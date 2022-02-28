RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Everybody Is Watching’: Democrats Blast GOP Lawmakers As Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Again Moves Forward
There are now only three things that can stop Florida’s likely unconstitutional and definitely damaging and dangerous “Don’t Say Gay” bill from becoming the law of the land: failure to pass in the Senate this week (extremely unlikely), failure to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who supports the bill (so again, extremely unlikely), or a block from a Florida court (again, extremely unlikely).
On Monday Florida Democrats waged their best efforts to at least slow down the legislation, Florida Politics reports, which passed with a strong GOP majority in the House last week. The Senate bill passed the Appropriations Committee Monday.
The legislation will ban “classroom instruction” of issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and in all grade levels throughout the state when schools deem it not “age-appropriate,” a term that currently has no legal definition. Schools can be sued if a parent disagrees with what is age-appropriate, so that quells free speech out of the box.
The legislation also mandates schools “out” LGBTQ children to their parents, unless the school feels doing so could put the student at risk. Again, schools can be sued if a parent disagrees with their decision.
Democratic state Rep. Carlos G. Smith, Florida’s first LGBTQ Latino legislator, tried to speak before the Senate Appropriations Committee – the only Senate committee hearing the bill – but was refused. An amendment from Democrats to alter the language of the bill to read “human sexuality” instead of “sexual orientation and gender identity” was also blocked.
The Chair of the Senate Committee hearing #DontSayGay just blocked me from being able to provide public comment on the bill AND on the @JeffreyBrandes amendment to improve it. The censorship of LGBTQ Floridians is unprecedented. We will not be silenced. 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/hAkpCAj52a
— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 28, 2022
Florida Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley (photo), the sponsor of the Senate’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, on Monday called the legislation “empowerment of parents,” and says “they’re supposed to be in charge.”
The claim is both false and dangerous. Few parents are educators or child development specialists. Few parents agree on every issue, how to raise children, or what they should be learning and when. Teachers and school administrators are experts, and usually, train years before they walk into a classroom.
“That is describing what goes on around social value issues,” Baxley said, ” when you try to reach over from the educational arm of our society, and address these in a way that doesn’t observe the authority of parents to establish those values.”
Baxley freely talked about his wife and their five children at the end of the debate, something he did not consider could be quelled in schools by his bill if he were talking about his husband instead of his wife. He insisted doesn’t “hate anybody” and “loves” everyone.
Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo said: “If there are people who honestly believe that you choose to be gay, then you would also have to accept and believe that millions of people choose to be abused, to be bullied, to be ridiculed, to be told they’re different, to be cast aside.”
“Let me just say this: Why are we picking on people?” Pizzo asked.
Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, a former kindergarten teacher, “challenged Baxley’s assertion reflecting on her time as a primary school teacher,” Florida Politics adds, “arguing that she doesn’t remember ‘teaching LGBTQ propaganda from secret lesson plans.’”
“It didn’t happen. It didn’t happen then and it doesn’t happen now. This is another ‘solution in search of a problem’-style bill that we’ve grown so used to,” Book said. “Florida educators are not indoctrinating young children with age-inappropriate or developmentally appropriate curriculum. … This is about more than words written in the bill. This is about the message that we’re sending to every single person in the state and around the country, because everybody is watching.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
America’s Conservatives Adore? Vladimir Putin’s Far Right Christian Nationalism – More Than Freedom and Democracy
Lauren Witzke, the Republican Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate from Delaware in 2020, gushed with praise for Vladimir Putin this week after the Russian dictator unleashed a military invasion against Ukraine. While somewhat shocking given the timing, Witzke’s admiration of Putin’s “Christian nationalism” has a long precedent among U.S. Christian ?right leaders, who embraced Putin as a “savior of Christian civilization” during the Obama administration.
Shortly after Donald Trump became president, far-right activist Pat Buchanan praised Putin as “a God-and-country Russian patriot” and champion of Christianity “against the Western progressive vision of what mankind’s future ought to be.”
In 2018, prominent Trump-aligned dominionist Lance Wallnau brushed aside Putin’s tendency to kill journalists and run the country “like a mafia state?,” ?and praised Putin’s anti-LGBTQ policies as having been “shaped by Christians?,” ?adding, “I fear more liberals in America than I fear Putin in Russia.”
