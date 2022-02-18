RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Could Get Full Florida House Vote Next Week
Florida’s highly controversial and dangerous “Don’t Say Gay” bill could be voted on by the full Florida House as early as Tuesday of next week. A companion bill in the Senate is also being fast-tracked. GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled he supports the legislation.
The legislation forces school staff, including teachers, administrators, and even counselors, to report to parents all information related to a student’s “mental, emotional or physical health or well-being,” unless they know that that information could lead to abuse, as CBS News reports.
In other words, if a student even suggests they might be LGBTQ, parents by law would have to be notified. The bill adds an additional threat: parents can sue if any school official does not abide by the broadly-worded language in the legislation.
The legislation’s exceptionally broad language, mildly altered in committee Thursday, bans classroom instruction of sexual orientation or gender identity that is not “age-appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate” in the primary grades. It would send a dangerous signal that being LGBTQ is “wrong” or “bad,” and instill a chilling effect not only on students’ free speech but the very identities of children who come from LGBTQ homes or who are LGBTQ themselves.
A Columbia University study found that children – regardless of sexual orientation – raised in conservative areas are more likely to attempt suicide than those raised in more liberal areas.
Florida can generally be seen as more conservative than liberal, and many LGBTQ students might feel comfortable sharing that part of themselves with their classmates, but not with their parents.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s author finds that exceptionally objectionable.
Welcoming next week’s expected vote and addressing the nationwide outrage his dangerous bill has generated, Republican freshman Rep. Joe Harding (photo) told The Tampa Bay Times he wants lawmakers “to go on record to say it’s OK for a six-year-old to have one identity in school and one at home because the school encourages that kind of behavior.”
“That kind of behavior” for young children – as well as teens – can literally be the difference between a roof over their head, food, in their stomachs, and clothes on their backs, or being physically and emotionally traumatized or even being kicked out of their homes.
Image of Rep. Joe Harding via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We Will Kill’ Your Mother ‘But First We Will Kill You!’: Hundreds of Threats of Violence Sent to School Board Members
More than 200 death threats and threats of violence sent to school board members across the country have been documented, including one sent over the Christmas holidays last year to the adult child of Brenda Sheridan in Loudoun County, Virginia.
“It is too bad that your mother is an ugly communist whore,” Reuters reports the hand-written note read. “If she doesn’t quit or resign before the end of the year, we will kill her, but first, we will kill you!”
The note was sent to Loudoun County school board member Brenda Sheridan’s child. The family read it around Christmas. It threatened death unless Brenda quit.
We documented >200 threats & harassing messages to US school board members @josephax @jtanfani ? https://t.co/BoD8T8CaI7 pic.twitter.com/AbMYYFpd2m
— Gabriella Borter (@gabriellaborter) February 15, 2022
Reuters calls the missives “a rash of terroristic threats and hostile messages ignited by roiling controversies over policies on curtailing the coronavirus, bathroom access for transgender students and the teaching of America’s racial history.”
The Christmas death threat was just one of 22 sent to Sheridan or all her fellow Loudon County school board members.
“Brenda, I am going to gut you like the fat f???ing pig you are when I find you,” read another threat.
The 220 threats Reuters documented were only the ones reported to police.
In Pennsylvania’s Pennsbury school district school board members received a message that read: “This why hitler threw you c??ts in a gas chamber.”
And in Dublin, Ohio a note to the school board president read, “You have become our enemies and you will be removed one way or the other.”
Last fall the National School Board Association (NSBA) wrote to the White House to ask President Joe Biden to take action to protect local elected officials, sparking a wave of right-wing outrage from conservatives, Fox News, and other far-right outlets.
“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased,” the letter from the NSBA read, “the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
Conservatives latched on to that letter, falsely claiming parents calmly voicing concerns at school board meetings were being called domestic terrorists, and claiming also that Attorney General Merrick Garland had agreed to spy on parents.
None of that was true.
Those false claims forced the NSBA to retract the letter and apologize, in an act eerily similar to a 2009 report from the Obama administration’s Dept. of Homeland Security that warned of the potential for a rise in right-wing extremism.
