COMMENTARY
‘Sweeping New Right to Discriminate’: Legal Experts Warn on Latest Anti-LGBTQ SCOTUS Case That’s ‘Unlikely to Go Well’
The far-right U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made an unusual move: it will hear arguments in a legal battle that effectively doesn’t even exist. The Court is once again diving headfirst into a First Amendment case involving the rights of LGBTQ people to exist and function equally in American society and religious right extremists who are demanding special rights to impose their beliefs on top of valid laws.
The Court this fall will hear arguments of a Colorado Christian who says she wants to expand her business into producing wedding websites but doesn’t want to do business with LGBTQ couples, who she says violate her religious beliefs.
Lorie Smith has not expanded her business and has not been approached by any same-sex couples to produce a wedding website for them. No one has been harmed in the “case,” which officially is 303 Creative v. Elenis. Some say since no harm has been shown, the Supreme Court should not have taken the case, but it’s clear they have an agenda.
Smith wants to post a statement saying she will not work with same-sex couples, but that would violate Colorado’s non-discrimination law. She could just set up shop and decide what to do if she is approached by a same-sex couple. Instead, the Supreme Court’s ultra-conservative (and some say theocratic) justices on the right have decided this case merits their review.
NBC News’ Pete Williams reports that “a federal appeals court ruled that her refusal and her proposed statement would violate Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.”
The Court has already made clear how it views the case. Smith is not a small business person but “an artist,” being “compelled,” which implies they see the case as an issue of free speech and freedom of expression:
The “Supreme Court said it would take up the case to consider ‘whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.'”
“Spoiler alert,” warns Vox’s Ian Millhiser. “This is unlikely to go well for LGBTQ people.”
He adds: “The Supreme Court appears eager to give religious conservatives sweeping exemptions from the law,” and adds that the Court “appears ready to come out and say that at least some businesses have a constitutional right to discriminate.”
Smith, Millhiser writes, “wants the Supreme Court to give her license to design wedding websites for opposite-sex couples — and only for opposite-sex couples.”
Noting that the “Supreme Court ducked this question in Masterpiece Cakeshop, but will now address it with a 6–3 conservative supermajority,” Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern writes that it “is very likely that the court will cut back LGBTQ non-discrimination laws’ application to artists, especially in the context of same-sex weddings.”
Stern calls the case “a direct threat to government’s ability to bar discrimination in public accommodations.” He says the case “reaches far beyond LGBTQ non-discrimination laws, threatening ALL civil rights laws that, as SCOTUS put it, ‘compel an artist to speak or stay silent.'”
“Dark days ahead,” Stern says. “This case is so much more than a culture war skirmish. It’s the culmination of a decades-long conservative assault on the constitutional foundations of our modern civil rights regime.”
Smith is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-gay hate groups.
Image by Ted Eytan via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMMENTARY
Trump Toadie Lindsey Graham Serves Up Twisted Hitler Analogy to Attack Biden Over Putin
There was a time, not long ago, when war was approaching that America’s elected leaders would unite, and any attacks on the President of the United States, regardless of party, were seen as an attack on America itself.
But that threat of condemnation was not reserved to elected leaders. The Dixie Chicks famously saw this first hand when they appeared on a London stage in 2003 to declare their opposition to war in Iraq and announced they were “ashamed” of President George W. Bush.
They were blacklisted and received death threats.
Now consider what U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham just said about President Joe Biden, who has united the world, including China, against Russia over Vladimir Putin’s attempt to literally steal the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and take it by force in a military invasion, also known as war.
The Republican from South Carolina used a twisted Nazi comparison.
“The Biden administration has misjudged Putin, about as badly as anyone since the world misjudged Hitler.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “The Biden administration has misjudged Putin about as badly as anyone since the world misjudged Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/dbaiNlTkrZ
— The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Bring It On’: Hannity Dares Hillary Clinton to Sue for Defamation After She Warns Fox on ‘Actual Malice’
Fox News has been obsessed with Hillary Clinton this week after Bill Barr’s secretly-installed special counsel John Durham filed papers in court the right-wing media has twisted and turned into yet another fake – and thoroughly debunked – scandal.
In her speech at the New York Democratic Convention Thursday, the party’s 2016 presidential nominee and landslide popular vote winner, Hillary Clinton, alluded to that obsession – drawing a challenge from far-right “propagandist” Sean Hannity just hours later.
