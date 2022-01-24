News
Ivanka Trump Is ‘In Trouble’ Whether She Testifies or Not: Former Aide
Ivanka Trump will “get herself in more trouble” as the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol probes her actions as a senior White House advisor.
“This morning, former President Trump kind of whining about the January 6th select committee after it asked his daughter Ivanka to speak with them,” CNN’s John Berman reported.
Berman noted Trump told the Washington Examiner, “It’s a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair.”
For analysis, he interviewed Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former close friend of Melania Trump who worked on the 2017 inauguration and as a senior advisor to the first lady.
“Ivanka and his children have always played a large part in the falsification and fabrication of everything going on around Donald,” she said.
“And in this case, he is referring to her as a child, where in other cases she’s a senior adviser inside the White House. Which one is it?” Berman asked.
“You know, I think whatever plays best to which discussion you’re having or what role Ivanka wants to play, you can’t have it both ways,” he replied. “This time, unfortunately, it is going to catch up to them.”
“This is an insurrection, a coup attempt, this is something with a lot of evidence behind it. I mean, I always say, if things are in black and white, the truth will catch up to you and there is no way for Ivanka to distance herself from this with her role in the White House,” she explained.
“Do you think if she speaks to them voluntarily she will help her cause or get herself in more trouble?” Berman asked.
“I think Ivanka will get herself in more trouble regardless of whether she speaks or not,” she replied. “She doesn’t seem to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, whether under deposition or not. Either way, she is not turning against her father and her father is definitely not going to take the blame for Ivanka.”
Watch:
News
Trump Instructed Michael Cohen to Make Sure Don Jr. Went to Jail Instead of Ivanka
According to a report from Business Insider, Michael Cohen admitted on Saturday that Donald Trump instructed him in 2012 to make sure that Don Trump Jr. be the one to take the fall instead of Ivanka Trump during an investigation by Manhattan’s district attorney into lying about property sales.
In an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Witt, Cohen recalled that the former president was concerned about Ivanka’s well-being if she was sentenced to jail and that Don Jr. would handle it better.
According to the report, Cohen told the MSNBC host, “You may recall that there was the district attorney’s case here for Trump Soho where it was either Don or Ivanka was in very big trouble as a result of lying about the number of units that had been sold.”
“And Donald said it to me – I mean I wouldn’t say it if it wasn’t said directly to me – he goes ‘if one or the other has to go to prison, make sure that it’s Don because Don would be able to handle it, ” he continued.
Cohen later said that he doesn’t expect Ivanka to willingly appear before the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and claimed the first daughter would likely plead the 5th before explaining, “Ivanka is only interested in Ivanka.”
Image by Walt Disney Television/ABC/Ida Mae Astute via Flickr and a CC license
News
Revealed: GOP Officials Made Damning Admissions Before Signing Forged Election Documents
Some of the Republican officials who signed phony electoral certificates made damning admissions to a reporter in the days after Donald Trump lost the presidential election.
The House select committee is investigating efforts by state-level Republicans, overseen by Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials, to send “alternate” slates of electors to Congress, and those GOP officials told Politico’s Kyle Cheney they understood what they were doing was probably against the law.
“What I might want to do can be completely different from what we are legally capable of doing, does that make sense?” Michigan GOP elector Meshawn Maddock told Cheney by email in November 2020.
However, Maddock — who’s now co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party — ultimately joined other Michigan Republicans who signed the unofficial certificates, and a Georgia elector also suggested that she knew the scheme was sketchy.
“Bahahaha you think I’m going to respond to you?” Georgia GOP elector Cathy Latham told Cheney by email in late 2020. “You don’t know GA law. Read the Constitution.”
However, when pressed, Latham admitted she would go along with the scheme.
“I am [a] Republican elector for Trump,” Latham said. “I serve at the pleasure of the President and the GAGOP. I will serve when called and directed to cast my vote for Trump.”
News
‘I Will Not Stand by Silently’: Sotomayor Blasts SCOTUS Conservatives Over Their Latest Attack on Abortion Rights
“The Court may look the other way, but I cannot.”
Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressed outrage at her conservative Supreme Court colleagues Thursday afternoon, after the six right wing jurists went one step further in attacking the constitutional guarantee of abortion.
Voting 6-3 against a women’s health care provider the Court denied a request by Texas Women’s Health, which provides abortion services, to change jurisdictions, which according to Justice Sotomayor the Court should have done.
“The lawsuit is now stalled with the Texas Supreme Court,” Rewire News reports.
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, a Supreme Court expert calls Sotomayor’s dissent “stunning.”
“This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a grave disservice to women in Texas, who have a right to control their own bodies,” Sotomayor writes. “I will not stand by silently as a State continues to nullify this constitutional guarantee. I dissent.”
She begins her dissent by explaining the case:
“It has been over four months since Texas Senate Bill 8 (S. B. 8) took effect. The law immediately devastated access to abortion care in Texas through a complicated private-bounty-hunter scheme that violates nearly 50 years of this Court’s precedents.”
“Today, for the fourth time, this Court declines to protect pregnant Texans from egregious violations of their constitutional rights. One month after directing that the petitioners’ suit could proceed in part, the Court countenances yet another violation of its own commands. Instead of stopping a Fifth Circuit panel from indulging Texas’ newest delay tactics, the Court allows the State yet again to extend the deprivation of the federal constitutional rights of its citizens through procedural manipulation. The Court may look the other way, but I cannot.”
In response the Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on sexual and reproductive health and rights, accused the Supreme Court of “once again putting ideology over the rule of law.”
Image via Shutterstock
