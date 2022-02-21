News
John Durham’s Suggestion Republicans Are ‘Out of Their Minds’ Means He Must Shut Down ‘Sham’ Investigation: Analysis
The special counsel appointed during the Trump administration to investigate GOP complaints about the origins into the investigations into his Russian ties should shut down his probe, Michael Tomasky argued on Monday.
Tomasky, editor of The New Republic, noted Durham issued a walk back after one of his filings was taken out of context by right wing media.
He translated Durham’s statement as meaning, “Fox News and the rest of the right wing media, not to mention Trump himself and his Republican cultists, are out of their minds.”
“Let me explain. Durham issued a filing earlier this month that seemed to suggest, to people who can’t read, that the Hillary Clinton campaign was spying on the Trump campaign. The New York Post went with ‘Hillary the Spy‘ on its cover. Fox went berserk. Trump suggested some Clinton aides deserved to be executed (no, really). Jim Jordan (R-Berchtesgaden) echoed the sentiment,” he wrote. “It’s all fiction, straight out of the Josef Goebbels School of Political Communication. If you are doing X—setting fire to the Reichstag, say, or cooperating with the Kremlin to win a presidential election—you accuse your opponent of doing the thing that you’re doing.”
Tomasky praised Durham for the walk back, writing that he has “at least this smidgeon of integrity.”
READ: Fox News host laughs in Peter Doocy’s face after Biden called him a ‘stupid SOB’ on hot mic
But that was not enough, in Tomasky’s mind, for Durham to correct the situation.
“If he had genuine integrity, he’d shut the investigation down, save the taxpayers their money, and settle back into prosecuting mobsters in Connecticut instead of enabling mobsters in Washington. He’s been at this for almost three years now, and he has indicted one person,” he explained. “He has the power to shut down a lot of this pernicious madness. If he steps forward this spring or summer to say, You know, I’ve been at this three years now, and I have seen no evidence of any conspiracy against Donald Trump, he’ll be rendering a great service unto this beleaguered nation.”
Read the full analysis.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
As Putin Paves Way for Land War in Europe US Cable News Covers Basketball Brawl, Trucker Protest in Canada
Vladimir Putin just concluded a lengthy speech all but declaring war on Ukraine. While the Russian President was announcing he considers two regions of Ukraine are Russian colonies, MSNBC was covering a Michigan college basketball brawl, Fox News was covering its own ginned-up trucker protest in Canada, and CNN (at least) was covering the Ahmaud Arbery case.
Putin’s remarks were dangerous and telegraphed violence, as the Financial Times’ Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon notes:
They cut to the signing ceremony so fast I didn’t have time to tweet Putin’s final message – that Ukraine was behind the violence in the Donbas and would be held responsible for “ensuing bloodshed.”
This is only the beginning. The speech made it clear: war’s on the table.
— max seddon (@maxseddon) February 21, 2022
Meanwhile, most U.S. online media took its time to report the earth-shattering developments.
According to a Google News search, The Irish Times was first to report Putin’s remarks in an updated report: “Putin recognises two breakaway Ukraine regions as independent.”
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was the second, with an Associated Press report: “Putin recognizes independence of Russian-backed separatist regions in East Ukraine.”
USA Today was third with “Putin recognizes Ukrainian separatist regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.”
At least ABC News offered a special report:
.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Vladimir Putin intends to recognize two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.
"It was a move leaders in the West had been most concerned about," @DavidMuir reports. https://t.co/0sKqrtYUPC pic.twitter.com/2RORZkR3Aw
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 21, 2022
International relations professor, political scientist, and CEO of the Rothkopf group, David Rothkopf commented:
Why did TV coverage cut away from the news (Putin talking) for the commentary? Were they worried Putin was too boring? But it’s the news.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 21, 2022
Attorney Luppe B. Lupen:
CNN cut away from Putin’s maximalist ‘we’re ready to reassemble the Russian empire’ speech because he’s taking too long to make Donbas news I guess.
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 21, 2022
Politico Defense Editor with a bit of a note of sarcasm on Putin’s remarks:
CNN, Fox and MSNBC have all cut away from Putin’s history lesson
— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) February 21, 2022
Here’s an important short explainer from CNN’s Senior Global Affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga:
20+ min in, Putin makes his thesis clear: Ukraine was historically part of Russia, we share a bond. But today, due to consecutive interference from the West, intended to threaten Russia, Ukraine is governed from abroad. This can’t be allowed given the threat of nuclear weapons.
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) February 21, 2022
Disinformation, and Russian and Eastern European affairs expert Nina Jankowicz, who has “advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications” according to her bio at The Wilson Center:
And from The Washington Post’s foreign correspondent in Moscow, Isabelle Khurshudyan:
And after everything, this Putin speech has nothing to do with NATO and everything to do with challenging Ukraine’s legitimacy as a state.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) February 21, 2022
News
National Archives Issues Damning Letter Revealing Trump Staff Conducted Official Business on Non-Approved Message Apps
The National Archives delivered more damning revelations in a letter Friday, finding that Trump White House aides were conducting official government business via non-approved non-government electronic messaging apps. NARA also confirmed that there were “items marked as classified national security information” in the 15 boxes being stored in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago suite, in violation of federal law.
“NARA has also learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts, as required by section 2209 of the PRA,” it said referring to the Presidential Records Act.
Trump won office in 2016 in part by distorting and politicizing Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email address and server, which were not violations of law.
The National Archives letter makes clear classified documents were in fact in those 15 cartons, and that it has contacted the DOJ.
“Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice.”
It also reveals that as far back as 2018 it knew Trump was destroying documents and asked the White House Counsel to intervene. Although they said they would, the document destruction, reportedly including by flushing documents down the toilet, had continued.
News
‘Huge Scam’: Former Aide Says $375K in Donor Money Being Used to Rent Unused Office in Trump Tower
Donald Trump’s political action committee spent $375,000 to rent office space in Trump Tower — even though the committee has no presence in New York, HuffPost reported Friday.
“It’s a huge scam,” said one former aide. “I can’t believe his base lets him get away with it.”
In 2021, Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC spent $37,541.67 a month for ten months renting space in the Trump Organization building in Manhattan, according to a HuffPost analysis of campaign finance filings.
“The ex-aide’s assertion was confirmed by a Trump Tower employee who screens traffic to offices above the floors that are open to visitors,” HuffPost reported. “When asked for permission to visit Trump’s political office recently, the employee told HuffPost that Save America and its related entities did not have offices there. ‘It’s all being run out of Florida,’ he said, declining to give his name.”
Trump’s campaign itself also rented unused space in Trump Tower.
“That was the same monthly amount his campaign had spent there from mid-2017 through the end of 2020, when his reelection campaign was actually based in northern Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington,” HuffPost reported. “In all those months, there was at most one person who periodically visited the 7,000-square-foot office in Trump Tower, the former aide said. But Trump insisted on having the campaign continue renting there ? as it had during the 2016 election ? because the building was having trouble finding tenants, he said.”
In 2016, Trump reportedly increased the rent his campaign was paying at Trump Tower by five times after donors began footing the bill.
HuffPost noted “the $375,417 Trump spent for the unused office space is more than the $350,500 that his Save America committee donated last year to Republican candidates running for office, which is ostensibly Trump’s purpose for raising money for his committees.”
Read the full report.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Melt Down the Machines!’: Mike Lindell Storms Georgia Capitol and Calls for GOP Official’s Arrest
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Was ‘Waving Documents From the Boxes’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Radical Anti-LGBTQ Right-Wing Activist Janet Folger Porter Is Running for Congress
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump’s Theft of ‘Public Property’ Can Be Used to Ban Him From Holding Office Again: Watergate Lawyer
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM6 hours ago
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Sponsor Doubles Down on Outing LGBTQ Children to Parents With New Amendment
- INCOMPETENCE8 hours ago
Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Twitter ‘Ripoff’ Launches – It’s Not Going Well
- News9 hours ago
John Durham’s Suggestion Republicans Are ‘Out of Their Minds’ Means He Must Shut Down ‘Sham’ Investigation: Analysis
- YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS5 hours ago
Donald Trump Couldn’t Even Get the Twitter Handle for His Twitter Knockoff