News
Trump’s Rant About Mazars ‘Will Not Serve Him Well’ in Court: Former Prosecutor
Former president Donald Trump’s Tuesday night rant responding to the accounting firm Mazars USA’s decision to drop his company as a client could come back to haunt him in court, according to former New York state and federal prosecutor Danya Perry.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is conducting a civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices, pointed out in a court filing Wednesday that Trump’s statement contradicted arguments made by his lawyers in the case.
“It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts,” James’ office wrote. “But it is truly rare for a party to publicly disagree with statements submitted by his own attorneys in a signed pleading — let alone one day after the pleading was filed.”
Appearing on MSNBC later Wednesday, Perry said that in his statement, Trump “admits a lot of the facts that are in contest, and you do rarely see that.”
“Rarely within a day or ever do you see a counseled client, or target of an investigation, come out and make admissions that go both to knowledge and to intent,” Perry said. “He has contested some facts that he, through his lawyers, have alleged in the proceedings, against the attorney general’s office, including his knowledge of the financial statements, his understanding of the business, its assets, its values and the like. He just, in his answer, a short while ago, contested any knowledge of those things — and then made this public statement that shows not only was he aware that the financial statements could not be relied upon, but he also showed this intimate familiarity with a lot of the underlying assets and values of them, that will not serve him well going forward.”
Perry added that Trump’s statement could be used against him not only in James’ civil investigation, but also in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into the Trump Organization’s practices.
In both cases, she said she expects part of Trump’s defense to be that he’s “at the top of the organization, he doesn’t know, he’s not familiar, other people do this. He hires the best accountants, the best lawyers.”
“And here he is in a publicly filed statement, saying actually I do know, to the extent anyone maybe thought he didn’t understand the value of the brand, here he is saying it in his four-page statement over and over and over,” Perry said. “So the attorney general seized on it immediately, put that in front of the judge to say, ‘Judge you shouldn’t listen to anything they’re saying in their answer. You should go ahead and order these depositions to take place immediately.'”
Watch below.
News
‘A Day That Ends in Y’: Hillary Clinton Issues Rare Rebuke of Donald Trump for ‘Desperately Spinning Up a Fake Scandal’
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is striking back at Donald Trump, the disgraced former president and her 2016 presidential opponent. Trump and the far-right-wing media silo, including Fox News, has been wrongly spinning a legal filing from special counsel John Durham – reportedly mischaracterizing it in the process.
“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” tweeted Clinton, who also served as a U.S. Senator, and First Lady.
“So it’s a day that ends in Y.”
Clinton also exposed Trump and his allies’ playbook: “The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.”
“For those interested in reality, here’s a good debunking of their latest nonsense,” Clinton added.
She pointed to a detailed and amusing Vanity Fair article from the highly-respected Bess Levin: “You’ll Never Believe It but Hillary Clinton Did Not, in Fact, Spy on Trump’s White House.”
Here’s how it begins:
Imagine, if you will, that a special counsel appointed by the federal government declared in a court filing that he had evidence that a major political figure—let’s call her Hillary Clinton—had paid spies to infiltrate the White House and run surveillance on Donald Trump in order to frame him as a foreign asset. The whole thing would be a big flipping deal! One for which there would be major, major consequences and far-reaching fallout. The country, nay, the world would be gripped by the story, and for good reason—a former candidate for office spying on the president? In the White House? That would be crazy! And you’re right—it would be crazy if something like that had actually happened. Which it didn’t, though unfortunately for reason, logic, and the concept of the truth, Donald Trump, Fox News, and various other deranged conservatives cannot be convinced of that.
Read the full Vanity Fair piece here.
News
‘Depths of Hackery’: Fox News Legal Analyst Mocked for Suggesting Martin Luther King Jr. Was Never Arrested
Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley is being mocked after he attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for cracking down on a convoy of largely American-funded “truckers” who shut down a major bridge between the two nations and with it crippled trade for days.
