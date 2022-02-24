COMMENTARY
‘Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV’: Trump Mocked for Thinking US Forces Had Just Launched an ‘Amphibious’ Attack
As Vladimir Putin launched an aerial, criminal, deadly war of choice Thursday night on Ukraine, Donald Trump called into Fox News, defending the Russian President and blaming Putin’s actions on the “rigged” election that tossed him out of the White House.
But at one point talking with Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham, Trump decided that the United States had launched an “amphibious” attack, on either Russia or Ukraine. He then appeared to be ready to blast President Joe Biden for making that information public, insisting it should be done “secretly.”
“You know what’s also very dangerous as you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn’t be saying that because you and everybody else shouldn’t know about it. They should do that secretly not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that Laura.”
“No. That was the Russians,” Ingraham was forced to reply.
OMG. After Ingraham mentions that Russian forces are reportedly engaged in an amphibious attack, Trump says, "you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn't be saying that … they should do that secretly."
"No. That was the Russians," Ingraham corrects him. pic.twitter.com/dG6l5mPBK4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022
The former American president was quickly denounced and mocked.
Did he brief Fox News on top secret informat when he was President and assume they were still getting the briefings?
— U the Frood (@UberFrood) February 24, 2022
That is so brutally embarrassing and I hate that I have to feel it instead of them.
— flora (@FioreFlowerFlor) February 24, 2022
Well she probably did when he was POTUS and handing out secrets to anyone who praised him loudly enough.
— ʟɪᴛᴛʟᴇ ʟʟᴀᴍᴀ 🇺🇦 #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@xLittleLlama) February 24, 2022
Horrifying that Russia just launched a war that could kill tens of thousands of innocent people and so depressing that a discussion as stupid as this is the response from the leader of the Republican Party. Not solidarity. Not reflection. Not grieving. This fucking nonsense. https://t.co/no64Lihu8E
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 24, 2022
Three days ago right-wing slinky brain @RichLowry claimed Putin was afraid of Trump and not Biden because Trump was some kind of unpredictable 4-dimensional chess master, anyway catch him this Sunday on @MeetThePress where @chucktodd falsely identifies him as a journalist https://t.co/3d1WUEIv3q
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) February 24, 2022
Stable genius at work.
Of course he’s very busy counting ballots from Maricopa so he doesn’t have a lot of time to follow current events. https://t.co/yRYKzsqsO8
— digby (@digby56) February 24, 2022
Rubber room. Now. https://t.co/GJiQOT9zFN
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) February 24, 2022
It’s almost as if–and hear me out, now–Trump’s galloping dementia is on full display. https://t.co/XkF5IDE0w7
— Jacques Texited⚜️ (@JMahoffer) February 24, 2022
Trump thinks US troops are engaging? Dear god he’s a moron. Fitting he runs the Republican Party. https://t.co/jvwcEfiK7k
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) February 24, 2022
Person
Woman
Aquaman
Camera
TV https://t.co/NwWr9Tcihy
— PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) February 24, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Sweeping New Right to Discriminate’: Legal Experts Warn on Latest Anti-LGBTQ SCOTUS Case That’s ‘Unlikely to Go Well’
The far-right U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made an unusual move: it will hear arguments in a legal battle that effectively doesn’t even exist. The Court is once again diving headfirst into a First Amendment case involving the rights of LGBTQ people to exist and function equally in American society and religious right extremists who are demanding special rights to impose their beliefs on top of valid laws.
The Court this fall will hear arguments of a Colorado Christian who says she wants to expand her business into producing wedding websites but doesn’t want to do business with LGBTQ couples, who she says violate her religious beliefs.
Lorie Smith has not expanded her business and has not been approached by any same-sex couples to produce a wedding website for them. No one has been harmed in the “case,” which officially is 303 Creative v. Elenis. Some say since no harm has been shown, the Supreme Court should not have taken the case, but it’s clear they have an agenda.
Smith wants to post a statement saying she will not work with same-sex couples, but that would violate Colorado’s non-discrimination law. She could just set up shop and decide what to do if she is approached by a same-sex couple. Instead, the Supreme Court’s ultra-conservative (and some say theocratic) justices on the right have decided this case merits their review.
NBC News’ Pete Williams reports that “a federal appeals court ruled that her refusal and her proposed statement would violate Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.”