At an infamous 2018 press conference with Putin and Trump, the U.S. president said he was more inclined to believe Putin than U.S. intelligence agencies that ?had concluded the Russian government had interfered with the 2016 election. Far-right figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones were thrilled when Putin mentioned philanthropist George Soros, who many on the far-right portray as the embodiment of sinister globalism. InfoWars’ Jerome Corsi declared Trump and Putin were working together in a “fight to death with the deep state.”
Christian nationalists in the U.S. cry “religious persecution” over business owners being required to abide by anti-discrimination laws, but they don’t spend much time decrying Putin’s actual assaults on the religious freedom of non-Russian Orthodox Christians and other religious minorities in Russia—and in Russian-occupied Eastern Ukraine.
Putin’s government has been a key ally of American Christian? right groups who happily partner with the world’s most repressive regimes in order to promote “traditional” views of family, sexuality, and gender, as well as to try to prevent and reverse international recognition of reproductive rights or the equality of LGBTQ people.
The alliance between U.S. and Russian promoters of “traditional values” goes back further? than the Trump administration to the creation of the World Congress of Families. When the WCF’s parent organization was rebranded as the International Organization for Families with anti-marriage-equality crusader Brian Brown at the helm, he made a trip to Russia to seek funding from oligarchs and political operatives aligned with Putin. Indeed, Brown spends enough time in Russia to have a favorite restaurant at Moscow’s airport. In 2013, Brown joined far-right European activists on a trip to Russia where he praised pending legislation to ban adoption by same-sex couples. In 2014, when the WCF announced plans for a Moscow summit, WCF leaders defended Putin from Western critics.
A major funder of the World Congress of Families is Putin-aligned billionaire Konstantin Malofeev, known as “God’s Oligarch” for his close ties to the Russian Orthodox Church. Malofeev wants to bring back the Russian monarchy, with Putin himself as a possible ?tsar. At WCF’s global summit in 2013, Malofeev reportedly told the “traditional values” activists that “Christian Russia can help liberate the West from the new liberal anti-Christian totalitarianism of political correctness, gender ideology, mass-media censorship and neo-Marxist dogma.”
Right Wing Watch? reported on the adoration showered on Putin by the U.S. Christian right in 2015:
Evangelist Franklin Graham hailed Putin as a hero for taking “a stand to protect his nation’s children from the damaging effects of any gay and lesbian agenda” even as “America’s own morality has fallen so far on this issue”; Bryan Fischer called Putin a “lion of Christianity” and called upon U.S. lawmakers to adopt similar speech prohibitions; Matt Barber marveled that Putin was able to “out-Christian our once-Christian nation”; Sam Rohrer called Putin “the moral leader of the world”; Scott Lively lavished praise on Putin for “championing traditional marriage and Christian values”; and Rush Limbaugh applauded Putin for stopping “a full-frontal assault on what has always been considered normalcy.”
That same year, ?radical conspiracy theorist Alex Jones? praised Putin for promoting “masculine men” and homeschooling.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Rick Scott Competing to Be ‘Bigot of the Year’ With His ‘Attention-Seeking Gimmick’ at CPAC: Florida Columnist
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) was harshly criticized for bigotry on Friday as the far-right gathers in Orlando for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
“In Florida, the competition for Bigot of the Year is tight — and, as if there weren’t enough candidates in the running with Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP members of the Florida Legislature acting to suppress minorities — here comes Sen. Rick Scott, presenting from Washington his own brand of social engineering,” Fabiola Santiago wrote for the Miami Herald. “The first-term, Boomer senator and former Florida governor, 69, calls his idea of what the United States of America should look like — and how patriotic Americans should act, democracy be damned — ‘An 11 Point Plan to Rescue America.'”
READ: GOP’s Elise Stefanik hit with furious backlash for her ‘despicable and reprehensible’ statement on Ukraine
Santiago felt the need to apologize to the rest of the country for the Florida congressman’s plan.
