‘Moral Decay’: GOP Congressman Blasted for Posting Nazi Document With Swastika to Protest Vaccine Mandate

A Republican lawmaker recruited into Congress by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is facing accusations of antisemitism after posting a disturbing document from Hitler’s Germany, complete with a Nazi swastika, and using it to compare a vaccine mandate to the Holocaust. Jewish groups are speaking out.

“This has been done before,” Congressman Warren Davidson, Republican of Ohio tweeted Wednesday with a hashtag: #DoNotComply

Davidson, one of 147 Republicans to vote to illegally overturn the 2020 election, used a document described by NBC News as a “photo of a health pass that people were required to carry under the Nazi regime.”

He posted the “health pass” atop a tweet from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, reminding residents that because of the surging coronavirus pandemic, “starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out: 1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +) 2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +) 3. Mask.”

Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out: 1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +)

2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +)

3. Mask For more information visit https://t.co/1guYaUWd08. pic.twitter.com/0s6Aspnu2x — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022

Jewish groups were once again forced to denounce yet another attention-seeking Republican attempting to use the genocide of millions of Jews and other minorities for political gain.

Exploiting of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines & covid limitations in the time of global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 12, 2022

“It’s never appropriate to compare requirements for public health with the tactics of Nazi Germany,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted in response. “As we’ve said too many times to count, minimizing the Holocaust in this way is deeply offensive and harmful.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has repeatedly compared COVID mitigation strategies and polices to the Holocaust, even after apologizing for doing so.

