COMMENTARY
‘Bring It On’: Hannity Dares Hillary Clinton to Sue for Defamation After She Warns Fox on ‘Actual Malice’
Fox News has been obsessed with Hillary Clinton this week after Bill Barr’s secretly-installed special counsel John Durham filed papers in court the right-wing media has twisted and turned into yet another fake – and thoroughly debunked – scandal.
In her speech at the New York Democratic Convention Thursday, the party’s 2016 presidential nominee and landslide popular vote winner, Hillary Clinton, alluded to that obsession – drawing a challenge from far-right “propagandist” Sean Hannity just hours later.
Overnight CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported on the verbal scuffle:
“Fox leads the charge with accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” Clinton said. She then invoked some legal language. “As an aside,” Clinton said about Fox, “they’re getting awfully close to actual malice.” Clinton spox Nick Merrill wrote on Twitter that she had “called them and their bulls**t out by name.”
Citing Fox News’ “already-manic coverage” of Clinton, Darcy notes that the “right-wing talk channel, which has in recent days dishonestly twisted a court filing from special counsel John Durham to accuse Clinton of nefariously spying on Donald Trump, mentioned Clinton’s name nearly 200 times Thursday, according to a search of rush TV transcripts.”
Hannity responded to Clinton’s warning, as Darcy explains:
“Malice, really? It’s called news,” the right-wing propagandist claimed. “Hillary, we invite you to bring it on.” Of course, while it is extremely unlikely Clinton would take any such legal action against Fox, I would be curious to know what the network’s lawyers think of him daring her to sue for defamation.
For those who don’t watch Fox News nightly, watch this short clip of Hannity’s evolving claims about the Clinton scandal that isn’t:
Monday: Claims filing shows servers were infiltrated
Tuesday: The servers weren’t infiltrated but it’s still spying
Wednesday: The NYT says spying and infiltrate isn’t in the filing. We’re gonna play word games now?
Thursday: I’ll give the NYT credit pic.twitter.com/HDoalJyqgC
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2022
‘Not Even Believable’: Trump Serves Up Word Salad in Fox News ‘Exclusive’ Interview on Durham ‘Investigation’
In an “exclusive” Fox News interview Donald Trump, the failed, disgraced, one-term twice impeached former president, suggests he’s read the legal filing from John Durham, a special counsel secretly installed in 2020 by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, who revealed the attorney’s status weeks before resigning from office, just before the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Trump referred to him as “Robert Durham” in a statement when the news of the filing broke, and now is suggesting that he has both read the legal filing and predicted its contents “a long time ago.”
The problem is Fox News and many other far-right-wing media outlets, have gotten it wrong, mostly wrong, or all wrong.
“Fox News inaccurately declared that Mr. Durham had said he had evidence that Hillary Clinton’s campaign had paid a technology company to ‘infiltrate’ a White House server,” The New York Times reported Monday. “The Washington Examiner claimed that this all meant there had been spying on Mr. Trump’s White House office.”
On Tuesday Trump told Fox News: “It looks like this is just the beginning, because, if you read the filing and have any understanding of what took place, and I called this a long time ago, you’re going to see a lot of other things happening, having to do with what, really, just is a continuation of the crime of the century.”
“This is such a big event, nobody’s seen anything like this.”
Because it didn’t happen, at least, not as Trump and his right-wing smokescreen allies claim.
“Who would think a thing like this is even possible?” Trump also told Fox News. “Durham is also coming up with things far bigger than anybody thought possible—Nobody ever thought a thing like this would be even discussed, let alone an act like this committed.”
“You have experts that do this, but they used experts to do it, and to think they could even think about doing that is not believable and, think—if they do it, foreign countries can do it,” Trump said.
“It is no different than Watergate, except a much more important location,” Trump said. “It is the same theft—just modern day.”
And the “best” lines from his interview: “This is treason at the highest level,” and, “It is not even believable.”
Not Just Florida: Tennessee Republican Revives His Own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Banning ‘Promotion’ of LGBTQ ‘Lifestyles’
As Florida’s dangerous and possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” bill gathers nationwide attention and condemnation – making it more likely to be passed and signed into law by Republican governor and rumored 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, another Republican is dusting off his own “Don’t Say Gay” bill to push his “Christian values” agenda.
Tennessee state Rep. Bruce Griffey says if schools are forcing him to teach Christian values at home because they won’t teach them in the classroom, they should not be allowed to “promote” what his legislation calls “LGBT issues or lifestyles.”
“The state of Tennessee is not allowed to teach my daughters Christian values that I think are important and they should learn, so I teach those at home,” Rep. Griffey told Tennessee’s WMC, as The Advocate reports. “So if those are not part of the school curriculum, I don’t see how LGBTQ and other issues and social lifestyles should be part of the curriculum.”
The legislation, HB 800, as written appears to be unconstitutional. It is a damning indictment of First Amendment ignorance from a man – an attorney no less who has called himself “a country lawyer from West Tennessee” last fall as he attacked his fellow lawmakers who support vaccine mandates as “medical Nazis.”
Griffey’s bill labels all classroom materials that “promote, normalize, support, or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles” as “inappropriate,” offering no reasons why.
The seemingly unconstitutional portion reads:
WHEREAS, the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles in public schools offends a significant portion of students, parents, and Tennessee residents with Christian values; and
WHEREAS, the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles should be subject to the same restrictions and limitations placed on the teaching of religion in public schools;
As NCRM reported last year, Griffey says of LGBTQ people: “I am not concerned with, nor do I wish to know or contemplate about the voluntary sexual activity two consenting adults that is not harmful or detrimental.”
“We don’t know nor do we want to know about the sexual behavior of others.”
DeSantis Tells Joe Rogan ‘Do Not Apologize’ as the Vaccine-Denying Florida Governor Pushes Pro-White Legislation
On vaccines and science, and treatment of Black people and transgender people, Governor Ron DeSantis and Joe Rogan have a lot in common, which may be why the Florida Republican is rushing to defend the multi-millionaire podcaster.
A top Florida paper’s opinion columnist recently called DeSantis a “vaccine denier in all but name.”
DeSantis promotes costly COVID-19 therapies that benefit his top donor, hired an anti-vax Surgeon General, and avidly pursues the anti-vax vote with his anti-science policies and vaccine misinformation. He has signed anti-trans legislation into law, and has recently been pushing pro-white legislation that would reportedly “ban public schools and private businesses from inflicting ‘discomfort’ on white people during lessons or training about discrimination.”
In a Fox News interview published Tuesday, the Florida Republican spoke out in support of conspiracy theory and vaccine misinformation promoting podcaster Joe Rogan, whose $100 million Spotify gig has again come into question over his use of the “n” word and platforming guests pushing dangerous stances on the coronavirus vaccines and treatment. Rogan has also claimed societal acceptance of it transgender members is a sign of the collapse of civilization.
RELATED: DeSantis Indicates Support for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill That Could Also Force Teachers to Out Kids to Parents
“I think the left fear the fact that [Joe Rogan] can reach so many people, and so they’re out to destroy him,” DeSantis told Fox News. “But what I would say is don’t give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not kow [sic] to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand; if you do that, there’s really nothing that they’re able to do to you. The only way they have power is if you let them get your goat.”
Rogan “shouldn’t have apologized,” DeSantis added.
“I mean, you see what happens? The mob will come after people, and they’re targeting Rogan because he’s threatening to upset the apple cart on some of the things that they’re holding dear,” the far-right Florida Republican said, referring to ending the COVID pandemic, proven scientifically-tested and medically sound vaccines, and not discriminating against people, especially minorities.
DeSantis claimed, falsely that Rogan is “just bringing opposing views” to the COVID battle. “He’s letting people decide” to choose fake “cures” and “treatments” during a pandemic that’s killed over 900,000 Americans in part due to disinformation people like Rogan and DeSantis spread.
