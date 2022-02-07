SCOTUS Pounds Another Nail in the Coffin of Voting Rights as Roberts Sides With Liberal Minority in 5-4 Decision

In 2013 Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts effectively declared racism in America was over, as he penned the majority opinion in Shelby County v. Holder, a case that neutered the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965.

On Monday Chief Justice Roberts sided with the Court’s three remaining liberals in a case that pounded yet another nail in the coffin of the Voting Rights Act.

University of Michigan Law School Asst. Law Professor Leah Litman, commenting on the just-released Supreme Court decision writes: “One way of understanding how radical this step is: It is a position on voting rights/the voting rights act that is SO EXTREME, the author of Shelby County v. Holder (the decision invalidating the preclearance regime) did not join it. They _lost John Roberts_ on voting rights.”

On Monday conservatives (except Roberts) on the Court decided to allow a racially unfair congressional district map “even though a lower court said it violated the Voting Rights Act by denying Black voters a new district,” as NBC News reports.

The Economist’s Steven Mazie, who covers the Supreme Court writes:

The majority’s order is provisional “pending further order of the Court”, so it isn’t the final word. But it’s effectively a nail in the coffin for those challenging Alabama’s map. — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) February 7, 2022

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.