Overnight CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported on the verbal scuffle:
“Fox leads the charge with accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” Clinton said. She then invoked some legal language. “As an aside,” Clinton said about Fox, “they’re getting awfully close to actual malice.” Clinton spox Nick Merrill wrote on Twitter that she had “called them and their bulls**t out by name.”
Citing Fox News’ “already-manic coverage” of Clinton, Darcy notes that the “right-wing talk channel, which has in recent days dishonestly twisted a court filing from special counsel John Durham to accuse Clinton of nefariously spying on Donald Trump, mentioned Clinton’s name nearly 200 times Thursday, according to a search of rush TV transcripts.”
Hannity responded to Clinton’s warning, as Darcy explains:
“Malice, really? It’s called news,” the right-wing propagandist claimed. “Hillary, we invite you to bring it on.” Of course, while it is extremely unlikely Clinton would take any such legal action against Fox, I would be curious to know what the network’s lawyers think of him daring her to sue for defamation.
For those who don’t watch Fox News nightly, watch this short clip of Hannity’s evolving claims about the Clinton scandal that isn’t:
Monday: Claims filing shows servers were infiltrated
Tuesday: The servers weren’t infiltrated but it’s still spying
Wednesday: The NYT says spying and infiltrate isn’t in the filing. We’re gonna play word games now?
Thursday: I’ll give the NYT credit pic.twitter.com/HDoalJyqgC
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Not Even Believable’: Trump Serves Up Word Salad in Fox News ‘Exclusive’ Interview on Durham ‘Investigation’
In an “exclusive” Fox News interview Donald Trump, the failed, disgraced, one-term twice impeached former president, suggests he’s read the legal filing from John Durham, a special counsel secretly installed in 2020 by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, who revealed the attorney’s status weeks before resigning from office, just before the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Trump referred to him as “Robert Durham” in a statement when the news of the filing broke, and now is suggesting that he has both read the legal filing and predicted its contents “a long time ago.”
The problem is Fox News and many other far-right-wing media outlets, have gotten it wrong, mostly wrong, or all wrong.
“Fox News inaccurately declared that Mr. Durham had said he had evidence that Hillary Clinton’s campaign had paid a technology company to ‘infiltrate’ a White House server,” The New York Times reported Monday. “The Washington Examiner claimed that this all meant there had been spying on Mr. Trump’s White House office.”
On Tuesday Trump told Fox News: “It looks like this is just the beginning, because, if you read the filing and have any understanding of what took place, and I called this a long time ago, you’re going to see a lot of other things happening, having to do with what, really, just is a continuation of the crime of the century.”
“This is such a big event, nobody’s seen anything like this.”
Because it didn’t happen, at least, not as Trump and his right-wing smokescreen allies claim.
“Who would think a thing like this is even possible?” Trump also told Fox News. “Durham is also coming up with things far bigger than anybody thought possible—Nobody ever thought a thing like this would be even discussed, let alone an act like this committed.”
“You have experts that do this, but they used experts to do it, and to think they could even think about doing that is not believable and, think—if they do it, foreign countries can do it,” Trump said.
“It is no different than Watergate, except a much more important location,” Trump said. “It is the same theft—just modern day.”
And the “best” lines from his interview: “This is treason at the highest level,” and, “It is not even believable.”
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump’s Theft of ‘Public Property’ Can Be Used to Ban Him From Holding Office Again: Watergate Lawyer
- INCOMPETENCE1 day ago
Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Twitter ‘Ripoff’ Launches – It’s Not Going Well
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM1 day ago
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Sponsor Doubles Down on Outing LGBTQ Children to Parents With New Amendment
- News2 days ago
John Durham’s Suggestion Republicans Are ‘Out of Their Minds’ Means He Must Shut Down ‘Sham’ Investigation: Analysis
- YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS1 day ago
Donald Trump Couldn’t Even Get the Twitter Handle for His Twitter Knockoff
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM13 hours ago
NYT Drops the Hammer on Ginni Thomas With Scathing Report on Her Political Activism
- BREAKING NEWS10 hours ago
‘Guilty’: Jury Convicts Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers on All Federal Hate Crime Charges
- News1 day ago
As Putin Paves Way for Land War in Europe US Cable News Covers Basketball Brawl, Trucker Protest in Canada