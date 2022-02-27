News
‘One Damn Thing After Another’: Barr Says Trump Responsible for Jan. 6 – Should Not Be President Again
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, considered by some to have been the former president’s greatest defender to the detriment of his oath of office, has turned against Donald Trump, declaring he does not have the “temperament” to be president while holding him responsible for the “rioting” during the January 6 insurrection.
“One Damn Thing After Another” is Barr’s upcoming book about his time running the Dept. of Justice under Trump. In the 600-page memoir Barr writes, “The election was not ‘stolen,’” and adds: “Trump lost it,” The Wall Street Journal reports.
“The absurd lengths to which he took his ‘stolen election’ claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill,” Barr says in his book.
Barr, who also served as Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush, writes he believes Trump could have won re-election if he “just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.”
But Barr, whose “credibility” was called into question in 2020 by a federal judge, also makes clear while he opposes a second Trump term he is all-in for Trumpism.
“Mr. Barr urges conservatives to look to ‘an impressive array of younger candidates’ who share Mr. Trump’s agenda but not his ‘erratic personal behavior.’ He didn’t mention any of those candidates by name.”
Barr also details Trump’s outrage that the DOJ was not able to find any proof of his election fraud lies led to Barr’s resignation barely weeks before the Jan . 6 insurrection.
“This is killing me—killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me,” Trump shouted at Barr, he claims, in a December 1 Oval Office meeting. “He stopped for a moment and then said, ‘You must hate Trump. You would only do this if you hate Trump.’”
Barr then offered his resignation.
“Accepted!” Mr. Trump yelled, banging his palm on the table. “‘Leave and don’t go back to your office. You are done right now. Go home!’” White House lawyers persuaded Mr. Trump not to follow through with Mr. Barr’s ouster.
Two weeks later Trump tweeted Barr would be resigning effective December 23.
RELATED:
Bill Barr ‘Knew What He Was Hiding’ When He Lied to Senate Panel About Secret Investigations: Former FBI Official
Watch: Bill Barr Has Talked to Jan. 6 Committee Says Chairman
Watch: Bill Barr Meets, Prays With Radical Right-Wing Activist Who Wonders if Vaccines Make Kids Gay
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump White House Was Warned About ‘Psycho List’ Extremists Attending Jan. 6 Rally: Report
According to a new report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump’s White House was made aware that some attendees who would be speaking at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol riot were causing alarm among the event’s organizers.
The Post is reporting that the House select committee is now being supplied with audiotapes of squabbles between some of the organizers bickering to the point where one of them requested a police officer be dispatched to remove one attendee.
According to the report, “At roughly 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, a few hours before President Donald Trump and his allies whipped up thousands of supporters with false claims of election fraud, law enforcement was summoned to the rally grounds to deal with a ‘possible disorderly.'” before adding, “The incident threatening to disrupt the event at the Ellipse wasn’t happening in the crowd. It was happening backstage.”
A review of texts and recorded audio is revealing there were concerns about some of the speakers with “Kylie Jane Kremer, executive director at Women for America First, a pro-Trump group that held the permit for the rally” battling Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren over the speakers which led to a call for police intervention.
RELATED: ‘Trump’s brain isn’t normal’: Conservative trashes ‘deranged’ former president for Putin praise
That information has drawn the interest of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that forced lawmakers to flee for their lives.
“Wren, who was listed on the permit for the rally as a ‘VIP ADVISOR,’ had with others organized an initial spreadsheet of potential speakers that included far-right conspiracy theorists such as Alex Jones and Ali Alexander, planning documents obtained by The Post show. The final list of Jan. 6 speakers was personally approved by Trump and did not include Jones and Alexander, according to those documents and people involved in the planning, who like others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity,” the Post report before adding that “Kremer grew concerned that Wren was rearranging seats and trying to move Jones and Alexander closer to the stage.”
The report goes on to add, “The Post’s reporting also shows that the White House was made aware of concerns among Trump allies that some people coming to Washington on Jan. 6 to potentially speak at the rally were too extreme, even for a president who had frequently pushed or crossed the boundaries of traditional political norms.”
“The advance warnings to the White House and the friction among Wren and Pierson and her team have become a focus for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, as lawmakers try to understand the planning and financing behind the rally, according to multiple people familiar with the panel’s work,” the Post is reporting before adding, “Pierson, a former Trump campaign aide, was initially brought in to assist with the rally by Wren, according to two people involved in the event. Three days before Jan. 6, Pierson raised concerns to Meadows about Wren’s proposed speakers. She wrote in a text to Meadows: ‘Caroline Wren has decided to move forward with the original psycho list. So, I’m done. I can’t be a part of embarrassing POTUS any further.'”
