GOP Congressional Candidate Accused of Soliciting for Sex and Inappropriate Touching of a Student: Report

A Texas Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives endorsed by The Dallas Morning News this week saw that endorsement pulled after allegations he twice solicited an escort for sex and that he inappropriately touched a student when he was a teacher.

Brad Namdar, who has been positioned as an anti-human trafficking advocate, calls himself a “triple threat: principled, practical, prepared.”

“The escort said she first met Namdar in May, as he was gearing up for his congressional run. She provided The Dallas Morning News with evidence, including videos, of the alleged sexual encounters. The News is not naming her because she fears retaliation from Namdar and his supporters,” The Dallas Morning News reports.

“The News also uncovered allegations through school records that Namdar inappropriately touched a student when he was a teacher and coach at a Dallas high school. Child Protective Services was notified about the alleged incident, but local law enforcement officials said they have no records of such a report.”

Namdar denies the accusations, including calling the student’s allegation “fake,” and says he is staying in the primary race.

He responded on Trwitter but his campaign Facebook page makes no mention of the allegations or his denial.

I am not going to allow for false allegations towards me, my family, or anyone else to distract me from my campaign. Lies, fabrications, and attacks on my character have been done, but I will move forward. I’d like to thank our supporters during this time and let’s focus on TX32 — Brad Namdar (@BradNamdar) February 14, 2022

On Wednesday Namdar’s business was suspended from a Texas state anti-trafficking program based on the Dallas Morning News’ report.

Namdar has been endorsed for the Congressional seat by Texas Republican U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions, along with a long list of local Texas community leaders and political groups. He has the highest rating possible from the NRA.

On his list of principles, he promises to “oppose any new tax increases,” “vote to reverse, or at least pause, all new Biden federal regulations,” and says he “supports school choice,” and “opposes CRT curriculum in schools.”

Image via Facebook