Ivanka Trump Is ‘In Trouble’ Whether She Testifies or Not: Former Aide

Ivanka Trump will “get herself in more trouble” as the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol probes her actions as a senior White House advisor.

“This morning, former President Trump kind of whining about the January 6th select committee after it asked his daughter Ivanka to speak with them,” CNN’s John Berman reported.

Berman noted Trump told the Washington Examiner, “It’s a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair.”

For analysis, he interviewed Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former close friend of Melania Trump who worked on the 2017 inauguration and as a senior advisor to the first lady.

“Ivanka and his children have always played a large part in the falsification and fabrication of everything going on around Donald,” she said.

“And in this case, he is referring to her as a child, where in other cases she’s a senior adviser inside the White House. Which one is it?” Berman asked.

“You know, I think whatever plays best to which discussion you’re having or what role Ivanka wants to play, you can’t have it both ways,” he replied. “This time, unfortunately, it is going to catch up to them.”

“This is an insurrection, a coup attempt, this is something with a lot of evidence behind it. I mean, I always say, if things are in black and white, the truth will catch up to you and there is no way for Ivanka to distance herself from this with her role in the White House,” she explained.

“Do you think if she speaks to them voluntarily she will help her cause or get herself in more trouble?” Berman asked.

“I think Ivanka will get herself in more trouble regardless of whether she speaks or not,” she replied. “She doesn’t seem to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, whether under deposition or not. Either way, she is not turning against her father and her father is definitely not going to take the blame for Ivanka.”

Watch: