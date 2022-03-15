Fox Nation Host Unloads ‘Bonkers’ Pro-Kremlin Rant Claiming Ukrainian Forces Have ‘Occult’ Ties

Fox Nation host Lara Logan asserted on Tuesday that the Ukrainian military has ties to the occult and Nazis.

Logan made the remarks during an interview on Real America’s Voice with host Ed Henry, a disgraced former Fox News employee.

Media Matters writer John Whitehouse first flagged Logan’s appearance.

“I cannot emphasize enough how bonkers this interview was,” Whitehouse wrote on Twitter.

During the interview, Logan insisted that “Vladimir Putin knew exactly what he was doing when he went into Ukraine.”

“And there’s so much more going on in Ukraine that nobody is talking about. You see such dishonesty when it comes to the history of Ukraine,” Logan said. “I mean, you can find pictures of them online holding up the NATO flag and the swastika. And at the same time, their own emblem contains the black sun of the occult, which was a Nazi SS emblem. And it also contains the sideways, you know, lightning insignia of the SS.”

She added: “I mean, this is on throughout the Ukrainian military you can see that black sun of the occult on their body armor, even on the female soldiers who are paraded in front of the world as being, you know, such an example of Ukraine’s independence and spirit and nobility. Even they are wearing the black sun of the occult.”

“Yeah,” Henry agreed.

“We don’t want to admit this,” Logan said. “This was why Crimea voted for independence. This is why Crimea wanted to be with Russia.”

“Because we in the media, in the western media and in the west, won’t acknowledge the reality of what’s gone on: Western Ukraine backed the Nazis. It was a headquarters for the Nazis SS,” the Fox Nation host ranted. “There’s a long history of the United States and our intelligence agencies funding and arming Nazis in Ukraine. These are not, like, new neo-Nazi groups that sprung up. These are the actual Nazis.”

Logan also claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s previous career in entertainment was linked to the occult.

“We’re being lied to on an epic scale,” she said. “When we’re told your only choices, you have to be a hundred percent with Zelenskyy, who’s a puppet who you can find on the internet in black stilettos and leather pants, you know, shirtless, doing a spoof Dancing With The Stars kind of entertainment video that’s a mock of a Ukrainian group that does this kind of satanic, occult type of music video.”

Henry concluded the interview by thanking Logan for “dropping truth bombs.”

The full interview is available at Real America’s Voice.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan pushed a bunch of obvious pro-Kremlin propaganda in an appearance this morning, including linking President Zelensky's prior entertainment career to the occult. https://t.co/xR9evxkiZP pic.twitter.com/xCzAqIBEqF — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) March 15, 2022