‘Putin Was Wrong. We Were Ready’: In State of the Union Biden to Tout US Diplomacy – All But Lost During Trump Years
At 9 PM ET President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address, touting American diplomacy that “matters” while telling his fellow Americans – and the world: “Putin was wrong. We were ready.”
According to excerpts released to NCRM from the White House, President Biden will also say: “Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2.”
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells me that this will be the first State of the Union in a long time that will begin with foreign policy – as the President will start by addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
— Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) March 1, 2022
“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked,” President Biden will also remind the American people. “He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.”
President Biden’s work in slowing down Putin’s attack on Ukraine and uniting the world against Putin has been getting international praise. It is an entirely different America than the one Donald Trump left less than 14 months ago – especially when it comes to foreign policy and diplomacy.
President Biden will also address issues hee a home, assuring Americans that he has a “plan to fight inflation” that “will lower your costs and lower the deficit.”
“We have a choice,” the President will say, in an apparent smackdown of the GOP. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation.”
“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.”
“Economists call it ‘increasing the productive capacity of our economy.’ I call it building a better America.”
‘History Repeating’: Zelensky Slams Putin for Bombing Holocaust Memorial Site in Kyiv, Killing Five Ukrainians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blasting Russian President Vladimir Putin for bombing a Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv, the nation’s capital, in an attack that killed five people. That attack also destroyed a television tower.
“A TV tower in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, has been hit by Russian missiles, according to reports, taking some channels off air,” The Guardian reports. “Two explosions were heard in the Borshchahivka and Dorohozhychi areas, with five people reported dead and another five wounded, said the news agency Interfax-Ukraine.”
“The tower is located near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.”
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry posted this photo:
Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex #BabynYar.
Russian criminals do not stop at anything in their barbarism. Russia = barbarian. pic.twitter.com/MMJ6wSfpsS
— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 1, 2022
President Zelenskyy tweeted “History repeating” and accused the world of “staying silent”:
To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022
The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Tuesday morning posted a tweet decrying the attack, saying “Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust!”
Just now, a powerful barrage is underway. A missile hit the place where Babyn Yar memorial complex is located! Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust!
— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 1, 2022
Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer, a journalist and political scientist, posted this video:
russian efforts to “denazify” ukraine include russian rocket attack at babyn yar holocaust memorial site
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 1, 2022
Hitler massacred over 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar in late September 1941. At the time it was the single largest slaughter by the Nazis as it fought the Soviet Union, until the following month when 50,000 Jews were slaughtered at Odessa.
Jan. 6 Committee Interviews Trump Finance Chair Kimberly Guilfoyle Who Urged Supporters on Insurrection Day to ‘Fight’
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Friday interviewed Kimberly Guilfoyle, who urged Trump supporters on the day of the insurrection to “fight.” Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality worked for the Trump re-election campaign, served as its national finance chair, and is engaged to marry Donald Trump, Jr.
NBC News, reporting that Guilfoyle spoke with the Committee today, notes it “had previously subpoenaed phone records related to Guilfoyle.”
Guilfoyle was also present in tent of Trump’s highly-produced pre-insurrection “rally” during which he urged attendees to “march to the Capitol,” and falsely claimed he would “be there with you.” Donald Trump Jr. filmed his father and other highly-level administration officials and allies watching the crowd through multiple video screens:
The Mercury News in January reported Guilfoyle was “ripped” for her call to “fight” in the “chilling” video recorded by Trump Jr.
RELATED: Don Jr. Filmed the Trump Family’s Pre-Insurrection Watch Party Capturing the President Before His Incitement Speech
In that video she “is shown breaking into a hip-shaking dance while backstage before the rally started, and is then heard encouraging the crowd to ‘fight’ for Trump.”
Guilfoyle’s name came up as one of those in Trump’s family and inner circle who, many said, should be investigated for inciting violence committed by the president’s supporters. The riot left five people dead, including a police officer.
CNN adds that Guilfoyle “also spoke at the rally, telling the crowd, ‘We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections.'”
In November ProPublica reported Guilfoyle had “boasted to a GOP operative that she had raised $3 million for the rally that helped fuel the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.”
In a series of text messages sent on Jan. 4 to Katrina Pierson, the White House liaison to the event, Guilfoyle detailed her fundraising efforts and supported a push to get far-right speakers on the stage alongside Trump for the rally, which sought to overturn the election of President Joe Biden.
Biden to Announce Ketanji Brown Jackson Is His Supreme Court Nominee This Afternoon: CNN
President Joe Biden will announce Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday afternoon, CNN reports. She would be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.
Judge Brown Jackson, 51, has a Harvard Law degree and served as an editor on the Harvard Law Review. She was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by President Barack Obama in 2013. She was elevated to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by President Biden last year.
“At her 2021 confirmation hearing for the appellate court, she connected her family’s professions — her parents worked in public schools — to her decision to work as a public defender,” CNN adds:
“I come from a background of public service. My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military,” she said at the time, “and being in the public defenders’ office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents.”
MSNBC’s Pete Williams:
President Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court. NBC News' Pete Williams has more: pic.twitter.com/ChYbu0PeUU
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 25, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story.
