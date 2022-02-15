News
Distraught Eric Trump Calls for Prosecutors to Investigate Hillary Clinton – ‘They’ll Go After My Father for Nothing’
Appearing on Fox News Monday night a distraught Eric Trump told Sean Hannity that Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted.
“Isn’t that a, you know, isn’t that fraud? Isn’t that all sorts of offenses?” Trump asked Hannity, a longtime unofficial advisor to Donald Trump.
“Where are the prosecutors right now?” Eric Trump asked. “You know, the same prosecutors, they’ll go after my father every single day for nothing, right? Just because they want to disqualify him because he’s clearly the front runner for 2024,” cried Eric Trump, a top executive of the Trump Organization, which is facing investigations of potential fraud. There is massive evidence of potential, possibly criminal, wrongdoing by Donald Trump as well, going as far back as the Mueller investigation if not earlier.
“Where are those prosecutors? Hillary Rodham Clinton is a New York resident. Let me just kind of break that down for you. She lives in Chappaqua, New York and guess where Trump Tower is located? It’s located on Fifth Avenue in New York. Where are these prosecutors? Where is the DA? Isn’t that a federal – Isn’t that a, you know, isn’t that fraud? Isn’t that all sorts of offenses?”
Eric Trump appeared to be discussing the news, incorrectly reported by Fox News, about the Durham investigation.
I read the John Durham BS motion that Fox News and all on the right are talking about. It does NOT say Team Clinton hacked into Trump’s computers nor does it even say Team Clinton “infiltrated” Trump Tower computers. Those are LITERALLY lies by Fox News and GOP.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 15, 2022
“Where’s Letitia James in this whole thing?” Trump, upset, asked of the New York Attorney General. “Is she just gonna ignore this because Hillary happens to be in her political party?”
A very emotional Eric Trump almost cries on Hannity pic.twitter.com/htupGUnhiX
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 15, 2022
News
New Filing Suggests Trump Accounting Firm ‘Has Now Flipped’ in NY Fraud Probe: MSNBC Analyst
Panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” walked through the latest developments in the fraud investigation into the Trump Organization by the New York attorney general’s office.
The accounting firm Mazars USA essentially renounced a decade’s worth of financial statements they made for Donald Trump’s family-owned business, saying they could no longer be viewed as reliable, and NBC News correspondent Tom Winter explained the significance of the move.
“This is not a good development,” Winter said. “Every single expert we have spoken with has said it is not something that is normal, it is highly unusual that they would send a letter like this.”
“They said they had their internal investigation and received information from inside the company and outside the company that led to them making this decision,” Winter added. “They said they have a non-waiveable conflict of interest with the Trump Organization, which could be a potential problem saying no, the Trumps can’t waive this here, this isn’t a conflict of interest. They said the conflict of interest is on their side of things, [and] as a result they made the statement. The letter was sent on Feb. 9 and then provided to the attorney general, and that’s why we’re able to see it today.”
Winter said it’s unclear why Mazars could no longer stand by the statements, saying it’s not known whether they prepared fraudulent documents or whether someone else doctored the documents to inflate or deflate the value of real estate holdings.
“It is the right question and probably too soon to say,” Winter said. “Accountants will tell you they’re only as good as the information they’re provided, so if they were provided with the wrong types of information [or] they were not provided with the underlying documentation or somebody instructed them to make material changes to it, those are all the types of things we will have to see what comes out in the course of these various investigations that you referenced.”
MSNBC’s John Heilemann wondered whether the accounting firm had turned into a witness against Trump and his family.
“Well, the document that they released last night, if I read that document right, suggests that the accounting firm has already provided over 500,000 pieces of documentation,” Heilemann said, “which means there’s 525,000 at minimum, which is a very large number. The second thing is that — and this I’ll ask you, Tom. I saw some speculation from other legal experts last night that the conflict of interest could suggest that the accounting firm has now flipped basically and is working, is cooperating actively with the investigations, that’s why they realized they were in trouble. They don’t want to go for jail for Donald Trump or face huge civil penalties and they’re now all in on the civil and [district attorney’s] criminal procedures, investigations.”
News
Trump Thinks Jared Kushner Is ‘The Smartest Guy I’ve Ever Seen in My Life’: New Book
Donald Trump praised his son-in-law for his brilliance according to a forthcoming book by two New York Times journalists.
Yahoo! Sports columnist Charles Robinson obtained excerpts of sports-related anecdotes in the book by This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
Trump praised Kushner’s intelligence while discussing Ivanka Trump having dated NFL legend Tom Brady, who went on to marry supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
The book reported, “Jared, Trump told a friend at his Virginia golf course, was ‘the smartest guy I’ve ever seen in my life. … Can’t throw a football ten yards, and Ivanka coulda married Tom Brady,’ Trump said, according to the friend. ‘But he’s a great kid, he’s got my back.'”
Read the full report.
News
Trump Suggests Clinton Campaign Staffers Should Be Put to Death — and Demands ‘Reparations’
Former president Donald Trump issued a statement Saturday suggesting that unnamed members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign staff should be put to death.
“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia,” Trump said in the statement from his Save America PAC. “This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”
Trump was responding to allegations put forth by Durham in a court filing this week.
“Lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to ‘infiltrate’ servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an ‘inference’ and “narrative’ to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham says,” Fox News reported Saturday. “Durham filed a motion on Feb. 11 focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussman has pleaded not guilty.”
More below.
FFS… pic.twitter.com/hcLiYdSbOd
— digby (@digby56) February 13, 2022
