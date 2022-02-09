News
Psaki Schools Reporters Asking if CDC Will Look ‘Irrelevant’ if It Does Not Loosen Mask Guidance
2777 Americans died on Tuesday but several states, including those run by Democratic governors, are ending mask mandates despite the rates of death being just as high as they were one year ago when vaccines had just started being rolled out.
On Wednesday several White House reporters pushed the false implication that the CDC should take anti-maskers’ talking points into account when deciding what mask guidance should be. In other words, these reporters, including from mainstream media outlets, are suggesting science should not determine administration policy.
One asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if the administration will look “out of touch” if CDC does not change mask guidance.
Another asked if the CDC would look “irrelevant” if it does not drop guidance advising masks should continue to be used.
“Does the CDC run the risk of becoming irrelevant in the minds of many Americans given that their states are moving along ahead without them?” she asked.
Psaki pushed back, bringing in a much-needed dose of reality:
“I don’t think the federal experts on health and medical advice should be irrelevant to Americans at a time that we’re still facing a pandemic.”
Asked if CDC runs risk of becoming "irrelevant," as states start to lift mask mandates, Jen Psaki says:
"I don't think the federal experts on health and medical advice should be 'irrelevant' to Americans at a time that we're still facing a pandemic."pic.twitter.com/4ZgWbgIlu7
— David Badash (@davidbadash) February 9, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
National Archives Asks DOJ to Investigate Trump Handling of White House Records
The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has requested the Dept. of Justice investigate Donald Trump’s handling of presidential records after it was forced to travel to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida home, to retrieve 15 boxes of documents and other items that belong to the federal government.
“Archives officials suspected Trump had possibly violated laws concerning the handling of government documents — including those that might be considered classified — and reached out to the Justice Department,” The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump, as numerous stories have noted, had a habit of ripping up papers, including important government documents and other items required by law to be retained and handed over to the National Archives.
The Post’s sources “said the discussions about the matter remained preliminary, and it was not yet clear whether the Justice Department would investigate. The department also might be interested in merely reclaiming classified materials.”
Despite having reclaimed 15 cartons, more is still missing. Trump’s aides reportedly are searching for the items.
News
New Report Adds Fresh Mystery to Melania Trump’s Recent NFT Auction
On Tuesday, Vice reported on a bizarre series of transactions surrounding the auction for former First Lady Melania Trump’s nonfungible token (NFT) artwork that appear to indicate Melania Trump’s own office was the source of the cryptocurrency that was paid out to purchase the NFT.
NFTs are blockchain-backed pieces of digital artwork that are held and exchanged for vast sums of money. Melania Trump’s auction was billed as being a charity event — but the money trail, which can be easily tracked due to how cryptocurrency is structured, is peculiar.
“After the auction’s conclusion, The New York Times ran a piecedescribing the sale as attracting a few bids all around 1,800 SOL, ultimately ending with somebody purchasing the NFT for 1,800 SOL worth $170,000 at the time (now $200,000), a price far below the figure touted by the auction’s press release and which the paper described as ‘deflated results’ due to a wider crash in the price of cryptocurrencies,” reported Jordan Pearson. “Now, according to Solana blockchain records reviewed by Motherboard and shared with an independent researcher, we know who bought the NFT collection: Melania Trump herself, or at least, whoever set up the auction for her.”
READ MORE: Michigan MAGA protesters embrace ‘terrorist’ label — and turn on ‘coward’ GOP co-chair
“Without getting too bogged down in eye-glazing detail (that will come later), it went like this,” said the report. “The auction winner’s address was funded with 1,800 SOL on January 25, which came from an address (let’s call it Address X) that was itself funded by the address that created Melania’s NFT. After the auction, the NFT creator address sent 180,000 SOL back to Address X which converted it into USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. In other words: The winner of Melania Trump’s NFT got the money from none other than the creator of the NFT itself, and an address linked to the NFT creator got the money back.”
Asked for comment, Melania Trump’s office did not give any details, saying simply, “The transaction was facilitated on behalf of a third-party buyer.”
One possible explanation, noted the report, is that because the crypto market crashed, all the bids in SOL weren’t as high as expected, so Melania’s office found a winner who gave a non-crypto offer and converted the money to crypto for the purpose of the transaction.
“However, even in this scenario it’s not clear why this middle wallet was needed, versus the NFT creator address sending the funds straight to the winner and back again,” noted the report.
You can read more here.
News
‘I Want to Be Democrat’: Florida Seniors Speak Out After Republicans Secretly Switched Their Voter Registration
In an interview aired on Monday, CNN’s Randi Kaye talked to elderly residents of a Florida housing complex who allegedly had their party registrations switched from Democratic to Republican without their permission by voter registration volunteers — focusing in particular on the plight of a man named Juan Salazar.
“This is the old card,” said Kaye. “And it says, right here, Democratic Party.”
“Yeah,” said Salazar.
“And the new card says Republican Party of Florida,” continued Kaye. “And that’s not what you want?”
“No,” said Salazar. “I want to be Democrat.”
READ MORE: MAGA-rioting coffee company owner gets slap on the wrist for participating in Capitol siege
“There are hundreds of these third-party voter registration organizations throughout the state, and it is legal for them to reach out to voters,” said Kaye. “When it becomes a problem is if they didn’t register with the state or if they are filling out these forms for the voters, instead of having the voters do it themselves. Or if they are changing party affiliation without the voter’s consent. Then it becomes illegal, and that’s what they are investigating.”
Watch below:
Trending
- News2 days ago
SCOTUS Pounds Another Nail in the Coffin of Voting Rights as Roberts Sides With Liberal Minority in 5-4 Decision
- News1 day ago
‘I Want to Be Democrat’: Florida Seniors Speak Out After Republicans Secretly Switched Their Voter Registration
- BIGOTRY2 days ago
DeSantis Indicates Support for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill That Could Also Force Teachers to Out Kids to Parents
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump’s Archives Scandal Gets Worse: More Than Dozen Boxes Retrieved – More Missing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
- News2 days ago
Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns of the Dangers of Letting Sexual Predators Escape Consequences on House Floor
- AND MAYBE TRUMP TOO1 day ago
Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Bad Week
- HYPOCRISY ALERT2 days ago
‘Did Not Apologize’: Cyberbullied Teen Blasts Youngkin After Gov. Acknowledges ‘Unauthorized’ Attack by His Campaign