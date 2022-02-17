News
Jan. 6 Committee May Subpoena Ivanka Trump to Testify in ‘Dramatic Escalation’ After She Ignores Request: Report
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is weighing a subpoena for former First Daughter and Trump White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump, who appears to have ignored the committee’s polite but emphatic request for her to voluntarily testify.
“Any move to subpoena Ivanka Trump and, for the first time, force a member of Trump’s own family to testify against him, would mark a dramatic escalation in the 6 January inquiry that could amount to a treacherous legal and political moment for the former president,” The Guardian‘s Hugo Lowell reports.
On January 20, an appropriate date, the Committee sent a detailed 11-page letter inviting the former President’s daughter to talk with them in early February. Her response? A publicly-issued, terse statement from her spokesperson saying she had urged those attacking the Capitol to end the violence. That statement neglected to note Ivanka Trump had called the insurrectionists “American Patriots.”
The Committee has yet to decide the best course of action to obtain her testimony about her father’s efforts to unlawfully remain in office. She is believed to have been in the White House at least part of the day on January 6.
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance notes the “busy month ahead for Ivanka” as New York Attorney General Letitia James “pushes to depose her” and the January 6 Committee “considers a subpoena after she scorns their request for her testimony.”
News
Indiana Elementary School Sends Parents Letter Allowing Them to Opt Out of Black History Lessons
An Indiana elementary school in a 96.8% white county has sent a letter home to parents of Spurnica Elementary School students allowing them to opt-out of Black History classes. The letter, which emphasizes the importance of learning about diversity, does not state why parents would have the “right” to block their children from learning about specific portions of American history.
“Studies show that students who have a greater understanding of diversity in the classroom and outside world will demonstrate improved learning outcomes such as improved grades, better peer relationships, and greater career success later on,” the letter reads, as reported by multiple news outlets.
The letter ends stating: “If you would like to opt your child out for receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give to the teacher.”
It has been circulated online, and news reports show the same document.
A public school in Indiana is giving parents the option to opt their children out of learning about Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/L1QxmH9lRm
— Kolleen (@littlewhitty) February 16, 2022
Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy released a statement, WTHR reports, that says in part they are “looking into the matter.”
It also says, “We do not allow students and parents to opt out of required curriculum, including instruction on social studies and histories. Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law.”
Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license
News
Trump’s Rant About Mazars ‘Will Not Serve Him Well’ in Court: Former Prosecutor
Former president Donald Trump’s Tuesday night rant responding to the accounting firm Mazars USA’s decision to drop his company as a client could come back to haunt him in court, according to former New York state and federal prosecutor Danya Perry.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is conducting a civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices, pointed out in a court filing Wednesday that Trump’s statement contradicted arguments made by his lawyers in the case.
“It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts,” James’ office wrote. “But it is truly rare for a party to publicly disagree with statements submitted by his own attorneys in a signed pleading — let alone one day after the pleading was filed.”
READ MORE: GOP strategists fear Trump could ‘squat’ on all the money he’s raised — and stiff Republican candidates: report
Appearing on MSNBC later Wednesday, Perry said that in his statement, Trump “admits a lot of the facts that are in contest, and you do rarely see that.”
“Rarely within a day or ever do you see a counseled client, or target of an investigation, come out and make admissions that go both to knowledge and to intent,” Perry said. “He has contested some facts that he, through his lawyers, have alleged in the proceedings, against the attorney general’s office, including his knowledge of the financial statements, his understanding of the business, its assets, its values and the like. He just, in his answer, a short while ago, contested any knowledge of those things — and then made this public statement that shows not only was he aware that the financial statements could not be relied upon, but he also showed this intimate familiarity with a lot of the underlying assets and values of them, that will not serve him well going forward.”
READ MORE: GOP strategists fear Trump could ‘squat’ on all the money he’s raised — and stiff Republican candidates: report
Perry added that Trump’s statement could be used against him not only in James’ civil investigation, but also in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into the Trump Organization’s practices.
In both cases, she said she expects part of Trump’s defense to be that he’s “at the top of the organization, he doesn’t know, he’s not familiar, other people do this. He hires the best accountants, the best lawyers.”
“And here he is in a publicly filed statement, saying actually I do know, to the extent anyone maybe thought he didn’t understand the value of the brand, here he is saying it in his four-page statement over and over and over,” Perry said. “So the attorney general seized on it immediately, put that in front of the judge to say, ‘Judge you shouldn’t listen to anything they’re saying in their answer. You should go ahead and order these depositions to take place immediately.'”
Watch below.
News
‘A Day That Ends in Y’: Hillary Clinton Issues Rare Rebuke of Donald Trump for ‘Desperately Spinning Up a Fake Scandal’
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is striking back at Donald Trump, the disgraced former president and her 2016 presidential opponent. Trump and the far-right-wing media silo, including Fox News, has been wrongly spinning a legal filing from special counsel John Durham – reportedly mischaracterizing it in the process.
“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” tweeted Clinton, who also served as a U.S. Senator, and First Lady.
“So it’s a day that ends in Y.”
Clinton also exposed Trump and his allies’ playbook: “The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.”
“For those interested in reality, here’s a good debunking of their latest nonsense,” Clinton added.
She pointed to a detailed and amusing Vanity Fair article from the highly-respected Bess Levin: “You’ll Never Believe It but Hillary Clinton Did Not, in Fact, Spy on Trump’s White House.”
Here’s how it begins:
Imagine, if you will, that a special counsel appointed by the federal government declared in a court filing that he had evidence that a major political figure—let’s call her Hillary Clinton—had paid spies to infiltrate the White House and run surveillance on Donald Trump in order to frame him as a foreign asset. The whole thing would be a big flipping deal! One for which there would be major, major consequences and far-reaching fallout. The country, nay, the world would be gripped by the story, and for good reason—a former candidate for office spying on the president? In the White House? That would be crazy! And you’re right—it would be crazy if something like that had actually happened. Which it didn’t, though unfortunately for reason, logic, and the concept of the truth, Donald Trump, Fox News, and various other deranged conservatives cannot be convinced of that.
Read the full Vanity Fair piece here.
