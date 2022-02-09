News
New Report Adds Fresh Mystery to Melania Trump’s Recent NFT Auction
On Tuesday, Vice reported on a bizarre series of transactions surrounding the auction for former First Lady Melania Trump’s nonfungible token (NFT) artwork that appear to indicate Melania Trump’s own office was the source of the cryptocurrency that was paid out to purchase the NFT.
NFTs are blockchain-backed pieces of digital artwork that are held and exchanged for vast sums of money. Melania Trump’s auction was billed as being a charity event — but the money trail, which can be easily tracked due to how cryptocurrency is structured, is peculiar.
“After the auction’s conclusion, The New York Times ran a piecedescribing the sale as attracting a few bids all around 1,800 SOL, ultimately ending with somebody purchasing the NFT for 1,800 SOL worth $170,000 at the time (now $200,000), a price far below the figure touted by the auction’s press release and which the paper described as ‘deflated results’ due to a wider crash in the price of cryptocurrencies,” reported Jordan Pearson. “Now, according to Solana blockchain records reviewed by Motherboard and shared with an independent researcher, we know who bought the NFT collection: Melania Trump herself, or at least, whoever set up the auction for her.”
“Without getting too bogged down in eye-glazing detail (that will come later), it went like this,” said the report. “The auction winner’s address was funded with 1,800 SOL on January 25, which came from an address (let’s call it Address X) that was itself funded by the address that created Melania’s NFT. After the auction, the NFT creator address sent 180,000 SOL back to Address X which converted it into USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. In other words: The winner of Melania Trump’s NFT got the money from none other than the creator of the NFT itself, and an address linked to the NFT creator got the money back.”
Asked for comment, Melania Trump’s office did not give any details, saying simply, “The transaction was facilitated on behalf of a third-party buyer.”
One possible explanation, noted the report, is that because the crypto market crashed, all the bids in SOL weren’t as high as expected, so Melania’s office found a winner who gave a non-crypto offer and converted the money to crypto for the purpose of the transaction.
“However, even in this scenario it’s not clear why this middle wallet was needed, versus the NFT creator address sending the funds straight to the winner and back again,” noted the report.
‘I Want to Be Democrat’: Florida Seniors Speak Out After Republicans Secretly Switched Their Voter Registration
In an interview aired on Monday, CNN’s Randi Kaye talked to elderly residents of a Florida housing complex who allegedly had their party registrations switched from Democratic to Republican without their permission by voter registration volunteers — focusing in particular on the plight of a man named Juan Salazar.
“This is the old card,” said Kaye. “And it says, right here, Democratic Party.”
“Yeah,” said Salazar.
“And the new card says Republican Party of Florida,” continued Kaye. “And that’s not what you want?”
“No,” said Salazar. “I want to be Democrat.”
“There are hundreds of these third-party voter registration organizations throughout the state, and it is legal for them to reach out to voters,” said Kaye. “When it becomes a problem is if they didn’t register with the state or if they are filling out these forms for the voters, instead of having the voters do it themselves. Or if they are changing party affiliation without the voter’s consent. Then it becomes illegal, and that’s what they are investigating.”
Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns of the Dangers of Letting Sexual Predators Escape Consequences on House Floor
While speaking out in favor of a bill that would end mandatory arbitration for workplace sexual harassment cases, scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) talked about the importance of holding sex offenders accountable.
During a speech on the House floor Monday, Gaetz explained why he was one of the few Republicans in support of this particular measure.
“Here is the question presented: Should sexual harassers who work for big businesses get to pick their juries in advance?” Gaetz asked rhetorically. “I believe that the populist, nationalist right approach is to believe that the Article 3 courts, that we have set up for any and all, function as the proper venue. But for tens of millions of American workers, that courthouse door is locked!”
Gaetz added that corporations have a distinct advantage when it comes to arbitration hearings, and that “shouldn’t be a reason that someone is more likely to have to endure sexual harassment in the workplace, or more likely, to evade consequence as a result of predatory behavior.”
Gaetz at the moment is facing a criminal investigation into whether he potentially paid for sex with a girl who was at the time under the legal age of 18.
SCOTUS Pounds Another Nail in the Coffin of Voting Rights as Roberts Sides With Liberal Minority in 5-4 Decision
In 2013 Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts effectively declared racism in America was over, as he penned the majority opinion in Shelby County v. Holder, a case that neutered the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965.
On Monday Chief Justice Roberts sided with the Court’s three remaining liberals in a case that pounded yet another nail in the coffin of the Voting Rights Act.
University of Michigan Law School Asst. Law Professor Leah Litman, commenting on the just-released Supreme Court decision writes: “One way of understanding how radical this step is: It is a position on voting rights/the voting rights act that is SO EXTREME, the author of Shelby County v. Holder (the decision invalidating the preclearance regime) did not join it. They _lost John Roberts_ on voting rights.”
On Monday conservatives (except Roberts) on the Court decided to allow a racially unfair congressional district map “even though a lower court said it violated the Voting Rights Act by denying Black voters a new district,” as NBC News reports.
The Economist’s Steven Mazie, who covers the Supreme Court writes:
The majority’s order is provisional “pending further order of the Court”, so it isn’t the final word. But it’s effectively a nail in the coffin for those challenging Alabama’s map.
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) February 7, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