You can read more here.
News
Counter-Corruption Adviser to Congress Reveals List of ‘US Lobbyists Serving Putin’
Counter-corruption adviser to Congress Paul Massaro posted a list showing the American lobbying firms that he says are “serving Putin.”
The list ranges from those dealing with trade and stock to global finances.
Here is a list of US lobbyists serving Putin’s rogue regime. Every single one should be blacklisted in DC pic.twitter.com/SfADmNABI9
— Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 24, 2022
Massaro has urged strict sanctions that go into the heart of every possible financial tie to Moscow, even if they’re front companies.
The US and UK have announced some preliminary sanctions. The EU is anticipated to take steps too, which could help target the oligarchs with money stashed through European banks.
Massaro wants to see the UK target the oligarchs, however, which some believe would put increased pressure on Putin.
UK fighting for the SWIFT ban! Bravo pic.twitter.com/gwQPxJD8LX
— Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 24, 2022
UK sanctions look good – complete block of banks + delistings of Russian companies + limits on money in bank accounts + Aeroflot ban & all applies to Lukashenko as well. But what about Londongrad? What about the oligarchs? pic.twitter.com/aQgSoOOpev
— Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 24, 2022
Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that “severe sanctions” are needed.
News
Trump’s ‘Overdue Comeuppance’ for ‘Grifting’ May Be Falling Apart — but He’s Not Out of Trouble Yet: Biographer
The Manhattan district attorney’s case against Donald Trump appears to be falling apart with the resignations of two top prosecutors, but the former president’s biographer said he may still face an “overdue comeuppance” for a life filled with wrongdoing.
Prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned a month after Alvin Bragg took over as district attorney, and he has reportedly shown little interest in holding Trump accountable for alleged financial crimes, but his biographer Timothy O’Brien argued in a Forbes column that the development doesn’t mean the former president has wriggled off the hook once again.
“Trump is broadly despised in New York, and locals hoping prosecutors would put him in an orange jumpsuit and complicate his political prospects now have to find other things to latch onto,” O’Brien wrote. “Trump, for his part, appears to be gifted with nine legal lives. He has spent many of his nearly 76 years successfully pushing the limits of the law, and he has skirted huge financial losses and shenanigans without ever seeing the inside of a prison cell.”
New York attorney general Letitia James continues her civil probe of Trump and his family-owned business, and Westchester County district attorney Mimi Rocah is investigating possible financial crimes at his golf course there.
READ: ‘Person Woman Aquaman Camera TV’: Trump mocked for saying US forces launched an ‘amphibious’ attack
Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss in that state, and the House select committee is still assembling evidence of the former president’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which is also the subject of three lawsuits.
“Even if Bragg’s investigation evaporates, Trump remains mired in a dizzying array of legal problems that he hasn’t encountered before,” O’Brien wrote.
Bragg’s apparently stalled probe wasn’t even the most serious crime Trump has been accused of committing, according to O’Brien, and those more substantial allegations remain under investigation.
“If Bragg’s investigation does not proceed, Trump will not face the same consequences for financial grifting he might have,” O’Brien wrote. “But an overdue comeuppance for all of that certainly seems less important than holding him accountable for his repeated assaults on America’s democracy and its Constitution.”
“Anyone despondent about the resignations of Bragg’s prosecutors should remember that this is not the only pending case against the former president, and maybe not even the most consequential,” he added. “Trump and anyone else gloating about the splinters inside Bragg’s office should remember the same thing.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Woman at Idaho City Council Meeting Declares Herself a ‘Proud White Supremist’ – That ‘Means You’re a Patriot’
- News3 days ago
Counter-Corruption Adviser to Congress Reveals List of ‘US Lobbyists Serving Putin’
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
‘Let Me Explain How Diplomacy Works’: Psaki Forced to Explain US Response to Russian Attack to Fox News’ Peter Doocy
- 'TROLL'2 days ago
‘Absolute BS’: ‘Gaslighting’ Lindsey Graham Blasted for Denouncing Biden SCOTUS Pick as Proof ‘Radical Left Has Won’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
America’s Conservatives Adore? Vladimir Putin’s Far Right Christian Nationalism – More Than Freedom and Democracy
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Watch: Biden Schools Doocy
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Rick Scott Competing to Be ‘Bigot of the Year’ With His ‘Attention-Seeking Gimmick’ at CPAC: Florida Columnist
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Protests Planned After Florida House Passes Dangerous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill