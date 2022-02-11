COMMENTARY
Not Just Florida: Tennessee Republican Revives His Own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Banning ‘Promotion’ of LGBTQ ‘Lifestyles’
As Florida’s dangerous and possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” bill gathers nationwide attention and condemnation – making it more likely to be passed and signed into law by Republican governor and rumored 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, another Republican is dusting off his own “Don’t Say Gay” bill to push his “Christian values” agenda.
Tennessee state Rep. Bruce Griffey says if schools are forcing him to teach Christian values at home because they won’t teach them in the classroom, they should not be allowed to “promote” what his legislation calls “LGBT issues or lifestyles.”
“The state of Tennessee is not allowed to teach my daughters Christian values that I think are important and they should learn, so I teach those at home,” Rep. Griffey told Tennessee’s WMC, as The Advocate reports. “So if those are not part of the school curriculum, I don’t see how LGBTQ and other issues and social lifestyles should be part of the curriculum.”
The legislation, HB 800, as written appears to be unconstitutional. It is a damning indictment of First Amendment ignorance from a man – an attorney no less who has called himself “a country lawyer from West Tennessee” last fall as he attacked his fellow lawmakers who support vaccine mandates as “medical Nazis.”
Griffey’s bill labels all classroom materials that “promote, normalize, support, or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles” as “inappropriate,” offering no reasons why.
The seemingly unconstitutional portion reads:
WHEREAS, the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles in public schools offends a significant portion of students, parents, and Tennessee residents with Christian values; and
WHEREAS, the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles should be subject to the same restrictions and limitations placed on the teaching of religion in public schools;
As NCRM reported last year, Griffey says of LGBTQ people: “I am not concerned with, nor do I wish to know or contemplate about the voluntary sexual activity two consenting adults that is not harmful or detrimental.”
“We don’t know nor do we want to know about the sexual behavior of others.”
DeSantis Tells Joe Rogan ‘Do Not Apologize’ as the Vaccine-Denying Florida Governor Pushes Pro-White Legislation
On vaccines and science, and treatment of Black people and transgender people, Governor Ron DeSantis and Joe Rogan have a lot in common, which may be why the Florida Republican is rushing to defend the multi-millionaire podcaster.
A top Florida paper’s opinion columnist recently called DeSantis a “vaccine denier in all but name.”
DeSantis promotes costly COVID-19 therapies that benefit his top donor, hired an anti-vax Surgeon General, and avidly pursues the anti-vax vote with his anti-science policies and vaccine misinformation. He has signed anti-trans legislation into law, and has recently been pushing pro-white legislation that would reportedly “ban public schools and private businesses from inflicting ‘discomfort’ on white people during lessons or training about discrimination.”
In a Fox News interview published Tuesday, the Florida Republican spoke out in support of conspiracy theory and vaccine misinformation promoting podcaster Joe Rogan, whose $100 million Spotify gig has again come into question over his use of the “n” word and platforming guests pushing dangerous stances on the coronavirus vaccines and treatment. Rogan has also claimed societal acceptance of it transgender members is a sign of the collapse of civilization.
RELATED: DeSantis Indicates Support for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill That Could Also Force Teachers to Out Kids to Parents
“I think the left fear the fact that [Joe Rogan] can reach so many people, and so they’re out to destroy him,” DeSantis told Fox News. “But what I would say is don’t give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not kow [sic] to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand; if you do that, there’s really nothing that they’re able to do to you. The only way they have power is if you let them get your goat.”
Rogan “shouldn’t have apologized,” DeSantis added.
“I mean, you see what happens? The mob will come after people, and they’re targeting Rogan because he’s threatening to upset the apple cart on some of the things that they’re holding dear,” the far-right Florida Republican said, referring to ending the COVID pandemic, proven scientifically-tested and medically sound vaccines, and not discriminating against people, especially minorities.
DeSantis claimed, falsely that Rogan is “just bringing opposing views” to the COVID battle. “He’s letting people decide” to choose fake “cures” and “treatments” during a pandemic that’s killed over 900,000 Americans in part due to disinformation people like Rogan and DeSantis spread.
‘Wrong and a Horrible Dancer’: Sean Spicer Mocked After Massive Jobs Report Destroys His Prediction
Sean Spicer, the first Trump White House press secretary and the one who will forever be remembered for his lies about attendance at his boss’ inauguration, is being mercilessly mocked after Friday’s massive jobs report revealed the number of jobs created in January tripled experts’ expectations and show that under President Joe Biden the U.S. for the first time ever created 7 million jobs in 12 months.
President Biden is expected to speak on the jobs report Friday at 10:45 AM.
Spicer, who lied to the American people on a regular basis, Thursday night appeared to predict the Biden administration would lie about the report:
the White House spin on tomorrow’s jobs report will be fun
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 4, 2022
Friday morning, with exceptionally strong jobs numbers, many took Spicer to task:
Spin this, Spicer: https://t.co/zHeuuSPmv6
— ?MartiniGenie???? (@ThisFlyin) February 4, 2022
.@JulesHyman on the jobs report: “Huge gain in jobs — 467,000… versus the expectation of 125,000. That’s higher than even the highest estimate… 4% is the unemployment rate… Average hourly earnings really seeing a big boost as well…
— Brian (@UNAGRAD85) February 4, 2022
I’m old enough to remember them bashing Biden for last months numbers, which were just revised WAY up to 510k
— Androo “Wagyu long pig” Downie ? (@adownie) February 4, 2022
No spin needed. https://t.co/hY9MjsXJSO
— REDDOG???? (@ReddogOHIO) February 4, 2022
I’m sorry, Sean. What was that? The “largest crowd ever at a presidential inauguration…” https://t.co/pAryu59NnR
— DCG Public Affairs (@dcgalex) February 4, 2022
You ended up being just as dumb as you were when dancing in that ridiculous neon green puffy shirt or in the suit that didn’t fit when you lied to us about the biggest crowds ever
You certainly are wrong a lot Sean ?
