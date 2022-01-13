RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
AZ Lawmaker Who Signed Forged 2020 Certification Ran Russian-Style Troll Farm That Paid Teens to Post Pro-Trump Propaganda
Arizona Republican State Representative Jake Hoffman made news this week when it was revealed he signed a forged “certification” falsely stating Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, won his state’s Electoral College electors.
Video that’s gone viral of Hoffman shows him defending signing the forged documents in which he falsely identifies himself as a duly elected elector for Trump.
His defense: “in unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur.” He goes on to claim, “there is no case law, there is no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that is currently being litigated in the courts has due standing.”
He called the forged electoral documents “dueling opinions” in this video:
NEW In Arizona, journalism can be a team sport. GOP State Rep. Jake Hoffman refused to answer 12News photojournalist’s question (which I provided) re why he signed phony declaration in 2020 that Arizona electors voted for Trump. Watch as AZRepublic’s @ruelaswritings folos up… pic.twitter.com/Qp3YOLyBl9
— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) January 13, 2022
The video has been viewed over 800,000 times in just 14 hours.
Hoffman, it turns out, was banned from Twitter after his company, Rally Forge, worked with Charlie Kirk’s far right wing political activist group, Turning Point USA during the 2020 election, establishing “a domestic ‘troll farm’ in Phoenix, Arizona, that employed teenagers to churn out pro-Trump social media posts, some of which cast doubt on the integrity of the US election system or falsely charged Democrats with attempting to steal the election, the Washington Post revealed,” according to The Guardian.
The Washington Post also reported that “the posts are the product of a sprawling yet secretive campaign that experts say evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign.”
Some of those teens, The Post noted, were minors.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
For the First Time in Jan. 6 Cases the DOJ Has Filed Charges of Seditious Conspiracy
The U.S. Dept. of Justice raised the stakes one year and one week after the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection, filing charges of seditious conspiracy against eleven people including the leader of the far right anti-government vigilante group Oath Keepers and ten others, CNN reports.
A D.C. grand jury “returned an indictment yesterday, which was unsealed today, charging 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” the Dept. of Justice said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
According to court documents, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, of Granbury, Texas, who is the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers; and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, are being charged for the first time in connection with events leading up to and including Jan. 6. Rhodes was arrested this morning in Little Elm, Texas, and Vallejo was arrested this morning in Phoenix.
Nine others including eight members of the Oath Keepers, all of whom have been charged previously, had seditious conspiracy charges added.
Seditious conspiracy charges carry a maximum of 20 years in jail.
UPDATE:
Former federal prosecutor and former Republican Ron Filipkowski:
Seditious Conspiracy is a more serious charge than Insurrection. pic.twitter.com/X4MDXlmlMe
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 13, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Moral Decay’: GOP Congressman Blasted for Posting Nazi Document With Swastika to Protest Vaccine Mandate
A Republican lawmaker recruited into Congress by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is facing accusations of antisemitism after posting a disturbing document from Hitler’s Germany, complete with a Nazi swastika, and using it to compare a vaccine mandate to the Holocaust. Jewish groups are speaking out.
“This has been done before,” Congressman Warren Davidson, Republican of Ohio tweeted Wednesday with a hashtag: #DoNotComply
Davidson, one of 147 Republicans to vote to illegally overturn the 2020 election, used a document described by NBC News as a “photo of a health pass that people were required to carry under the Nazi regime.”
He posted the “health pass” atop a tweet from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, reminding residents that because of the surging coronavirus pandemic, “starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out: 1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +) 2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +) 3. Mask.”
Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out:
1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +)
2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +)
3. Mask
For more information visit https://t.co/1guYaUWd08. pic.twitter.com/0s6Aspnu2x
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022
Jewish groups were once again forced to denounce yet another attention-seeking Republican attempting to use the genocide of millions of Jews and other minorities for political gain.
Exploiting of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines & covid limitations in the time of global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay.
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 12, 2022
“It’s never appropriate to compare requirements for public health with the tactics of Nazi Germany,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted in response. “As we’ve said too many times to count, minimizing the Holocaust in this way is deeply offensive and harmful.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has repeatedly compared COVID mitigation strategies and polices to the Holocaust, even after apologizing for doing so.
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Betsy DeVos’ Foundation Is Giving $640,000 to Right Wing Group Whose ‘Scholar’ Wrote Trump-Pence Coup Memos
The foundation belonging to anti-public school activist and former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her husband, is handing a right wing group, The Claremont Institute, $640,000.
“The Dick and Betsy DeVos Foundation donated $240,000 to Claremont in 2020 and approved another $400,000 to be paid out in the future, tax records show,” Rolling Stone reports in an article titled, “Revealed: The Billionaires Funding the Coup’s Brain Trust.”
The Claremont Institute is home to John Eastman, who was best known (and currently serves) as the chairman of the anti-LGBTQ organization NOM, the National Organization For Marriage. Eastman agreed to “retire” as a law professor at the Chapman University School of Law exactly one week after he delivered a speech, on stage with Rudy Giuliani, at Donald Trump’s rally that preceded the violent and deadly January 6 insurrection.
But only later would Americans learn that John Eastman was the architect and author of several documents, now called the “coup memos,” detailing how Vice President Mike Pence could, effectively, steal the election for Donald Trump on the fateful day of the insurrection.
Eastman continues to serve as a Senior Fellow at The Claremont Institute, and in his role as the Founding Director of the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence.
The Bulwark, founded by prominent conservative never-Trumpers, last year wrote: “That Claremont has been unparalleled in its intellectual submission to Trumpism should give us pause.”
In 2019, Claremont welcomed as a Lincoln Fellow the conspiracist and “king of fake news” Jack Michael Posobiec III. Posobiec, already well known as a promoter of the Pizzagate hoax and the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, was then working as a correspondent and host for the One America News Network (OANN), which became one of the major promoters of false claims about the 2020 election. Claremont remains proud of the affiliation with Posobiec, with an institute official recently calling him “one of the best public political voices in America”—just days before it was revealed that a right-wing website Posobiec frequently promoted was a Russian disinformation project.
And among the latest crop of Lincoln Fellows is Charlie Kirk, the founder of the right-wing youth-mobilizing group Turning Point USA. Kirk bragged about sending “80+ buses full of patriots to DC to fight” for Trump on January 6. After his slimy “Falkirk Center,” co-founded with Jerry Falwell Jr., imploded, Kirk was ousted from Liberty University. The Claremont Institute has welcomed him with open arms.
As Americans now know, Eastman also counseled President Donald Trump in other areas, but in a shocking revelation which The New York Times and other news outlets reported late last year, Eastman sat in the Oval Office with Trump attempting to pressure the outgoing vice president to act to overturn a free and fair election.
Later, on January 6, Eastman, The Washington Post reported, would blame Pence for the violent attempted coup which included Trump supporters hunting for Pence inside the Capitol, a gallows and noose just outside, chanting repeatedly, “hang Mike Pence.”
What was essentially an attempted assassination of a sitting vice president came barely hours after Eastman – who to this day remains a Claremont Institute “scholar” – at the Jan. 6 spouted “conspiracy theories about voter fraud.”
Here is John Eastman, chairman of a Federalist Society practice group, at the pre-insurrection rally spouting conspiracy theories about voter fraud. He concludes: “Anybody that is not willing to stand up and [vote to overturn the election] does not deserve to be in the office!” pic.twitter.com/auD2vXSjNE
— Mark Joseph Stern ***FAIR COLAs FOR SLATE*** (@mjs_DC) January 13, 2021
The DeVos Foundation’s upcoming $400,000 donation is marked as an “unrestricted grant.”
