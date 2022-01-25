News
Psaki Schools Doocy on Trump’s Infamous Twitter Tantrums After He Whines About ‘Hashtag’ Diplomacy
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Tuesday by reminding him that former President Donald Trump had a history of conducting diplomacy through tantrums on Twitter.
At a White House press briefing, Doocy asked why Secretary of State Antony Blinken had expressed support for Ukraine on Twitter with the hashtag “#IStandWithUkraine.”
“Has that ever worked in stopping an authoritarian regime from doing anything, a hashtag?” Doocy wondered.
“I will have to say that, unlike the last administration, we don’t think Twitter is the only means of engaging or negotiating or discussing important topics,” Psaki replied. “But it is important for us to convey to the Ukrainian people who do view commentary through a range of forums.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Chasten Buttigieg Slams Florida GOP’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill for ‘Pushing LGBTQ Families Back Into the Closet’
Former school teacher Chasten Buttigieg is slamming Florida legislation dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would ban discussion of LGBTQ issues in public schools under the guise of “parental rights,” saying it will “kill kids.”
Appearing on CNN Buttigieg asked, “what kind of country we’re building, or in Florida, what kind of state are you building where you’re essentially pushing kids back into the closet, you’re saying we can’t talk about you? We can’t even talk about your families.”
“And you know, as a kid who grew up for 18 years, being told, ‘you don’t belong, something about you is wrong.’ Sometimes you take that trauma to heart and unfortunately there are a lot of kids in this country who do the worst because we tell them, ‘something about you is twisted and you don’t belong here.'”
Buttigieg railed against the bill over the weekend, posting a tweet pointing to a Trevor Project study that he says found “42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide last year.”
This will kill kids, @RonDeSantisFL. You are purposefully making your state a harder place for LGBTQ kids to survive in. In a national survey (@TrevorProject), 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide last year. Now they can’t talk to their teachers? https://t.co/VtfFLPlsn3
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) January 20, 2022
The bill, sponsored by freshman Republican state Rep. Joe Harding, in part reads: “A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”
Buttigieg, who is married to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, said, “if kids come into the classroom Monday morning, and they’re all talking about their weekends, and hypothetically a kid like mine says, ‘I had the best weekend with my dad. We went to the zoo, we went and got ice cream,’ is the teacher supposed to say, ‘hey, we don’t talk about things like that in this classroom’? You know, and not only what does that do to kids like mine, but also do to a kid in the classroom [who is] starting to realize that they’re different.”
Watch:
JUST NOW: “”What kind of state are you building where you’re essentially pushing kids back into the closet and saying we can’t talk about you? … [Kids] take that trauma to heart.”@Chasten on what is being called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in FL.pic.twitter.com/M1Qiz9Zt9f
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) January 25, 2022
Image by Pete for America via Flickr
News
‘Worse Than Ignorant’: ‘Troll’ MAGA Congressman Slammed Over Claim Biden Is ‘Maligning the Free Press’
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), a far right-wing extremist who forged multiple congressional documents sent to federal agencies and voted to not certify the 2020 election, is under fire after criticizing President Joe Biden for maligning the free press while suggesting President Donald Trump never attacked the media.
Banks is an anti-LGBTQ activist, anti-science climate change denier, and opposes a woman’s right to choose, Obamacare, and same-sex marriage.
On Monday during a hot mic moment, President Biden called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch.” He almost immediately called Doocy directly to apologize.
But Banks retaliated by asking on Twitter, “Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??”
The list of attacks on the free press by other presidents, but especially by Donald Trump, is almost endless. Trump’s attacks were so dangerous an MSNBC embedded reporter had to have Secret Service agents escort her to her car as one of Trump’s MAGA rallies came to a close after he directed his anger at her by name.
Even conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg criticized Banks, calling him a “troll.”
You don’t have to be a troll. You have a real job, you know.
Unless, of course, you want to say that you asked this question sincerely, which would be a far more damning admission than owning up to trollishness.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 25, 2022
And conservative journalist Charlie Sykes tweeted at Banks: “Beyond fuqqing parody.”
Podcaster Andrew Wortman reminded Banks that Trump called a different reporter a “son of a bitch,” too:
Yes. pic.twitter.com/a8fUl9r0A6
— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈 (@AmoneyResists) January 25, 2022
Many others vented their fury at Banks, offering a multitude of examples in response to his question.
