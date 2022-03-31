CRIME
‘People Will Freak Out When They Hear’: Police Find 5 Fetuses in DC Anti-Abortion Activist’s Home (Video)
A police raid on anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy’s home in Washington, D.C. led to the discovery of five dead fetuses.
Handy was “indicted along with nine others Wednesday by a federal grand jury. Handy is accused of felony conspiracy against rights for a blockade inside a D.C. abortion clinic in October 2020,” WUSA reports (video below).
“When I asked anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy what homicide detectives pulled out of her house Wednesday, she only said, ‘people will freak out when they hear,'” reported WUSA’s Nathan Baca.
Buzzfeed’s Ellie Hall adds that a press release from Handy’s anti-abortion group claims she has had the fetuses since 2020.
THE LEDE HAS BEEN BURIED: HER ANTI-ABORTION ORGANIZATION SAID IN A PRESS RELEASE THAT SHE HAS HAD THESE FETUSES SINCE OCTOBER 2020 https://t.co/m783RqafrT pic.twitter.com/9oHG1D0fhe
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 31, 2022
“The indictment charges all nine defendants with conspiracy against rights and clinic access obstruction. The first count is a felony carrying a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.”
WUSA details Handy’s history:
D.C. Superior Court records show Handy has a history of legal issues related to her anti-abortion activities. A D.C. charter school filed a civil complaint against her for trespassing in December 2015. She was arrested for unlawful assembly outside the school earlier that year, and at different locations in 2019 and in January for unlawful entry and blocking an entrance. Only of those cases resulted in more than a ticket. That case stemmed from a March 2019 arrest at the Washington Surgi-Clinic — the same clinic in the indictment Handy now faces. The charge was dropped in July 2019 for want of prosecution.
Watch:
CRIME
Legal Experts Weigh in on Judge’s ‘Monumental’ Ruling That Finds Trump ‘More Likely Than Not’ Committed a Federal Felony
Legal experts are weighing in on a “striking,” “massive,” “monumental,” and “historic” federal district judge’s ruling that reads: “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, writes: “A federal judge has formally found that Trump more likely than not committed a federal felony connected to the coup attempt.”
“That’s a different and lower standard than prosecutors must show (‘beyond a reasonable doubt’) — but it’s a remarkable finding and sends a stark message,” Honig writes. He also says it puts “more pressure on DOJ to take action.”
National security lawyer Bradley Moss, responding to an ABC News reporter’s observations says the judge’s ruling implicates Rudy Giuliani as well.
That reporter, Katherine Faulders, calls the ruling a “big deal,” and posts a screenshot of part of the ruling that says the Eastman memo “likely furthered the crimes of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
This ruling from Judge Carter is a big deal. The judge – who reviewed documents fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman is withholding from the Jan. 6 committee – provided summaries of the docs including this one he’s ordering be turned over–> pic.twitter.com/Z9jUu0QTbS
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) March 28, 2022
Calling it a “massive” ruling Politico’s Kyle Cheney writes: “Judge also determined that Trump and EASTMAN likely engaged in a conspiracy [sic] to obstruct Congress.”
“This may be the first judicial ruling in history determining that a sitting president likely committed crimes,” he adds.
Reuters legal affairs reporter Jan Wolfe calls the judge’s ruling “historic.”
In his historic ruling, Judge David Carter said Trump likely committed a felony on Jan 6 and planned “a coup in search of a legal theory.”
Trump “launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history.”https://t.co/15yYFmtX0A pic.twitter.com/3DvWLFxo6Y
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) March 28, 2022
And attorney Luppe B. Luppen calls the judge’s ruling “monumental.”
CRIME
John Dean Calls for Feds to Take Over Manhattan DA’s Halted Investigation and ‘Indict Trump’
Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean is calling on federal prosecutors to take over the halted investigation of Donald Trump from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after the full text of the lead investigator’s resignation letter to DA Alvin Bragg was published in The New York Times.
It is now clear that Mark Pomerantz, a senior prosecutor who came out of retirement to lead the prosecution of the former President’s business dealings, including alleged fraud involving manipulation of the valuations of his properties for tax and credit purposes, resigned in protest.
The letter itself is scathing and makes clear the “team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did.”
It also throws into question Bragg’s claim that the investigation has not been halted and that it is continuing:
“You have reached the decision not to go forward with the grand jury presentation and not to seek criminal charges at the present time. The investigation has been suspended indefinitely,” Pomerantz states.
RELATED –
‘Grave Failure of Justice’: Prosecutor Who Quit Says Trump ‘Guilty of Numerous Felonies’
John Dean, now a CNN commentator, via Twitter said: “The latest Trump travesty is still unfolding. Why or why would any prosecutor give this openly criminal miscreant a pass?”
He then said federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) office should take over the investigation from Alvin Bragg and “indict Trump,” suggesting the former president’s crimes might also be federal.
“Time for SDNY to step up and indict Trump. Rarely are state crimes not also federal crimes.”
CRIME
‘Grave Failure of Justice’: Prosecutor Who Quit Says Trump ‘Guilty of Numerous Felonies’
One of the two senior prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office who quit last month said he believes Donald Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations,” and it was a “grave failure of justice” for the newly-elected DA to not prosecute the case.
Last month Mark Pomerantz submitted his letter of resignation, seemingly in protest over the decision by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to not prosecute the former president. His longtime predecessor, DA Cyrus Vance, had convened a grand jury prior to his retirement.
“Mr. Pomerantz, 70, a prominent former federal prosecutor and white-collar defense lawyer who came out of retirement to work on the Trump investigation, resigned on the same day as Carey R. Dunne, another senior prosecutor leading the inquiry,” The New York Times reports. “Mr. Bragg’s decision was ‘contrary to the public interest,’ he wrote.”
“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Pomerantz added. “I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice.”
Mr. Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., had decided in his final days in office to move toward an indictment, leaving Mr. Trump just weeks away from likely criminal charges. Mr. Bragg’s decision seems, for now at least, to have removed one of the greatest legal threats Mr. Trump has ever faced.
