if she would say yes if asked to replace the late Republican Congressman from Alaska, Don Young, who died Friday at the age of 88.
“If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place I would be humbled and honored,” Palin said. “In a heartbeat, I would.
“We will see how this process goes in filling that seat – it would be an honor,” she added.
She’s baaaaaack! After the death of Rep. Don Young, Sarah Palin says she is ready to head to Congress to fill his “big shoes.” pic.twitter.com/2YQoNLAIGN
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) March 21, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
House Votes Almost Unanimously to Suspend Normal Trade Relations With Russia – Eight Republicans Voted ‘No’
The U.S. House of Representatives Thursday afternoon voted almost unanimously strip the “favored nation” status from Russia and suspend normal trade relations, allowing for higher tariffs to be imposed on Russian imports in response to Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.
?Breaking: The House just passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act in a 424-8 vote. It would end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, as I first proposed in the bill I introduced day after Russia invaded. It now awaits Senate action. pic.twitter.com/gYroQBAutB
— Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) March 17, 2022
The vote was 424-8.
Here are the eight “no” votes – all from Republicans:
Lauren Boebert (CO)
Thomas Massie (KY)
Matt Gaetz (FL)
Andy Biggs (AZ)
Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA)
Dan Bishop (NC)
Chip Roy (TX)
Glenn Grothman (WI)
RELATED –
Watch: Putin-Apologist Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares ‘Real Americans’ Don’t Care About Ukraine
Trending
- News2 days ago
Watch: Durbin Destroys Hawley by Allowing Ketanji Brown Jackson to Respond to His Debunked Attack
- 'DISHONEST OPPOSITION'2 days ago
Conservative Rains Hell on ‘Dishonest’ and ‘Scummy’ Josh Hawley
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Qanon Word Salad’: Blackburn Destroyed for Going ‘Full Transphobe’ at Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearing
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Legal Experts Blast Lindsey Graham’s ‘Disingenuous’ Questions to Judge Jackson on Religion (Video)
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Tom Cotton Said He Had Just One Condition to Confirm Brett Kavanaugh – He Has Many More for Ketanji Brown Jackson
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump-Loving Senate Candidate Faces Horrific Allegations of Beating His Children in New Court Documents
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Should Not Have Made Interracial Marriage Legal
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Republicans Really Angry Judiciary Chair Is Debunking Their Attacks and False Claims During KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing