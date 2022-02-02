News
Tucker Carlson Donated to Marjorie Taylor Greene in Gun Giveaway Promo to ‘Blow Away Democrats’ Socialist Agenda’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a campaign donation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last September as part of a gun giveaway for an assault-style rifle reportedly “loved by drug cartels.” In her highly-controversial ad (below), Greene shot at an electric vehicle and promised to “blow away the Democrats’ socialist agenda,” which some, including at least one Democratic member of Congress, took as a threat of physical violence.
Those funds were earmarked for the far right-wing Georgia Republican’s 2022 primary reelection campaign.
The amount was $250, and was made, according to a Federal Election Commission filing, in the form of a raffle ticket purchase for an anti-materiel and anti-personnel assault-style rifle the campaign was auctioning off, The Washington Post reports.
“Valued at $10,000, the Barrett M82A1 rifle is ‘the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country,’ according to the campaign’s online promotion,” The Post noted.
The Post does not mention that the Barrett M82 rifle line is used by the same Mexican drug cartels Carlson has used to attack the Biden administration.
Reuters last August called it a “rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police.”
“The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearm.”
Here’s video of Greene’s promotion for the weapon of war and her campaign, to which Carlson gave $250:
Marge Greene says in 2022 she is going to “blow away the Democrats’ socialist agenda,” then blows up a car with “socialism” on it with a 50-caliber rifle she is auctioning off for contributions. pic.twitter.com/b10wGwVVW2
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 18, 2021
News
Roy Moore Loses His Defamation Lawsuit Against Accuser
Former Senate candidate and judge Roy Moore lost his defamation lawsuit against a woman who accused him of touching her when she was 14. Moore, who has long denied the accusations, lost the suit, but so did his accuser who said that he defamed her after the accusations.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Alabama jury decided against both sides in an “emotionally charged trial.”
“Leigh Corfman detailed her allegations in a 2017 Washington Post report, describing how in 1979, Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, had touched her over her bra and underpants and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear,” the report recalled.
Corfman filed the suit in 2018 after Moore attacked her for coming forward about her experience. Moore claimed at the time that the story was only an attack to bring him down in the election. He testified that the accusations were “purely political.”
Both Moore and Corfman took the stand but the jury still refused to find for either. Moore was seeking substantial monetary damages, but Corfman was only seeking a ruling that she was defamed.
After Corfman came forward others also surfaced talking about Moore, saying that he had pursued them when they were young teens.
“I never knew Ms. Corfman,” Moore claimed when testifying. “I never knew her, never took her to my home, she was never in my car. I didn’t telephone her. … I don’t know her.”
Corfman said that she had no reason to lie about Moore.
News
Chairman Thompson Cites ‘Dynamic Terrorism Threat’ as Black History Month Starts With 13+ Bomb Threats Against HBCUs
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who also serves as the powerful Chairman of the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, on Tuesday pointed to the “dynamic terrorism threat landscape” in a statement responding to Tuesday’s bomb threats against four Mississippi Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Tuesday kicks off Black history month, and as the Mississippi Free Press reports, “More than a dozen HBCUs nationwide have received bomb threats since Monday.”
And just minutes ago CNN reported, “At least 13 HBCUs reported bomb threats Tuesday. At least one of them, Howard University, also received a bomb threat Monday.”
Congressman Thompson in a statement called the recent bomb threats against HBCUs “incredibly disturbing and disheartening.”
“It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month.”
“Moreover, this rash of threats against HBCUs put further strain on campuses and communities that were already under great stress, as they try to operate safely during the pandemic. These bomb threats against HBCUs deserve a full investigation, particularly given the dynamic terrorism threat landscape. I have engaged with the FBI and DHS about these threats to HBCUs and am committed to working with HBCU leaders to get them the answers they deserve.”
The Mississippi Free Press published responses from HBCUs that were targeted. You can read them here.
News
Trump Issues ‘New String of Lies’ and Calls for Pence to Be Investigated: Report
Donald Trump, the one-term, twice-impeached, former U.S. president who is under criminal investigation is calling for investigations into his own former vice president, Mike Pence, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
In a just-released statement deemed a “new string of lies” by Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney, Trump says the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack “said that ‘the Vice President has absolutely no right to ensure the true outcome or results of an election.'”
Pence in fact did ensure the “true results” of the election, and now Trump wants him investigated.
“If it were sent back to the legislators, or if Nancy Pelosi, who is in charge of Capitol security, had taken my recommendation and substantially increased security, there would have been no ‘January 6’ as we know it!” he says.
Trump’s claim he told Pelosi to increase security is also false, according to a USA Today fact check. The Speaker is also not in charge of security.
Image via Shutterstock