Trump viciously attacks NBC News reporter in extended rant after being asked for message to Americans worried about coronavirushttps://t.co/aMRqPki12S
— (Italian) Bamboo cryptologist (@TinResistAgain) January 25, 2022
This is a joke, right? Or were you asleep for the last President? And if you were asleep for so long, can I suggest you seek medical help?
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 25, 2022
Please tell me you’re not that stupid without telling me you’re that stupid. https://t.co/KEdFOViYY5
— Scott Huffman for NC 🏴☠️ (@HuffmanForNC) January 25, 2022
@SnyderforIN03 Jim Banks can’t be taken seriously. Hoosiers are not fools. We saw with our own eyes Trump repeatedly call the press the enemy of the people. This is dangerous rhetoric and Hoosiers know it’s just wrong. Jim Banks is an embarrassment. https://t.co/oktRSmZJsN
— The time is now (@michael_j_bixby) January 25, 2022
Imagine just being this incapable of shame.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 25, 2022
“President Trump’s attacks on the news media have endangered American democracy and imperiled press freedom in other countries.”
New study says Trump has ‘dangerously undermined truth’ with attacks on news media
2020https://t.co/K2fUWypwaI
— (Italian) Bamboo cryptologist (@TinResistAgain) January 25, 2022
Dis your guy? pic.twitter.com/o5ZWL5ZFoM
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 25, 2022
😂🙄🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/huIOWPkCzA pic.twitter.com/yAhGtoGSKB
— Maudi63 (@maudi63) January 25, 2022
Abraham Lincoln once had the military shut down pro-Confederacy newspapers, so, yes. Bar is pretty high.
— David Weigel (@daveweigel) January 24, 2022
‘Trump’s press demonisation pays off’: Attacks on US journalists soar amid George Floyd protestshttps://t.co/lWJVCagYZ2 pic.twitter.com/U5QhPoBPLj
— (Italian) Bamboo cryptologist (@TinResistAgain) January 25, 2022
Trump Says Reporters Covering Protests Deserve to Be Attackedhttps://t.co/h6ZxGbpOSd
— (Italian) Bamboo cryptologist (@TinResistAgain) January 25, 2022
The problem is that they know they are trolling with this statement.
They know Trump called them “the enemy of the people.”
They know Jan 6 wasn’t a tourist visit.
They know all of this, which makes them worse people than if they were simply ignorant. https://t.co/e9zVfFBQkB
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) January 25, 2022
Lordy, there are tapes.
— David Bates (@DavidBWriter) January 25, 2022
Image via Facebook
News
Ivanka Trump Is ‘In Trouble’ Whether She Testifies or Not: Former Aide
Ivanka Trump will “get herself in more trouble” as the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol probes her actions as a senior White House advisor.
“This morning, former President Trump kind of whining about the January 6th select committee after it asked his daughter Ivanka to speak with them,” CNN’s John Berman reported.
Berman noted Trump told the Washington Examiner, “It’s a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair.”
For analysis, he interviewed Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former close friend of Melania Trump who worked on the 2017 inauguration and as a senior advisor to the first lady.
READ MORE: Ivanka Trump falling under scrutiny shows ‘puzzle pieces coming together’ in Jan. 6 probe
“Ivanka and his children have always played a large part in the falsification and fabrication of everything going on around Donald,” she said.
“And in this case, he is referring to her as a child, where in other cases she’s a senior adviser inside the White House. Which one is it?” Berman asked.
“You know, I think whatever plays best to which discussion you’re having or what role Ivanka wants to play, you can’t have it both ways,” he replied. “This time, unfortunately, it is going to catch up to them.”
“This is an insurrection, a coup attempt, this is something with a lot of evidence behind it. I mean, I always say, if things are in black and white, the truth will catch up to you and there is no way for Ivanka to distance herself from this with her role in the White House,” she explained.
“Do you think if she speaks to them voluntarily she will help her cause or get herself in more trouble?” Berman asked.
“I think Ivanka will get herself in more trouble regardless of whether she speaks or not,” she replied. “She doesn’t seem to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, whether under deposition or not. Either way, she is not turning against her father and her father is definitely not going to take the blame for Ivanka.”
Watch:
