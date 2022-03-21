CRIME
Trump-Loving Senate Candidate Faces Horrific Allegations of Beating His Children in New Court Documents
Newly revealed court documents show that Trump-loving Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens has been accused of physically abusing both his ex-wife and their children.
The Washington Post reports that Sheena Greitens leveled horrific allegations against her ex-husband in new court documents related to the couple’s custody battle over their two children.
“In early June 2018, I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home, which was fairly isolated, due to Eric’s unstable and coercive behavior,” Sheena Greitens alleged in the filing. “This behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then three-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by the hair.”
Sheena Greitens also detailed an alleged incident in which one of her children came home with serious injuries after a visit with their father, as the child returned with “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth” that later had to be removed.
The Missouri Senate candidate told his wife that he and the child were merely “roughhousing” and that the injuries occurred by “accident,” according to court documents.
Greitens also claimed that her husband would repeatedly threaten to kill himself if she did not support him during the scandal that ended his tenure as Missouri governor.
‘We Can Manufacture Something’: FBI Alleges Plot by China to Take Down Democratic Congressional Candidate
A new court filing from the FBI claims that China was caught trying to bring down a congressional candidate.
According to the court documents from the Eastern District of New York, Qiming Lin was a member of the Chinese secret police tasked with following a Democratic congressional candidate who was running in Long Island.
“The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York are investigating a scheme to undermine the candidacy of a U.S.-based Chinese dissident for the U.S. Congress in the general election of 2022 in order to prevent that candidate from drawing additional public attention to himself and his political speech,” the filing said.
Given the suit, the story is now gaining national attention.
While the FBI didn’t name the candidate, it cited a former student leader of the Tiananmen Square protests. The only person that matches is Xiong Yan, who came to the US as a refugee and later became a sergeant in the Army Reserve.
A private investigator told the FBI that Lin contacted him and that the PI believed Lin was retired from the Ministry of State Security in China.
“Ok, because this person [the Victim] is a little complicated. So, we’ve decided that my partner and I are going to follow him for a few weeks to see what he has to see and whom he gets in touch with and where he frequents etc..” the private investigator told Lin in an FBI monitored voice call.
“Ok, good, good. And if you don’t find anything after following him for a few weeks we can manufacture something like what happened to [a famous concert pianist],” said Lin.
“Right now we don’t want him to be elected,” Lin later wrote in a message to the private investigator.
Another target was Arthur Liu, the father of Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, according to the FBI. He is a political activist and attorney in San Francisco.
The effort began in Sept. 2021 and continued until this week, when Lin was arrested.
New Report Destroys GOP Talking Points Blaming Dems for Crime: Trump States Have 8 Out of the 10 Highest Murder Rates
Consider these explosive headlines from Fox News over the past several months: “Democrat-run cities overwhelmed by crime surge,” “Murder and crime rates spike in Democrat-run cities – is it a control play?” or, “Democrat-run cities experience record breaking homicide rates.”
Ten days before Christmas last year House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy falsely blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a “crime wave” that’s “spreading across the country.”
“Speaker Pelosi should look in the mirror to see what caused the ‘attitude of lawlessness’ spreading across the country,” he wrote. “Democrat politicians defunded police, raised money for rioters, and pushed policies that are soft on crime. They own this crime wave.”
And here’s McCarthy just days ago, again lying, claiming crime is “created by Democrats.”
WATCH @GOPLeader details how Democrats have caused a crime crisis by “defunding the police but now electing DA’s that want to pick and choose what they want to uphold…” pic.twitter.com/8wR08APLzu
— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 3, 2022
A new report from Third Way destroys all these GOP talking points – and points out that “murder rates are far higher in Trump-voting red states than Biden-voting blue states. And sometimes, murder rates are highest in cities with Republican mayors.”
About that claim Leader McCarthy made? He should look in the mirror – and at his own district before pointing fingers.
The report notes that “the homicide rate in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco was half that of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield, a city with a Republican mayor that overwhelmingly voted for Trump.”
In fact, in all of 2020, “per capita murder rates were 40% higher in states won by Donald Trump than those won by Joe Biden.”
It gets worse for the GOP.
“8 of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted for the Republican presidential nominee in every election this century,” the report reveals.
The actual facts blow away what an average Fox News watching die-hard Republican voter would think.
“We found that murder rates are, on average, 40% higher in the 25 states Donald Trump won in the last presidential election compared to those that voted for Joe Biden. In addition, murder rates in many of these red states dwarf those in blue states like New York, California, and Massachusetts.”
“Mississippi had the highest homicide rate at 20.50 murders per 100,000 residents,” Third Way reports, “followed by Louisiana at 15.79, Kentucky at 14.32, Alabama at 14.2, and Missouri at 14. The national average was 6.5 per 100,000 residents, but the top five states had rates more than twice that high.”
These red states are not generating “murder is out of control” national headlines. They seem to generate no headlines at all. The rest of the top ten were filled out by South Carolina, New Mexico, Georgia, Arkansas, and Tennessee—all states rarely talked about in breathless media reports about rampant crime in Democratic strongholds.
The report does not even mention guns, which are a massive part of the problem, exacerbated by red state gun free-for-all policies.
And for those Fox News watching die-hard Republican voters who may say Third Way is a left-wing think tank, it’s actually been criticized by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. And former bank regulator William K. Black has accused Third Way of being a “group that pretends sometimes to be center-left but is actually completely a creation of Wall Street.”
Read the full report here.
Accused ‘Illegal Agent of the Russian Government’ Donated to Just One Candidate in Ten Years: Tulsi Gabbard
Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have charged a dual-national Russian-American, Elena Branson, with working “to promote Russian policies and ideology” for almost a decade, at the direction of the Kremlin – without registering as a foreign agent. In all that time she donated to just one political candidate: then-Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
“According to Federal Election Commission records, an Elena Branson made two donations in 2019 to Gabbard’s presidential campaign. The filings tie the donation to Branson’s former address at a million-dollar condo on Central Park West. However, the merchant banker listed her occupation as ‘not employed,'” The Daily Beast reports.
“Branson is alleged to have corresponded with Putin himself and met with a high-ranking Russia minister before founding a Russian propaganda center here in New York City, the Russian Center New York,” a DOJ statement reveals. “Branson’s promotional outreach, including an ‘I Love Russia’ campaign aimed at American youths, exemplifies her attempts to act at the behest of the Russian government to illegally promote its interests in the United States.”
The DOJ lists a wide array of actions Branson is alleged to have taken, including receiving “tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the Russian government” for the Russian Center New York.
“As alleged, Branson worked as an illegal agent of the Russian government in circumvention of FARA requirements,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll says in the statement. “At the direction of the Russian government, she led a years long campaign to identify the next generation of American leaders, cultivate information channels, and shape US policy in favor of Russian objectives.”
Branson, according to The Daily Beast, only donated a small amount to Gabbard, “a whopping $59.95,” but her donations “raise questions about why an alleged Russian agent, tasked with currying favor with U.S. politicians, would zero in on Gabbard, and only Gabbard.”
“Gabbard is a longtime favorite of the Russian propaganda machine. She hired an alleged Russian agent on her campaign, and her Putin-backing has struck officials and political observers as well out of the norm for years—perhaps most famously her support for Russian intervention in Syria while defending dictator Bashar al-Assad.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
