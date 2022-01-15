CRIME
Sedition Indictments Reveal the DOJ Is Looking Beyond the Jan 6th Insurrection: Former US Attorney
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that a deep reading of the federal seditious conspiracy indictments filed against eleven members of the Oath Keepers revealed that the Department of Justice is looking at more than the Jan 6th insurrection.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Vance suggested more indictments are likely to follow.
“One of the keys to understanding this indictment is it doesn’t look at January 6th as just one day,” she began. “The conduct starts shortly after the election and continues to January 6th. We now seemingly have a more firm answer to the direction whether the DOJ is looking at January 6th as a standalone day or is this continuing course of conduct surrounding the big lie.”
“The fact they are looking at the longer spectrum of conduct is good news for people who want to see people who were involved in the day’s events held responsible for all of the efforts to interfere with the election, not just the violence that manifested on January 6th” she continued. “This is prosecutors continuing to move up that ladder of responsibility. They’ve now hit a point with people involved in a definitive way and the violence on that day. The question is whether some of these individuals and other people who have been indicted will decide to cooperate with prosecutors and if they decide to cooperate, what information they may have to share.”
Former Federal Prosecutor: DOJ Believes It Can Prove Insurrection Was ‘Armed Effort to Overthrow Our Government’
A well-known former federal prosecutor is making clear how significant it is that the Dept. of Justice decided to charge eleven people, mostly members of the far right wing anti-government extremist group Oath Keepers, with seditious conspiracy on Thursday.
Joyce Vance, the former U.S. Attorney for Alabama for eight years who is now a law professor and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, says the fact that DOJ used that charge on Thursday is “very significant” and means they believe they can prove January 6 was “an armed effort to overthrow our government.”
“The Justice Department when it speaks has a different burden than when folks in the political arena or in the news media speak,” Vance said Friday afternoon on MSNBC. “DOJ knows that if it makes an allegation, it has to be able to prove it in court with admissible evidence beyond the reasonable doubt. So the fact that DOJ is now calling what happened on January 6 “an insurrection” and referencing violence and the firearms – the storing of firearms across the river that you all have just been talking about, strikes me as very significant. It confirms the importance of this event. It was not a tourist day in D.C. It was not a riot. It was a an armed effort to overthrow our government.”
Vance says she believes DOJ has “a strong case,” says it’s clear DOJ has “cooperating individuals who’ve turned over, for instance, private communications that would be very difficult to obtain.”
“The fact that they have access to these communications, that they know who was talking to who but more importantly, what they were saying is essential in proving that conspiracy.”
“DOJ will have to prove that there was an agreement to do this, and it will have to prove who was involved in that agreement and what they agreed to do. The fact that they have access to cooperating individuals is what will make this case very strong. backing that up with of course the photographs that we’ve seen of people moving, you know, firearms wrapped in bedsheets into hotel rooms. The evidence in this case appears to have been very, very carefully put together before DOJ went to the point of indicting and setting forth its claim that it believes it can prove this.”
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Ordered to Return $64 Million in Profits After Boosting Price of Life-Saving Drug
A federal judge has ordered Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits after he exponentially boosted the price of a crucial life-saving drug the World Health Organization calls “essential.” Daraprim is used to treat HIV/AIDS and cancer patients and those battling parasitic diseases.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on Friday handed down her ruling after a December trial in a 2020 case brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and seven states. Judge Cote also imposed a lifetime ban against Shkreli, prohibiting him from working in the pharmaceutical industry ever again, The Associated Press reports.
A former hedge fund manager, Shkreli earned infamy for hiking the price of Daraprim from $13.50 a pill to $750 a pill.
In 2017 he was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and two counts of securities fraud.
Last year Shkreli, who is not a not a scientist, physician, or researcher, petitioned the courts to allow him a furlough from jail, insisting he could find a cure for the virus that causes COVID-19. He was denied.
Shkreli’s personal behaviors led to him being labeled “pharma bro,” and in 2015 he was dubbed the “most hated man” in America.
Morning Joe Reveals the Damning Closing Argument Against Trump if He Got Charged With Seditious Conspiracy
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough laid out a closing argument to nail Donald Trump on a seditious conspiracy charge, if he’s ever prosecuted for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 others were hit with that charge for their role in organizing the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the “Morning Joe” host and guest George Conway agreed that Trump’s actions also meet the standards of that charge.
“The criminal law aspect of it goes back to the question of Trump’s intent,” Conway said. “He sat there in his private dining room or whatever by the Oval Office watching television, watching this for hours while people were pleading with him, including his daughter, including his chief of staff, and probably people calling him on the phone to say something, do something, stop it. We hear that he was watching it with glee. He wanted this to happen. He wanted anything to happen that would stop, delay, hinder — use the words of the statute — the execution of the laws of the United States that would transfer power from him to Joe Biden. That’s some of the the most telling pieces of evidence that we have.”
RELATED: Jan. 6 probe moving in ‘politically explosive’ new direction after Oath Keepers busted: Former CIA officer
Scarborough said that would make a compelling closing argument if prosecutors ever get around to charging the twice-impeached one-term president.
“You can almost hear it in a closing arguments against the president, not that there would ever be a closing argument against the president because he seems to get away with everything,” Scarborough said. “But you could almost hear a closing argument of the president being a part of this sedition sitting there watching gleefully and wanting the riot to go on, and then the prosecution tells the jury [that] then they finally dragged him out hours later to give a recorded message to stop the rioters and stop the seditionists, and the first take he wouldn’t say say it. They made him do it again. He makes the second take to the rioters, still wouldn’t tell them to stop.”
“It takes them three times after an afternoon of bloodshed, after an afternoon of police being savaged by rioters, by seditionists trying to actually commit insurrection against the United States for the president of the United States to finally compliment them, but then say go home,” Scarborough added.
Conway said that damning evidence exists, and congressional investigators may already have their hands on it.
“It takes three takes, but only that, they didn’t trust him to do it live,” Conway said. “They didn’t trust him to do it live because they afraid of what he would say, so they threw out two takes and he got it semi-right on the third take. Wait until we actually see those two takes because no doubt those were preserved documents that were probably produced to the committee by the National Archives. It’s going to be something. When those videos come out, I bet you it’s going to be something.”
