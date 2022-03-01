‘Putin Was Wrong. We Were Ready’: In State of the Union Biden to Tout US Diplomacy – All But Lost During Trump Years

At 9 PM ET President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address, touting American diplomacy that “matters” while telling his fellow Americans – and the world: “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”

According to excerpts released to NCRM from the White House, President Biden will also say: “Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells me that this will be the first State of the Union in a long time that will begin with foreign policy – as the President will start by addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) March 1, 2022

“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked,” President Biden will also remind the American people. “He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.”

President Biden’s work in slowing down Putin’s attack on Ukraine and uniting the world against Putin has been getting international praise. It is an entirely different America than the one Donald Trump left less than 14 months ago – especially when it comes to foreign policy and diplomacy.

President Biden will also address issues hee a home, assuring Americans that he has a “plan to fight inflation” that “will lower your costs and lower the deficit.”

“We have a choice,” the President will say, in an apparent smackdown of the GOP. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.”

“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.”

“Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy.’ I call it building a better America.”