The Court has already made clear how it views the case. Smith is not a small business person but “an artist,” being “compelled,” which implies they see the case as an issue of free speech and freedom of expression:
The “Supreme Court said it would take up the case to consider ‘whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.'”
“Spoiler alert,” warns Vox’s Ian Millhiser. “This is unlikely to go well for LGBTQ people.”
He adds: “The Supreme Court appears eager to give religious conservatives sweeping exemptions from the law,” and adds that the Court “appears ready to come out and say that at least some businesses have a constitutional right to discriminate.”
Smith, Millhiser writes, “wants the Supreme Court to give her license to design wedding websites for opposite-sex couples — and only for opposite-sex couples.”
Noting that the “Supreme Court ducked this question in Masterpiece Cakeshop, but will now address it with a 6–3 conservative supermajority,” Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern writes that it “is very likely that the court will cut back LGBTQ non-discrimination laws’ application to artists, especially in the context of same-sex weddings.”
Stern calls the case “a direct threat to government’s ability to bar discrimination in public accommodations.” He says the case “reaches far beyond LGBTQ non-discrimination laws, threatening ALL civil rights laws that, as SCOTUS put it, ‘compel an artist to speak or stay silent.'”
“Dark days ahead,” Stern says. “This case is so much more than a culture war skirmish. It’s the culmination of a decades-long conservative assault on the constitutional foundations of our modern civil rights regime.”
Smith is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-gay hate groups.
Image by Ted Eytan via Flickr and a CC license
COMMENTARY
Trump Toadie Lindsey Graham Serves Up Twisted Hitler Analogy to Attack Biden Over Putin
There was a time, not long ago, when war was approaching that America’s elected leaders would unite, and any attacks on the President of the United States, regardless of party, were seen as an attack on America itself.
But that threat of condemnation was not reserved to elected leaders. The Dixie Chicks famously saw this first hand when they appeared on a London stage in 2003 to declare their opposition to war in Iraq and announced they were “ashamed” of President George W. Bush.
They were blacklisted and received death threats.
Now consider what U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham just said about President Joe Biden, who has united the world, including China, against Russia over Vladimir Putin’s attempt to literally steal the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and take it by force in a military invasion, also known as war.
The Republican from South Carolina used a twisted Nazi comparison.
“The Biden administration has misjudged Putin, about as badly as anyone since the world misjudged Hitler.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “The Biden administration has misjudged Putin about as badly as anyone since the world misjudged Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/dbaiNlTkrZ
— The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Bring It On’: Hannity Dares Hillary Clinton to Sue for Defamation After She Warns Fox on ‘Actual Malice’
Fox News has been obsessed with Hillary Clinton this week after Bill Barr’s secretly-installed special counsel John Durham filed papers in court the right-wing media has twisted and turned into yet another fake – and thoroughly debunked – scandal.
In her speech at the New York Democratic Convention Thursday, the party’s 2016 presidential nominee and landslide popular vote winner, Hillary Clinton, alluded to that obsession – drawing a challenge from far-right “propagandist” Sean Hannity just hours later.
Overnight CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported on the verbal scuffle:
“Fox leads the charge with accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” Clinton said. She then invoked some legal language. “As an aside,” Clinton said about Fox, “they’re getting awfully close to actual malice.” Clinton spox Nick Merrill wrote on Twitter that she had “called them and their bulls**t out by name.”
Citing Fox News’ “already-manic coverage” of Clinton, Darcy notes that the “right-wing talk channel, which has in recent days dishonestly twisted a court filing from special counsel John Durham to accuse Clinton of nefariously spying on Donald Trump, mentioned Clinton’s name nearly 200 times Thursday, according to a search of rush TV transcripts.”
Hannity responded to Clinton’s warning, as Darcy explains:
“Malice, really? It’s called news,” the right-wing propagandist claimed. “Hillary, we invite you to bring it on.” Of course, while it is extremely unlikely Clinton would take any such legal action against Fox, I would be curious to know what the network’s lawyers think of him daring her to sue for defamation.
For those who don’t watch Fox News nightly, watch this short clip of Hannity’s evolving claims about the Clinton scandal that isn’t:
Monday: Claims filing shows servers were infiltrated
Tuesday: The servers weren’t infiltrated but it’s still spying
Wednesday: The NYT says spying and infiltrate isn’t in the filing. We’re gonna play word games now?
Thursday: I’ll give the NYT credit pic.twitter.com/HDoalJyqgC
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2022
