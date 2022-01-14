CRIME
Morning Joe Reveals the Damning Closing Argument Against Trump if He Got Charged With Seditious Conspiracy
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough laid out a closing argument to nail Donald Trump on a seditious conspiracy charge, if he’s ever prosecuted for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 others were hit with that charge for their role in organizing the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the “Morning Joe” host and guest George Conway agreed that Trump’s actions also meet the standards of that charge.
“The criminal law aspect of it goes back to the question of Trump’s intent,” Conway said. “He sat there in his private dining room or whatever by the Oval Office watching television, watching this for hours while people were pleading with him, including his daughter, including his chief of staff, and probably people calling him on the phone to say something, do something, stop it. We hear that he was watching it with glee. He wanted this to happen. He wanted anything to happen that would stop, delay, hinder — use the words of the statute — the execution of the laws of the United States that would transfer power from him to Joe Biden. That’s some of the the most telling pieces of evidence that we have.”
RELATED: Jan. 6 probe moving in ‘politically explosive’ new direction after Oath Keepers busted: Former CIA officer
Scarborough said that would make a compelling closing argument if prosecutors ever get around to charging the twice-impeached one-term president.
“You can almost hear it in a closing arguments against the president, not that there would ever be a closing argument against the president because he seems to get away with everything,” Scarborough said. “But you could almost hear a closing argument of the president being a part of this sedition sitting there watching gleefully and wanting the riot to go on, and then the prosecution tells the jury [that] then they finally dragged him out hours later to give a recorded message to stop the rioters and stop the seditionists, and the first take he wouldn’t say say it. They made him do it again. He makes the second take to the rioters, still wouldn’t tell them to stop.”
“It takes them three times after an afternoon of bloodshed, after an afternoon of police being savaged by rioters, by seditionists trying to actually commit insurrection against the United States for the president of the United States to finally compliment them, but then say go home,” Scarborough added.
Conway said that damning evidence exists, and congressional investigators may already have their hands on it.
“It takes three takes, but only that, they didn’t trust him to do it live,” Conway said. “They didn’t trust him to do it live because they afraid of what he would say, so they threw out two takes and he got it semi-right on the third take. Wait until we actually see those two takes because no doubt those were preserved documents that were probably produced to the committee by the National Archives. It’s going to be something. When those videos come out, I bet you it’s going to be something.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Trump Suspected of Possible ‘Witness Tampering’ in January 6 Attack Probe: Report
Former president Donald Trump may be facing a new avenue of potential criminal exposure in the Captiol riot probe.
Until now, much of the focus has been on whether Trump and/or his allies corruptly tried to obstruct an official proceeding — Congress’ counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6.
But in its Wednesday letter requesting testimony from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection noted that the minority leader’s view of Trump’s role in the insurrection “shifted over time, eventually becoming much more favorable to the former president,” the Washington Post reports.
“Soon after Jan. 6, McCarthy blamed Trump for his tardy response to the attack on the Capitol and even suggested a historic censure of Trump,” the Post reports. “A few months later, though, McCarthy was talking as if Trump’s response once the riot began was sufficient.”
READ MORE: Jake Tapper openly mocks Trump supporters’ new Capitol riot conspiracy theory: ‘Not exactly a Mensa group’
McCarthy denied that he had any such conversation with Trump in an interview with Fox News last April. However, McCarthy also acknowledged that if such a conversation had occurred between him and Trump, it would constitute witness tampering.
A few weeks later, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who serves as vice chair of the committee, appeared on Fox News and confirmed that McCarthy’s meeting with Trump raised questions of witness tampering, without providing any detail.
Noting that Trump has a history of borderline witness tampering, the Post adds that McCarthy isn’t the only Republican “to adjust his Jan. 6 commentary in a more Trump-friendly direction.”
“Perhaps, like the others, McCarthy simply decided Trump was there to stay and that it was time to adjust accordingly,” the Post reports. “Either way, it’s a notable suggestion from the Jan. 6 committee, and one that like Cheney’s comments last month suggests a specific investigative target — a target that, if actually substantiated, would involve the potential for a criminal referral to the Justice Department.”
