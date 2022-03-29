Trump Jr. Says He Has a New News Business That Will Aggregate ‘Real Information’ Like Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Donald Trump, Jr. is getting into the news business – well, the news aggregation business, and he says he’s doing it to amplify “real information” like Hunter Biden’s laptop, a supposed story that has become a fetish for the far right.

“You know, just watching what happens there on social media, you can see the stories – the Hunter Biden laptop, the Wuhan lab leak theory and everything that was debunked and all of the nonsense,” Trump Jr. told Steve Bannon, referring to two “stories” that have been debunked but perhaps not in the way he likely believes.

(Vox and The Washington Post over the past few days have taken additional looks at the Hunter Biden laptop story, with Vox reporting: “There is no obligation for media outlets to run with conveniently timed opposition research pushed by one presidential candidate’s team shortly before an election.”)

“You know, people were writing about these things – they were real,” Trump Jr. insists, which may or may not be true based on what he means by “real.”

“You just never saw it anywhere,” he claimed, which is false given the vast number of stories on right-wing media about both topics.

“I just needed people to see what was actually out there,” he adds, never once using the words “facts,” or “truth.”

“So we created – me and a couple friends, super MAGA guys, all smart guys, all political, all saw just the dearth of information, the suppression of real information that’s out there.”

And then he announced the name of the company.

“We created MxM for a place that people can find the stories that are out there that they’re not going to see anywhere else unfortunately.”

A quick search for “MxM” reveals it’s popularly associated with a Korean boy band duo (tweet is not a video, but links to a video):

Also, several unflattering Urban Dictionary definitions including:

Pressing your tongue against your teeth while sucking air inside your mouth to make a high pitch suction sound to express apathy towards a person or thing. This is sometimes accompanied by a dismissive flick of the hand.

Watch: