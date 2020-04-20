RELIGIOUS FANATICISM
Watch: Pat Robertson Blames Coronavirus Pandemic on ‘Wicked’ Same-Sex Marriage
Televangelist and former Republican presidential candidate Pat Robertson is blaming the coronavirus pandemic on same-sex marriage and abortion – or at least, saying God will not heal the nation until America renounces those “sins.”
Speaking on his CBN “700 Club” Monday morning Robertson told viewers, “we’ve allowed this terrible plague to spread throughout our society. And it’s a small wonder God would hold us guilty. But the answer is, you know, you confess your sins and forsake them. Then he heals the land. It’s not before,” as Media Matters reports.
Robertson, who turned 90 last month, was responding to a viewer’s question, asking: “Pat, last week you were talking about COVID-19. You quoted Chronicles 7:14. How can God heal our land and forgive the sins when abortion and same-sex marriage are laws and many people are anti-Israel. Doesn’t this prevent his healing and forgiveness?”
An anti-LGBTQ and anti-choice activist for decades, Robertson replied, “You know, I think you put your finger on something very important. You know the Bible says — they turn from their wicked ways. They didn’t get forgiven. They will turn from their wicked ways. And part of what we’ve done is turn. We are not turning when we have done terrible things. We have broken the covenant that God made with the mankind. We have violated his covenant. We have taken the life of the innocent, slaughtered them by the tens of millions. Children made in the image of God. And we have abused the poor.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS FANATICISM
Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts
As his father was doubling down on his threat to destroy Iranian religious and cultural sites Donald Trump Jr. was proudly posting photos of his assault rifle featuring a symbol of a Christian religious war against Islam reportedly now used by white supremacists, according to a Pulitzer prize winning journalist, and the Chair of a specialist group on political violence and terrorism. It also has the word “Crusader” emblazoned on it.
The rifle also bears an image apparently of Hillary Clinton, the president’s former political opponent, behind bars.
There are three photos, which were posted to Instragram Sunday. Here are two:
Douglas Blackmon, a former Wall Street Journal senior national correspondent and bureau chief describes what’s now on Trump Jr.’s weapon as the Crusaders’ Cross.
So on the day @realDonaldTrump is threatening to blow up the Middle East, his son posts pictures of himself with a weapon bearing the “crusaders cross,” symbol of war with Islam in the Middle Ages, and today used by White supremacists? https://t.co/LMAx45vFhp pic.twitter.com/hUyow9fkQ0
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
Let me just repeat that back: the son of @realDonaldTrump has posted images of himself with a weapon bearing a widely used symbol of white supremacist groups……
2/3
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
….which also happens to have been a major symbol of the medieval crusades/wars between Christian Europe and the Islam world….
While @realDonaldTrump is threatening to bomb civilians in Iran and claiming the right to occupy Iraqi territory.#IsThereNoBottom to this?
3/3
— Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) January 6, 2020
Blackmon’s post was retweeted by Benjamin H. Friedman, an adjunct lecturer at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.
Others on social media confirmed the image and its history, including Akil N Awan, a co-director of the Conflict, Violence and Terrorism Research Centre at the University of London.
Don Jr posted photos of himself brandishing a modified assault rifle with CRUSADER etched on it, lower receiver modelled after a medieval Crusader hemet & mag printed with Hillary’s face.
Crusader imagery on weapons & propaganda has been used by Far-Right terrorists since Breivik pic.twitter.com/hLdgUAL7au
— Akil N Awan (@Akil_N_Awan) January 6, 2020
Noted journalist Soledad O’Brien posted out the silence from the GOP.
[Absolute silence from GOP leadership, and from business leaders.] https://t.co/1IsJzxkF2p
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) January 6, 2020
University College London Political scientist Brian Klass:
In today’s totally normal news for a democracy, the president’s son—who a significant percentage of Republicans favor as his successor—posted photos of himself shooting a gun featuring an image of a crusader’s cross & his father’s former opponent in jail. So insane & appalling. pic.twitter.com/zYvHnOZL6Z
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 6, 2020
Two more journalists:
And crusader symbols hella popular with neo-Nazis. Heck of a look.
— Jonathan M. Katz?? (@KatzOnEarth) January 6, 2020
Trending
- SEDITION?3 days ago
Internet Accuses Trump of ‘Sedition’ and ‘Fomenting Insurrection’ Amid His Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States
- IT'S ILLEGAL EVEN WHEN THE PRESIDENT DOES IT3 days ago
Former DOJ Official: Trump’s ‘Liberate’ Tweets ‘Incite Insurrection’ – and That’s ‘Illegal’
- News3 days ago
Top Democratic Senator: Trump Is ‘Encouraging Citizens to Engage in Armed Rebellion’
- DANGEROUS DONALD2 days ago
Rick Wilson Blisters Trump for Inciting Supporters to Start a ‘COVID Civil War’ in Order to Cover His Failures
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'3 days ago
‘Who Takes a Victory Lap on Piles of Corpses?’: Trump Blasted as ‘Sociopathic Monster’ for Bragging About 65,000 Deaths
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump Talked to Billionaire Owner of Equinox and SoulCycle – a Top Donor – Day Before He Called to Reopen America’s Gyms
- News2 days ago
Matt Drudge Fires Back at Donald Trump’s Claim — With a Fact Check Showing the Opposite Is True
- LIES LIES LIES3 days ago
Trump Campaign Fraudulently Claims ‘Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Election’ as President Calls to ‘Liberate’ Blue States