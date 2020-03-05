Federal Judge Smacks Down Attorney General Barr: His ‘Lack of Candor’ Calls Into Question His ‘Credibility’

A federal district court judge in Washington delivered a stunning rebuke of the Attorney General of the United States, saying his now-infamous four-page memo supposedly summarizing the Mueller Report misled the American public.

Judge Reggie B. Walton ordered the Dept. of Justice to hand over to him the entire unredacted Mueller Report by the end of the month, in conjunction with a Freedom of Information case.

The judge said Barr’s actions cause him to “seriously question” whether the Attorney General “made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse,” which many echoed after the Mueller Report was released, weeks later.

“The inconsistencies between Attorney General Barr’s statements, made at a time when the public did not have access to the redacted version of the Mueller Report to assess the veracity of his statements, and portions of the redacted version of the Mueller Report that conflict with those statements cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary,” Judge Walton wrote, as The Hill reports.

“These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility,” Judge Walton, appointed by President George W. Bush, added.