CRIME
‘Seems to Be Moving Closer to Being Indicted’: Legal Experts Agree on New Development in Matt Gaetz’s Sex Crimes Case
Legal experts, including former federal prosecutors, appear in agreement that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is likely to be facing a good deal of trouble from the Dept. of Justice after an NBC News report reveals his ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury in his ongoing sex trafficking probe Wednesday and is in talks for an immunity deal.
NBC News’ Marc Caputo reports this is “a major development that suggests the Department of Justice may be moving closer to indicting him.”
Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend “has been in talks for months with prosecutors about an immunity deal. Under a possible deal, she would avoid prosecution for obstruction of justice in return for testifying in the investigation into whether Gaetz in 2017 had sex with a 17-year-old female for money and whether months later he and others violated a federal law prohibiting people for paying for prostitutes overseas.”
Based on the NBC News report legal experts are saying it’s likely time is running out for Gaetz.
“Significant,” says former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi, now an NBC News National Security Contributor. “Expect some public drama from Gaetz,” he warns.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, the well-known NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst and law professor adds, “Matt Gaetz seems to be moving closer to being indicted-locking in the girlfriend’s testimony under oath before the grand jury is a critical step.”
Another former U.S. Attorney, Harry Litman, says “given what we know from [Gaetz’s] buddy [Joel] Greenberg about his MO,” the Florida Congressman’s ex-girlfriend “could provide very damning testimony.”
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti is even more definitive.
“Prosecutors would not ‘lock in’ Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend’s testimony before the grand jury unless they were getting close to wrapping up their investigation and expected that investigation to result in an indictment,” Mariotti explains. Asked his estimation for an “ETA,” he responds:
I don’t know for sure. But prosecutors don’t want to have witnesses lock in their testimony if they’re still gathering other evidence. They want to make sure they can use all the evidence to refresh the witness’s memory in order to minimize inconsistencies or mistakes.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 12, 2022
Attorney Aaron Parnas appears more convinced things are moving quickly: “This shows me that the timeline for indictment has likely sped up.”
Meanwhile, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen took something of a victory lap on reading the news:
Not surprised at all!!! ?@mattgaetz? ?@RepMattGaetz? ex-girlfriend testifies to grand jury in sex trafficking probe. #KarmaBoomerang you POS https://t.co/u5fWC5Y4jW
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 12, 2022
CRIME
New York Attorney General Issues Subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.: Report
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. to obtain testimony related to the Trump Organization’s finances and business practices.
The subpoenas are attached to a civil investigation, and were served last month, The New York Times reports.
James has also issued a subpoena to Donald Trump which is being battled in court by the former president’s attorneys.
That case centers on accusations Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets when communicating with banks for credit and loans, but deflated their value for tax purposes.
CNN’s Sonia Moghe notes that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., along with the former president, have now been “added to the case as respondents.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
Trending
- SORE LOSER2 days ago
Trump Spews Conspiracy Theories and Lies in Off-the-Wall Interview – Then Disappears After Reporter Tells Him the Truth
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Mike Lindell Goes on Unhinged Rant Claiming He Has Evidence to Put 300 Million Americans in Jail for Election Fraud
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Seems to Be Moving Closer to Being Indicted’: Legal Experts Agree on New Development in Matt Gaetz’s Sex Crimes Case
- 'YOU'RE SO MISINFORMED'3 days ago
Hot Mic Catches Fauci Firing Back at GOP Senator: ‘What a Moron!’
- CRIME1 day ago
Trump Suspected of Possible ‘Witness Tampering’ in January 6 Attack Probe: Report
- ROAD BLOCK3 days ago
Bait and Switch: Manchin Teases Out ‘Rule Changes’ to Make Senate ‘Work Better’ After Biden’s Big Speech
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
AZ Lawmaker Who Signed Forged 2020 Certification Ran Russian-Style Troll Farm That Paid Teens to Post Pro-Trump Propaganda
- 'SICK'2 days ago
‘They’re All Grifters’: Morning Joe Compares GOP Lawmakers to Notorious 1980s Televangelists