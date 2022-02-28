Watch: Pat Robertson Declares Putin Is Being ‘Compelled by God’ to Invade Ukraine

Christian Broadcasting Network founder, far-right conservative, and anti-LGBTQ activist Pat Robertson came out of retirement Monday to support Vladimir Putin, declaring the Russian President is being “compelled by God” to attack Ukraine.

Robertson, whose failure to become a practicing attorney led to him becoming a born-against Christian and turning failure that into a net worth reportedly in the hundreds of millions, acknowledged that Putin may be “out of his mind.”

“But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God.”

“He went into the Ukraine, but that wasn’t his goal,” Robertson insisted. “His goal was to move against Israel ultimately,” Robertson claimed.

He also claimed Putin is supposed to be using Ukraine as a “staging ground for one of the armies, and across is Erdogan in Turkey.”

“Is Putin crazy? Is he mad? Well, perhaps. But God says ‘I am going to put hooks in your jaws and draw you into this battle, whether you like it or not.”

“Watch what’s going to happen next. You read your Bible,” Robertson, now 91, warned.

Robertson has spent the majority of his life attacking LGBTQ people

Watch:

Pat Robertson came out of retirement to claim that Putin “is being compelled by God” to invade Ukraine in preparation for a massive End Times invasion of Israel. pic.twitter.com/Pmwybf57Ay — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 28, 2022

