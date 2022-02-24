News
Counter-Corruption Adviser to Congress Reveals List of ‘US Lobbyists Serving Putin’
Counter-corruption adviser to Congress Paul Massaro posted a list showing the American lobbying firms that he says are “serving Putin.”
The list ranges from those dealing with trade and stock to global finances.
Here is a list of US lobbyists serving Putin’s rogue regime. Every single one should be blacklisted in DC pic.twitter.com/SfADmNABI9
— Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 24, 2022
Massaro has urged strict sanctions that go into the heart of every possible financial tie to Moscow, even if they’re front companies.
The US and UK have announced some preliminary sanctions. The EU is anticipated to take steps too, which could help target the oligarchs with money stashed through European banks.
Massaro wants to see the UK target the oligarchs, however, which some believe would put increased pressure on Putin.
UK fighting for the SWIFT ban! Bravo pic.twitter.com/gwQPxJD8LX
— Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 24, 2022
UK sanctions look good – complete block of banks + delistings of Russian companies + limits on money in bank accounts + Aeroflot ban & all applies to Lukashenko as well. But what about Londongrad? What about the oligarchs? pic.twitter.com/aQgSoOOpev
— Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 24, 2022
Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that “severe sanctions” are needed.
News
Trump’s ‘Overdue Comeuppance’ for ‘Grifting’ May Be Falling Apart — but He’s Not Out of Trouble Yet: Biographer
The Manhattan district attorney’s case against Donald Trump appears to be falling apart with the resignations of two top prosecutors, but the former president’s biographer said he may still face an “overdue comeuppance” for a life filled with wrongdoing.
Prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned a month after Alvin Bragg took over as district attorney, and he has reportedly shown little interest in holding Trump accountable for alleged financial crimes, but his biographer Timothy O’Brien argued in a Forbes column that the development doesn’t mean the former president has wriggled off the hook once again.
“Trump is broadly despised in New York, and locals hoping prosecutors would put him in an orange jumpsuit and complicate his political prospects now have to find other things to latch onto,” O’Brien wrote. “Trump, for his part, appears to be gifted with nine legal lives. He has spent many of his nearly 76 years successfully pushing the limits of the law, and he has skirted huge financial losses and shenanigans without ever seeing the inside of a prison cell.”
New York attorney general Letitia James continues her civil probe of Trump and his family-owned business, and Westchester County district attorney Mimi Rocah is investigating possible financial crimes at his golf course there.
READ: ‘Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV’: Trump mocked for saying US forces launched an ‘amphibious’ attack
Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss in that state, and the House select committee is still assembling evidence of the former president’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which is also the subject of three lawsuits.
“Even if Bragg’s investigation evaporates, Trump remains mired in a dizzying array of legal problems that he hasn’t encountered before,” O’Brien wrote.
Bragg’s apparently stalled probe wasn’t even the most serious crime Trump has been accused of committing, according to O’Brien, and those more substantial allegations remain under investigation.
“If Bragg’s investigation does not proceed, Trump will not face the same consequences for financial grifting he might have,” O’Brien wrote. “But an overdue comeuppance for all of that certainly seems less important than holding him accountable for his repeated assaults on America’s democracy and its Constitution.”
“Anyone despondent about the resignations of Bragg’s prosecutors should remember that this is not the only pending case against the former president, and maybe not even the most consequential,” he added. “Trump and anyone else gloating about the splinters inside Bragg’s office should remember the same thing.”
News
Biden to Name SCOTUS Nominee Before State of the Union – GOP to Be Seen on Live TV Opposing First Black Woman Named to Court
President Joe Biden will name his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court before the end of February, just in time for his March 1 State of the Union address. The timing will allow Republicans attending the event the opportunity to be televised live nationwide refusing to stand and applaud for the first Black woman who will sit on the nation’s highest court.
Speaking on MSNBC, Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman reports President Biden will announce his nominee no later than Monday. Sherman noted the President is expected to use his State of the Union address to further promote the nominee, who Repubicans have reflexively opposed without her even having been named.
Republicans for weeks have insisted President Biden fulfilling his campaign promise to place the first Black woman on the Supreme Court is “racist” and exclusionary, despite other presidents including Republican Ronald Reagan’s promise to nominate the first woman to the Court.
Americans watching the State of the Union one week from tonight will likely be able to see deeply entrenched Republican opposition to the nominee. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas on Sunday declared President Biden deciding to choose a Black woman is “racial discrimination” and would be “illegal” if anyone else were to hire based on race in the private sector.
The federal government is not the private sector, and the fact that a Black woman has never sat on the U.S. Supreme Court in nearly 250 years is in effect racial discrimination.
Last week NBC News reported, “Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin says he’d like to get President Biden‘s Supreme Court nominee confirmed by April 9.”
News
As Putin Paves Way for Land War in Europe US Cable News Covers Basketball Brawl, Trucker Protest in Canada
Vladimir Putin just concluded a lengthy speech all but declaring war on Ukraine. While the Russian President was announcing he considers two regions of Ukraine are Russian colonies, MSNBC was covering a Michigan college basketball brawl, Fox News was covering its own ginned-up trucker protest in Canada, and CNN (at least) was covering the Ahmaud Arbery case.
Putin’s remarks were dangerous and telegraphed violence, as the Financial Times’ Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon notes:
They cut to the signing ceremony so fast I didn’t have time to tweet Putin’s final message – that Ukraine was behind the violence in the Donbas and would be held responsible for “ensuing bloodshed.”
This is only the beginning. The speech made it clear: war’s on the table.
— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 21, 2022
Meanwhile, most U.S. online media took its time to report the earth-shattering developments.
According to a Google News search, The Irish Times was first to report Putin’s remarks in an updated report: “Putin recognises two breakaway Ukraine regions as independent.”
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was the second, with an Associated Press report: “Putin recognizes independence of Russian-backed separatist regions in East Ukraine.”
USA Today was third with “Putin recognizes Ukrainian separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.”
At least ABC News offered a special report:
.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Vladimir Putin intends to recognize two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
"It was a move leaders in the West had been most concerned about," @DavidMuir reports. https://t.co/0sKqrtYUPC pic.twitter.com/2RORZkR3Aw
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 21, 2022
International relations professor, political scientist, and CEO of the Rothkopf group, David Rothkopf commented:
Why did TV coverage cut away from the news (Putin talking) for the commentary? Were they worried Putin was too boring? But it’s the news.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 21, 2022
Attorney Luppe B. Lupen:
CNN cut away from Putin’s maximalist ‘we’re ready to reassemble the Russian empire’ speech because he’s taking too long to make Donbas news I guess.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 21, 2022
Politico Defense Editor with a bit of a note of sarcasm on Putin’s remarks:
CNN, Fox and MSNBC have all cut away from Putin’s history lesson
— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) February 21, 2022
Here’s an important short explainer from CNN’s Senior Global Affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga:
20+ min in, Putin makes his thesis clear: Ukraine was historically part of Russia, we share a bond. But today, due to consecutive interference from the West, intended to threaten Russia, Ukraine is governed from abroad. This can’t be allowed given the threat of nuclear weapons.
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) February 21, 2022
Disinformation, and Russian and Eastern European affairs expert Nina Jankowicz, who has “advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications” according to her bio at The Wilson Center:
And from The Washington Post’s foreign correspondent in Moscow, Isabelle Khurshudyan:
And after everything, this Putin speech has nothing to do with NATO and everything to do with challenging Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 21, 2022
