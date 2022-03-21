BREAKING NEWS
Congresswoman? Sarah Palin Says She Has Feet Big Enough to Fill Late Alaska Rep’s Shoes – and Will if Asked
Former Alaska Governor and failed Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin is ready once again to throw her hat in the ring, this time for a seat in the U.S, House of Representatives.
Appearing on the far right wing media outlet Newsmax Sarah Palin was asked if she would say yes if asked to replace the late Republican Congressman from Alaska, Don Young, who died Friday at the age of 88.
“If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place I would be humbled and honored,” Palin said. “In a heartbeat, I would.
“We will see how this process goes in filling that seat – it would be an honor,” she added.
She’s baaaaaack! After the death of Rep. Don Young, Sarah Palin says she is ready to head to Congress to fill his “big shoes.” pic.twitter.com/2YQoNLAIGN
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 21, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
House Votes Almost Unanimously to Suspend Normal Trade Relations With Russia – Eight Republicans Voted ‘No’
The U.S. House of Representatives Thursday afternoon voted almost unanimously strip the “favored nation” status from Russia and suspend normal trade relations, allowing for higher tariffs to be imposed on Russian imports in response to Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.
?Breaking: The House just passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act in a 424-8 vote. It would end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, as I first proposed in the bill I introduced day after Russia invaded. It now awaits Senate action. pic.twitter.com/gYroQBAutB
— Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) March 17, 2022
The vote was 424-8.
Here are the eight “no” votes – all from Republicans:
Lauren Boebert (CO)
Thomas Massie (KY)
Matt Gaetz (FL)
Andy Biggs (AZ)
Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA)
Dan Bishop (NC)
Chip Roy (TX)
Glenn Grothman (WI)
RELATED –
Watch: Putin-Apologist Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares ‘Real Americans’ Don’t Care About Ukraine
BREAKING NEWS
Psaki Invokes Roy Moore to Smack Down Josh Hawley Over Attacks on SCOTUS Nominee
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blasted attacks from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) Thursday afternoon, calling into question his credibility over the fist-pumping insurrectionist poster boy’s unfair and inaccurate attacks on President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
After a reporter noted that Senator Hawley has “consistently voted against the President’s nominees,” Psaki was asked if the White House is worried the “explosiveness” of Hawley’s “line of attack” against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will “affect your ability to win over other Republican votes.”
Senator Hawley, whose iconic fist pump in the air became one of the most recognizable images of the January 6 insurrection and attack on American democracy itself, still sits on the Judiciary Committee and has been waging war against Judge Jackson.
Hawley’s “line of attack” is his claim, debunked by legal experts including judges, that her rulings in child pornography cases were not harsh enough. On Twitter Thursday he falsely claimed, “her record endangers children.”
“For more than a decade,” however, as Politico reports, “criminal justice reform advocates and many federal judges have complained publicly that — in part due to advances in technology — those guidelines are too harsh in cases involving only receipt or sharing of child pornography materials.”
Psaki came to the Press Briefing Room Thursday with receipts, telling the reporter who asked about Hawley’s attack, “I’m not sure that someone who refused to tell people whether or not he would vote for Roy Moore is an effective and credible messenger on this.”
Roy Moore is Judge Roy Moore, the twice-fired Alabama far right wing Supreme Court chief justice who was credibly accused by numerous women of sexual assault or sexual or social misconduct, including when some of them were underage.
Psaki response on Hawley: I’m not sure someone who refused to tell people whether or not he would vote for Roy Moore is an effective incredible messenger on this pic.twitter.com/dWO6B68D0i
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Top Zelenskyy Aide Praises Biden – and Throws Trump Under the Bus
A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is praising President Joe Biden just one day after the American President committed to hundreds of millions of dollars more in military aid. And he’s throwing Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, under the bus.
Andriy Yermak, officially the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, also known as Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff, took to Twitter today to say he’s “grateful” to America. He also called the U.S. Ukraine’s “reliable partner.”
And he added that President Biden does more for Ukraine “than any of his predecessors.”
Yermak made similar remarks Thursday morning on CNN, saying that President Biden has done more than any other President of the United States.
In 2019 Trump infamously told President Zelenskyy, “I would like you to do us a favor though,” as he blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, hoping for “dirt” on then-candidate Biden. He was later impeached over those actions.
“[President Biden] has done more than all [other] presidents of the United States.”
President Zekensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, shares with @JohnBerman his reaction to the Biden administration’s understanding of Ukrainian needs. pic.twitter.com/Xbfd2Luyjl
— CNN (@CNN) March 17, 2022