That classified report sparked outrage from conservatives, forcing it to be withdrawn and the work of a DHS intelligence unit created to combat domestic terrorism “stopped.”
The report sounds like it could have been written today.
“Many right-wing extremists are antagonistic toward the new presidential administration and its perceived stance on a range of issues, including immigration and citizenship, the expansion of social programs to minorities, and restrictions on firearm ownership and use,” the 2009 report said, as CNN noted at the time.
The report was titled, “Right-wing Extremism: Current Economic and Political Climate Fueling Resurgence in Radicalization and Recruitment.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Giuliani Calls Jan. 6 Committee and Its Subpoenas ‘Illegal’ in Off the Rails Rant
Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared on the far-right media outlet Newsmax Tuesday night and declared the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack – along with its subpoenas – “illegal.”
The Committee has subpoenaed Giuliani, a former GOP presidential frontrunner, mayor of New York City, and U.S. Attorney, and says it fully expects him to cooperate. In its legal subpoena, the Committee asked Giuliani last month to turn over documents by February 1 and testify by February 8.
“How can you have any confidence in this committee which, by the way is illegal?” Giuliani told Newsmax. “I mean, it doesn’t have a minority membership,” which is false: there are two Republicans on the Committee. There would have been more but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled his members after assigning them.
“It really can’t subpoena anybody,” Giuliani falsely claimed. The Committee has been recognized as legitimate by the federal courts.
Giuliani then went on to compare the committee’s work to the Mueller investigation and the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation, and falsely implied the Trump campaign was not receiving help from Russia, as he went on a crazed rant.
“It’s one – I mean, going through the whole thing we’re watching it in, you know, in retrospect, and in real time. January 6 is nothing more than Russian collusion with another name and a new lie and a new set of crazy exaggerated, ‘It’s worse than September 11. It’s worse than Pearl Harbor. It’s worse than the Civil War! It’s worse than the end of the world!” Giuliani hyperbolically declared.
“You can tell when they’re lying: they exaggerate,” he concluded.
Watch:
Rudy calls the January 6th committee illegal and says they can’t subpoena anybody pic.twitter.com/Xspn4uUMd5
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 16, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Federal Government Could Shut Down Saturday Because One GOP Senator Keeps Pushing Debunked ‘Free Crack Pipes’ Lie
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn has a hold on a stopgap continuing resolution that must pass by Friday if the federal government is to avoid a costly and dangerous shutdown. The Tennessee Republican, a peddler of conspiracy theories and far right-wing extremism, falsely insists that an HHS program includes $30 million in federal funds to buy “crack pipes” for drug abusers.
Politico co-congressional bureau chief Burgess Everett Monday afternoon reports Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “says he’s working on scheduling the continuing resolution, which must pass by Feb. 18 to avoid shutdown. He has not filed cloture on it yet, hoping to work it out with Sen. Blackburn, who wants reassurances HHS isn’t handing out crack pipes.”
The “free crack pipes” claim, which exploded across the country last week thanks to a false report from the right-wing outlet Washington Free Beacon, has been thoroughly debunked by The Washington Post and other investigative outlets, but the GOP is refusing to let the falsehoods die.
“It’s amazing to us that they continue to ignore this issue, and they continue to say they are fighting drugs when indeed they’re enabling drugs,” Blackburn told Newsmax on Monday.
Congress will have to jump through several hoops to avoid Blackburn’s shutdown, given how late in the process they are. The House, which has already passed its bill to avert the shutdown, would have to again pass another bill, the Senate’s which Blackburn is blocking.
Fox News’ Chad Pergram:
H) Fox is told that senators are now past the deadline of doing things “by the book” to avert a government shutdown. In other words, the Senate would have had to have put into motion provisions for procedural votes last week.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 14, 2022
It’s clear for Blackburn the issue isn’t the crack pipes, which are not and by law cannot be included in the HHS program. Blackburn has repeatedly voted in favor of shutting the federal government down, which she did by voting against continuing resolutions in December 2021 and September 2020.
