Watch: Bill Barr Meets, Prays With Radical Right-Wing Activist Who Wonders if Vaccines Make Kids Gay

Attorney General Bill Barr has been conspicuously missing from public view over the past few months but over the weekend he came outside of his home to meet with a far right wing religious extremist, and to pray with him.

“On Friday and Saturday, a small group of right-wing activists,” Right Wing Watch reports, “led by radical religious-right bigot Dave Daubenmire, carried out a series of protests outside the home of Joe Biden in Delaware, as well as the home of former president Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., demanding that the Democratic presidential nominee and the president for whom he worked as vice president be arrested, tried, and executed for treason.”

On Saturday afternoon, Daubenmire and crew took their protest to the home of Attorney General Bill Barr, who personally came out to meet the group, pray with them, and take photos with them.

Barr is an uber-conservative Catholic who supports dominionism. Last year Joan Walsh at The Nation called him “a paranoid right-wing Catholic ideologue who won’t respect the separation of church and state.”

Daubenmire, who is also a Christian minister, last month called for Hillary Clinton to be publicly executed.

Here’s video of the meeting, which shows Daubenmire and other activists with Attorney General Barr, praying. Some of the men wore shirts emblazoned with political statements, including “Crooked Hillary for Prison,” and “Lock’er Up.” Several were using Trump 2020 banners as blankets. One had a tee-shirt with “InfoWars,” a far right wing conspiracy website printed on the back.

Here Barr posing for a photo with Daubenmire.

Right Wing Watch calls Daubenmire “a deeply bigoted, anti-Semitic, anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, right-wing conspiracy theorist—the sort who proudly declares that women become lesbians because they are so ugly that no man could ever love them, asserts that Barack Obama was ‘a quasi-Muslim freak’ and ‘an emissary from Hell,‘ warns that Oprah Winfrey was planning to run for president in order to carry out a white genocide, complains that he is not allowed to say the ‘N-word,’ gripes that the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a ‘psy-op’ intended to promote ‘the blending of the races,’ and calls interracial marriage ‘spiritual AIDS.'”

He has also wondered if vaccines make kids gay.

“Who knows what was injected into some of these deviant sex people as children. When they say they were born that way, maybe they were vaccinated that way.”

It’s unclear why the Attorney General is meeting with far right wing extremists.