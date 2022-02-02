Tucker Carlson Donated to Marjorie Taylor Greene in Gun Giveaway Promo to ‘Blow Away Democrats’ Socialist Agenda’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a campaign donation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last September as part of a gun giveaway for an assault-style rifle reportedly “loved by drug cartels.” In her highly-controversial ad (below), Greene shot at an electric vehicle and promised to “blow away the Democrats’ socialist agenda,” which some, including at least one Democratic member of Congress, took as a threat of physical violence.

Those funds were earmarked for the far right-wing Georgia Republican’s 2022 primary reelection campaign.

The amount was $250, and was made, according to a Federal Election Commission filing, in the form of a raffle ticket purchase for an anti-materiel and anti-personnel assault-style rifle the campaign was auctioning off, The Washington Post reports.

“Valued at $10,000, the Barrett M82A1 rifle is ‘the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country,’ according to the campaign’s online promotion,” The Post noted.

The Post does not mention that the Barrett M82 rifle line is used by the same Mexican drug cartels Carlson has used to attack the Biden administration.

Reuters last August called it a “rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police.”

“The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearm.”

Here’s video of Greene’s promotion for the weapon of war and her campaign, to which Carlson gave $250: