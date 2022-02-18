‘Bring It On’: Hannity Dares Hillary Clinton to Sue for Defamation After She Warns Fox on ‘Actual Malice’

In an “exclusive” Fox News interview Donald Trump, the failed, disgraced, one-term twice impeached former president, suggests he’s read the legal filing from John Durham, a special counsel secretly installed in 2020 by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, who revealed the attorney’s status weeks before resigning from office, just before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump referred to him as “Robert Durham” in a statement when the news of the filing broke, and now is suggesting that he has both read the legal filing and predicted its contents “a long time ago.”

The problem is Fox News and many other far-right-wing media outlets, have gotten it wrong, mostly wrong, or all wrong.

“Fox News inaccurately declared that Mr. Durham had said he had evidence that Hillary Clinton’s campaign had paid a technology company to ‘infiltrate’ a White House server,” The New York Times reported Monday. “The Washington Examiner claimed that this all meant there had been spying on Mr. Trump’s White House office.”

On Tuesday Trump told Fox News: “It looks like this is just the beginning, because, if you read the filing and have any understanding of what took place, and I called this a long time ago, you’re going to see a lot of other things happening, having to do with what, really, just is a continuation of the crime of the century.”

“This is such a big event, nobody’s seen anything like this.”

Because it didn’t happen, at least, not as Trump and his right-wing smokescreen allies claim.

“Who would think a thing like this is even possible?” Trump also told Fox News. “Durham is also coming up with things far bigger than anybody thought possible—Nobody ever thought a thing like this would be even discussed, let alone an act like this committed.”

“You have experts that do this, but they used experts to do it, and to think they could even think about doing that is not believable and, think—if they do it, foreign countries can do it,” Trump said.

“It is no different than Watergate, except a much more important location,” Trump said. “It is the same theft—just modern day.”

And the “best” lines from his interview: “This is treason at the highest level,” and, “It is not even believable.”