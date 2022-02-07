Jan. 6 Committee Invited Ivanka Trump to Speak With Them Weeks Ago – She Still Hasn’t Bothered to Show Up.

Nearly three weeks ago the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack sent an unusually long and detailed letter – 11 pages – to Ivanka Trump requesting she voluntarily speak with them. The letter even suggested two dates, February 3 or 4. The former First Daughter and Trump White House senior advisor hasn’t bothered to show up or schedule any other dates.

The invitation came on an auspicious date, January 20, precisely one year to the day her father left office in disgrace. She responded by saying she had called for the violence to end, without mentioning in that same statement she had called the violent insurrectionists “American Patriots.”

The Associated Press on Monday reports the Committee wants to know what she knows about the January 6 insurrection, given she reportedly was in the White House that day with her father, and “joined brother Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Kimberly Guilfoyle under a large tent at the rally to listen to Trump’s speech” before the attack on the Capitol.

“A committee aide said they are hopeful that she will soon commit to a time to meet,” the AP adds, meaning she has yet to schedule a date and time.

Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N Boghosian