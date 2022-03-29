‘Creepy Freak’ Andrew Giuliani Blasted for Discussing 4-Month Old Baby Daughter’s Genitals at Campaign Event

Andrew Giuliani, a far-right Republican candidate for governor of New York and the son of the disgraced former Trump attorney and NYC mayor is under fire for vile and vulgar anti-transgender remarks he made about his four month-old daughter’s genitals during a political campaign event. Some also say his remarks sexualized the baby girl.

According to The Daily Beast the 36-year old Giuliani, who worked in the Trump White House as a political appointee, said his young baby daughter “made a promise to me on the first day, right?”

“My wife was sleeping, and I’m holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands,’” Giuliani told supporters.

“Shook my hand. So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple.”

He made his grotesque comments at an event “hosted by an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an ‘extreme anti-government group.'”

The younger Giuliani is being scorched on social media for his vile remarks.

Imagine having this thought, with those words (“under the hood,” a “woman!”), and then saying them out loud and thinking they’re impressive. — 🇺🇦Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) March 29, 2022

GET HIM ON A LIST — Anita (@AnitaM86) March 29, 2022

Here is one if those pedophiles that Republicans love to scream about. It figures it would be Andrew Giuliani. https://t.co/ne3kDfgUaL — Joe (@rockytech) March 29, 2022

So much of this “groomer” shit is pure projection and this is exhibit A https://t.co/XnPXlEv9At — Paul Blest (@pblest) March 29, 2022

Andrew Giuliani, creepily talking about his daughter’s genitals. https://t.co/yZq76mEtkj — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 29, 2022

Creepy freak sexualizes infant daughter as support for anti-trans rant. https://t.co/Jc2lR8l2Q7 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 29, 2022

Did you think you couldn’t think less of Andrew Giuliani? Think again. https://t.co/hEdVmSJ011 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) March 29, 2022

Creepy and gross.https://t.co/16qmpQ2M3j — Science/Medicine 1st – The Ends Justify the Memes (@KnowWhatEyeMeme) March 29, 2022

Who sexualizes his 4-month-old daughter? https://t.co/eesRSziLey — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) March 29, 2022