Not only is Fox News’ promotion of the so-called “Freedom Truckers” extreme, Turley’s suggestion that those who fought for actual civil rights – not the “right” to not wear a mask or not be vaccinated – during the Jim Crow era were never physically attacked or arrested by police is just plain false.
“I thought it was quite excessive,” Turley declared of Trudeau’s decision to invoke emergency – but not military or martial law – powers, on Fox News. “This was an act of civil disobedience,” he said of the truck protestors.
Turley called the protest “a standard tactic of groups, going back to the Civil Rights era.” He even quoted the late Democratic U.S. Congressman John Lewis’s “good trouble” remarks.
“By this rationale, they could have cracked down on the Civil Rights Movement. They could have arrested Martin Luther King,” Turley declared.
Fox News has clearly been on the side of the protestors.
Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, on Canada PM Justin Trudeau invoking emergency powers to deal with the “Freedom Convoy” blockade:
tBy this rationale, they could have cracked down on the Civil Rights movement. They could have arrested Martin Luther King.” pic.twitter.com/s9dwkcvihQ
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 15, 2022
Pushback against Turley was swift.
“Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested 29 times,” noted HuffPost senior front page editor Philip Lewis.
“This is what happens when you ban teaching history in our schools,” wrote popular economist David Rothschild.
Historian Peter Manseau warned, “This is beyond dumb — but don’t fall for the trap of participating in any comparison between people fighting for civil rights & people fighting against public health. Answering this with ‘But they did arrest MLK!’ only invites the response ‘So the truckers are just like him…'”
I mean, could you imagine? pic.twitter.com/i90Ot6O5HI
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 15, 2022
Like do they have the internet? pic.twitter.com/CNm9l56P4o
— Raphael dela Suburbs ???? (@MonstaYouMade) February 15, 2022
I mean… they did crack down on the Civil Rights movement. pic.twitter.com/FUb5yY7mTd
— Jimmy the Geek (@BloodwingBD) February 15, 2022
Jonathan Turley continues to plumb the depths of hackery.
P.S. who’s gonna tell him how the MLK story ends? https://t.co/N2lUD7JEPY
— Ed Bott (@edbott) February 15, 2022
Does he think the Letter from Birmingham Jail was written from the visitation room? https://t.co/qPKQZ9mn3a
— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 15, 2022
The famous “Letter from a Birmingham Hotel Room After No Legal Action Was Ever Taken Against Me” is quite the read, I suggest it. https://t.co/iaHsAzMqRr
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) February 15, 2022
WHO’S GONNA TELL JONATHAN TURLEY WHAT THEY DID TO MARTIN LUTHER KING???? https://t.co/X52r5teYlz
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 15, 2022
News
January 6 Committee Issues Strong ‘Demand’ in New Subpoenas – Including to Far Right Republican Kelli Ward
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just announced six new subpoenas in a strongly-worded “demand.” Among the six recipients of the new subpoenas is Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward a far-right-wing extremist and 2020 election denier.
“The Select Committee demands info on efforts to send false ‘alternate electors’ and otherwise interfere with election certification,” the Committee said via Twitter late Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans,” Chairman Thompson said in a statement. “The Select Committee has heard from more than 550 witnesses, and we expect these six individuals to cooperate as well as we work to tell the American people the full story about the violence of January 6th and its causes.”
Other recipients of the six subpoenas include Pennsylvania Christian nationalist lawmaker Doug Mastriano. Also, Michael A. Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who, the committee says, “served, respectively, as the Director and Deputy Director of Election Day Operations for former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. They reportedly participated in efforts to promote allegations of fraud in the November 2020 election and encourage state legislators to appoint false ‘alternate’ slates of electors.”
“Laura Cox reportedly witnessed Rudy Giuliani pressure state lawmakers to disregard election results in Michigan and say that certifying the election results would be a ‘criminal act.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