“It’s an attention-seeking gimmick, timed to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando this weekend, but it’s worthy reading because the document is also a stand-in of sorts for what the Republican Party platform is shaping up to look like for the 2022 midterm elections and beyond,” she wrote. “Made in Florida by Floridians and for Florida voters — and being exported to the rest of the nation (Apologies, sane Americans). Brace yourselves, it’s back to the 1950s and the culture of subservient women and dominant males, in-the-closet gays, and Blacks who don’t talk about racism, lest they be accused of being ‘woke,’ and, as DeSantis put it at CPAC, suffering from ‘woke-ism.'”
Read the full column.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Woman at Idaho City Council Meeting Declares Herself a ‘Proud White Supremist’ – That ‘Means You’re a Patriot’
A woman attending the Hayden, Idaho city council meeting this week announced before her neighbors, friends, and the cameras that she is a “proud white supremist,” declaring that “nowadays” that “means you’re a patriot.”
The woman, who says she’s lived in Hayden for several years, repeatedly used the phrase “white supremist” instead of white supremacist. She also said she identifies as a minority, and “probably the only minority in the room.”
She had asked to be allowed to address the city council to respond to the previous speaker who urged members to consider adopting a resolution stating Hayden values diversity, and condemns racism and “white supremacy and any groups that promote it.”
Next month a white supremacist group is scheduled to hold a “gathering” with 200 participants from Texas, the previous speaker noted.
“The Aryan Freedom Network’s website, white-power.org., uses the words ‘Keep Idaho White’ and depicts a swastika inside a map of Idaho in promoting the event,” the Coeur d’Alene Press reports.
“As you can tell,” she told the city council, “I am a minority and I’ve never once, not once, ever been discriminated in this town. And I don’t appreciate the agenda” of the previous speaker.
“All inclusiveness and the respect and making white people feel like you’re ‘less than’ because of the history of great, great, maybe sometimes great, great, great grandparents. And I don’t appreciate that and I don’t think that has any place in our beautiful bedroom community of Hayden, and I don’t appreciate the whole thing.”
She went on to denounce “BLM,” Black Lives Matter, and “Antifa,” and complained that residents who wanted to “support our businesses and protect them” were “called a white supremist.”
“I’m sorry, but we’re not,” white supremacists, she said, “well I guess I’m not,” then immediately declared, “yes I am because the new, the term nowadays ‘white supremist’ means you’re a patriot.”
She went on to admit, “I have a sign that I do carry sometimes and I say ‘proud white supremist,’ because a white supremist is a patriot.”
Watch:
“The term ‘white supremacist’ nowadays means you’re a patriot.”
A friend in north Idaho alerted me to this city council meeting comment from the other night. I’d heard ‘patriot’ was increasingly becoming code for white supremacy up there, but now it’s apparently not even code. pic.twitter.com/f2qhYcvO3K
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 24, 2022
Video posted to Twitter by Law.com editor ands reporter Meghann Cuniff. Original video on YouTube for those who want to see the full meeting.
Trending
- TRAITOR2 days ago
‘Traitorous, Narcissistic Sociopath’: Experts Stunned After ‘Small, Weak, Powerless’ Trump Praises Putin at CPAC
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump Can Be Indicted on Two Criminal Charges Immediately: Former US Attorney
- WHITE SUPREMACISM IS WHITE SUPREMACISM2 days ago
Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene Scramble to Explain Why She Spoke at a White Nationalist Conference
- News1 day ago
‘One Damn Thing After Another’: Barr Says Trump Responsible for Jan. 6 – Should Not Be President Again
- News2 days ago
Trump White House Was Warned About ‘Psycho List’ Extremists Attending Jan. 6 Rally: Report
- COMMENTARY10 hours ago
‘Vindicated’: Right Leaning Politico Praises ‘Uniquely Suited’ Biden and His International Leadership in Rare Move
- ANALYSIS13 hours ago
After Taking Heat for Praising Putin, Fox Segments Have Gone to Openly Calling for His Assassination
- COMMENTARY11 hours ago
‘Putin’s Favorite Senator’ Ron Johnson Scorched for Claiming Dems Weakened Ukraine by Impeaching Trump: ‘FBI Warned You’