— Ellen Weinstein (@cagney1991) February 4, 2022
Remember that disappointing December jobs report Rs loved? Its been Revised from 199K to 510K new jobs!
wonder how spicy will spin it lol https://t.co/jqc4byqbPe
— ? ???? ????? ??????? ? (@LCLiberal) February 4, 2022
Ahem. Have you seen the report? Do you ever get tired of being wrong and a horrible dancer?
— Brian Cromulent (@BrianCromulent) February 4, 2022
Are you enjoying it, @seanspicer? Or, is it sticking in your throat?
“This self-own is the biggest self-own in history! Period!” https://t.co/GzOFgzn4nx
— Alan Howe (@HoweDefendsUSA) February 4, 2022
467,000 new jobs added. @seanspicer is a bad American that wants us to fail. https://t.co/Lmec1DtWcS
— sunde white (@sundewhiteart) February 4, 2022
Another Trump acolyte actively rooting for the failure of America and, once again, getting it completely wrong. https://t.co/EOdzKsGLCg
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) February 4, 2022
@seanspicer What’s that, Sean? No chance to revel in the misery of fellow Americans got you down this morning? Grow up, bunny man. https://t.co/JnKbpQoMFw
— Deborah Vose (@MsVose) February 4, 2022
Well, you do know how to spin. https://t.co/GxuiMLzQSt pic.twitter.com/Eml1bnxPLM
— Kimberly Conyer (@Kimmycon3) February 4, 2022
This report has been updated with additional comments.
John Roberts Should Retire This Year — Here Are 3 Reasons Why: Journalist
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts should resign in 2022 so President Joe Biden can name a successor before the next Congress is sworn in following the midterm elections, argued Politico’s founding editor.
John Harris, who co-founded the website 15 years ago, noted that Roberts argued during confirmation that judges are like baseball umpires and don’t make the rules, instead only calling balls and strikes.
“The analogy is vivid and folksy — and even more starkly at odds with reality today than when Roberts invoked it back in 2005,” Harris wrote. “There is one sure way, however, that Roberts could prove he deserves the benefit of the doubt: He could join Justice Stephen Breyer in announcing his retirement at the end of the court’s term this summer.”
Harris explained that retirement should be viewed as a test of whether Roberts really believes what he has argued.
“This surprising act would be most likely to advance what the Chief Justice says he wants — a revival of public faith in the Court’s institutional legitimacy, and that its rulings flow from something other than the personal agendas of individual justices or the partisan machinations that placed them in their jobs,” Harris explained. “Still, Roberts’ own words suggest a powerful logic to the chief justice imposing term limits on himself. If he believes justices are like umpires, his own retirement would be the best example — a rebuke to glaring counter-examples all around him. His fellow justices plainly don’t believe they are detached arbiters of law.”
Harris argued the Senate GOP has been packing the court.
“Most of all, Roberts knows that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell does not remotely believe that the high court is apolitical,” he wrote. “As Roberts surely recognizes, what McConnell is contemplating in the future — just like what he has done already in the past — is in its own way a form of court-packing. It is no different in effect than it would be if Democrats used their majority to increase the size of the Court in order to install several sympathetic nominees. Already the Court has two justices, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who are there principally because of McConnell’s willingness to defy precedent — to tolerate extended vacancies to block nominees he doesn’t like or to race the clock to swiftly advance nominees he does like.”
Harris listed three reasons why Roberts might choose to retire in 2022.
“First, the chief justice can probably trust Biden more than whoever comes after,” he wrote. “Despite their presumed differences on judicial philosophy, Roberts must perceive that he and Biden are more committed to the cause of institutional legitimacy for the court than either McConnell or the 2024 Republican nominee (which as of today is mostly likely either Trump or someone who shares Trump’s contempt for institutional independence).”
He also noted that Roberts could potentially stay on the court for another 20 years or prove his values now.
“Any CEO or university president or editor who is in her or his late sixties and has held office for 17 years would now be thinking about stepping down — or being forced to think about it by a responsible governing board. Already, Roberts has served nearly the length that many would-be reformers recommend for Supreme Court term limits (18 years in one recent proposal). Just because the Constitution allows justices to stay parked in their jobs until deep in old age does not mean it is desirable for them to make that choice,” he wrote.
Harris also explained why Roberts’ position will become increasingly untenable.
“Third, Roberts’ apparent self-conception as an apolitical defender of the law and its highest institution is about to get much harder, in potentially untenable ways. Increasingly, Roberts does not seem to be concerned merely with calling balls and strikes in the fashion of an umpire. Instead, he understandably seems to view himself as more like a baseball commissioner trying to protect the sport itself during a time of crisis,” he wrote. “The Chief Justice’s exquisite maneuvers call to mind a juggler frantically trying to prevent a plate from crashing to the floor, or the Dutch boy with his finger in the dike. It’s all very admirable — yet also at odds with the notion that justices are simply interpreting the law without regard to politics.”
Harris concluded that if Roberts stays on the court, “people are entitled to roll their eyes during John Roberts’ sermons about the purity of the judicial branch.”
Read the full column.
