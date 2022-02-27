‘One Damn Thing After Another’: Barr Says Trump Responsible for Jan. 6 – Should Not Be President Again

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, considered by some to have been the former president’s greatest defender to the detriment of his oath of office, has turned against Donald Trump, declaring he does not have the “temperament” to be president while holding him responsible for the “rioting” during the January 6 insurrection.

“One Damn Thing After Another” is Barr’s upcoming book about his time running the Dept. of Justice under Trump. In the 600-page memoir Barr writes, “The election was not ‘stolen,’” and adds: “Trump lost it,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

“The absurd lengths to which he took his ‘stolen election’ claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill,” Barr says in his book.

Barr, who also served as Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush, writes he believes Trump could have won re-election if he “just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.”

But Barr, whose “credibility” was called into question in 2020 by a federal judge, also makes clear while he opposes a second Trump term he is all-in for Trumpism.

“Mr. Barr urges conservatives to look to ‘an impressive array of younger candidates’ who share Mr. Trump’s agenda but not his ‘erratic personal behavior.’ He didn’t mention any of those candidates by name.”

Barr also details Trump’s outrage that the DOJ was not able to find any proof of his election fraud lies led to Barr’s resignation barely weeks before the Jan . 6 insurrection.

“This is killing me—killing me. This is pulling the rug right out from under me,” Trump shouted at Barr, he claims, in a December 1 Oval Office meeting. “He stopped for a moment and then said, ‘You must hate Trump. You would only do this if you hate Trump.’”

Barr then offered his resignation.

“Accepted!” Mr. Trump yelled, banging his palm on the table. “‘Leave and don’t go back to your office. You are done right now. Go home!’” White House lawyers persuaded Mr. Trump not to follow through with Mr. Barr’s ouster.

Two weeks later Trump tweeted Barr would be resigning effective December 23.

