News
Jan. 6 Committee Invited Ivanka Trump to Speak With Them Weeks Ago – She Still Hasn’t Bothered to Show Up.
Nearly three weeks ago the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack sent an unusually long and detailed letter – 11 pages – to Ivanka Trump requesting she voluntarily speak with them. The letter even suggested two dates, February 3 or 4. The former First Daughter and Trump White House senior advisor hasn’t bothered to show up or schedule any other dates.
The invitation came on an auspicious date, January 20, precisely one year to the day her father left office in disgrace. She responded by saying she had called for the violence to end, without mentioning in that same statement she had called the violent insurrectionists “American Patriots.”
The Associated Press on Monday reports the Committee wants to know what she knows about the January 6 insurrection, given she reportedly was in the White House that day with her father, and “joined brother Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Kimberly Guilfoyle under a large tent at the rally to listen to Trump’s speech” before the attack on the Capitol.
“A committee aide said they are hopeful that she will soon commit to a time to meet,” the AP adds, meaning she has yet to schedule a date and time.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N Boghosian
News
Pence Aide Destroys GOP Chair’s Talking Points: ‘From My Front-Row Seat’ No ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’ on Jan. 6
Marc Short, an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, disagreed with Republican talking points suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee is targeting people for “legitimate political discourse.”
“Did you see legitimate political discourse that day?” NBC host Chuck Todd asked Short during an interview on Sunday.
“From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse,” Short said. “But from talking to some members of the RNC, I think there is concern that there were people there that were peacefully protesting who have been pulled into this, where I think it’s become more of prosecution of the Jan. 6 Committee and feel like they’re being unfairly treated.”
During an interview with The Washington Post last week, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel slammed the Jan. 6 Committee, calling it a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
Republican officials have offered little evidence that January 6 defendants are being prosecuted for their political views.
Short is reportedly cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee after he was subpoenaed.
Watch the video below from NBC.
News
‘Party of Cop Killers’: Swalwell Scoffs at New GOP Claim to Be ‘Party of Law and Order’
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell swung at the Republican National Committee after its members, led by Chair Ronna McDaniel, Friday evening voted overwhelmingly to label the January 6 insurrection as “legitimate political debate.”
As the California Democrat noted on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” the GOP actually put out a tweet declaring itself the “party of law and order.”
The Republican Party is the party of law and order.
— GOP (@GOP) February 4, 2022
“If your neighbor came over and stepped on your porch holding a knife, a gun, a machete, and said that he wanted to talk I don’t think you would call the police and say, ‘You know what, we’re going to settle this and have a ‘legitimate political discourse.’ You would say that this is a violent interaction. That’s what happened that day,” Swalwell said of January 6.
“And this party, by the way,” he said of the GOP, “they tweeted earlier today, ‘We are the party of law and order.’ No, they are the party of cop killers, because that’s who their former twice impeached president wants to pardon,” Swalwell charged, after Trump last weekend said he thought the January 6 participants were being treated very “unfairly,” and he dangled pardons for them all if he is re-elected to the White House.
‘Having a Meltdown’: RNC Chair Decimated for Declaring NY Times Story That Quotes Her Resolution ‘Completely False’
“We’ve got to make that clear that [Republicans] voted down $350 million in new police funding, that they continue to dishonor the police. They vote against the gold medals for the police officers who served that day. And we have to make that clear as we go to the ballot box but it’s such a disgrace,” Swalwell said. “It was a sham all along that they back the blue because they’ve not backed the blue. If anything, they bruise the blue, they bruise their egos, they bruise the honor of the blue, and right now I think that is more clear. ”
News
Trump Did Review Draft Order Authorizing National Guard to Seize Voting Machines – in WH Meeting With Flynn and Powell
Contrary to previous reports that a draft order to seize voting machines never reached the White House, a new report reveals that President Donald Trump not only reviewed the order but agreed to appoint far-right-wing attorney and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate election fraud.
The Guardian‘s Hugo Lowell reports that on December 18, 2020, Trump reviewed the order during a White House meeting with Powell, disgraced and now-pardoned felon Mike Flynn, conspiracy theorist and (now former) Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, and former Trump aide Emily Newman.
The order would have authorized military intervention by the National Guard to seize voting machines.
Trump, had he signed the order, would have falsely claimed foreign interference in the U.S. election was so great it would require the military to seize the voting machines. The order was drafted by Sidney Powell, who in August was cited by a federal judge for “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process” in filing false and frivolous election lawsuits.
In another disturbing twist, The Guardian adds that “Byrne claimed Trump had a range of options. He could decide whether to investigate election fraud in six, 12 or 31 states; whether to ‘image’ hard drives in voting machines or seize them; and whether to have that done by the national guard, DHS or the FBI.”
Trump appeared open to such advice. Late that Friday night, two of the sources said, he told Cipollone he would just make Powell special counsel. When Cipollone said Powell would need a security clearance, which he said was probably impossible, Trump said he would grant it.
Reuters’ Brad Heath confirms Lowell’s reporting, adding that “Patrick Byrne and a lawyer who works for Sidney Powell told us Trump appointed Powell as election-investigating special counsel and gave her a security clearance in a meeting Dec. 18, but there was no follow-through and it never actually happened.”
Read the entire report here.
