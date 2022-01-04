News
‘He Can’t Mention the Election Again’: Text Messages Reveal Sean Hannity’s Frantic Efforts to Rein in Trump
Fox News host Sean Hannity repeatedly tried to rein in former president Donald Trump in text messages to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in the days before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In a letter requesting Hannity’s testimony on Tuesday, the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection revealed several of the Fox News host’s text messages to Meadows and others.
“We can’t lose the entire WH counsel’s office,” Hannity wrote to Meadows on Dec. 31, apparently referring to White House lawyers’ threats to quit over Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
“I do not see January 6 happening the way he is being told,” Hannity wrote of Trump, before effectively encouraging the former president to accept defeat.
Hannity wrote that after the certification of electoral college votes on Jan. 6, Trump “should announce (he) will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity.”
“Go to Fl (Florida) and watch Joe (Biden) mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen,” Hannity wrote.
On Jan. 5, Hannity wrote to Meadows that he was “very worried about the next 48 hours.”
READ MORE: New Hannity texts revealed — including one where he admits being ‘very worried’ one day before Jan. 6: CNN
Apparently referring to efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into blocking certification of Biden’s victory, Hannity warned, “Pence Pressure. … WH counsel will leave.”
Following the insurrection, Hannity appeared to be struggling to convince Trump to accept his defeat.
“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days,” Hannity wrote in a message to Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Jan. 10. “He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”
According to Politico, Hannity’s text messages are “the latest indication that some of the former president’s closest allies grew increasingly alarmed by his actions in the aftermath of his defeat, despite not saying so publicly.”
“Hannity was one of Trump’s staunchest media allies throughout his candidacy and presidency and he has often relied on Hannity for his counsel and conservative media megaphone,” the site noted.
The committee previously released a text message from Hannity to Meadows on the day of the insurrection, calling on Trump to “ask people to peacefully leave the [C]apit[o]l.”
“Hannity was not the only Fox News host urging Meadows to get Trump to take action,” CNN reports. “According to documents on file, the committee has a message from Laura Ingraham to Meadows saying, ‘Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.’ Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade texted Meadows stating, “‘Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.'”
News
Jan. 6 Panel Moving Closer to Establishing Trump’s State of Mind During Capitol Riot: Morning Joe Panelists
Congressional investigators are getting closer to building a case for Donald Trump’s state of mind during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed the House select committee has “firsthand testimony” that Ivanka Trump asked her father to call off his supporters from storming the U.S. Capitol, and chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says the panel has “significant testimony” that the White House was asked to intervene, but the former president waited nearly three hours before half-heartedly urging the rioters to go home.
“Just think about this, his daughter Ivanka asked him twice to do something and intervene to stop the riots, Don Jr. sending frantic texts asking for somebody to do something to stop the riot,” said host Joe Scarborough. “Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans begging him to do anything to stop the violence. They thought their lives were in danger and, of course, several of them, including Kevin McCarthy, going on the House floor afterwards blaming Donald Trump for the violence.”
MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire said the situation revealed how hollowed out the White House staff was in the final days of Trump’s presidency, and he said the House panel was moving closer toward establishing evidence of the twice-impeached one-term president’s thoughts about the riot being carried out on his behalf.
READ: Donald Trump’s recent ‘erratic behavior’ has medical professionals questioning his mental health
“Let’s also recall when they finally were able to move the president to release a video he would push out in a tweet, he wouldn’t do that,” Lemire said. “He was indeed in that private dining room just off the Oval Office, he liked to brag about the ‘super Tivo’ setup he had and he was watching live footage and sort of cheering on the protesters. They finally got him outside to the Rose Garden to cut a few videos. The first three efforts, we’ve now learned, he didn’t really urge people to go home, he sort of saluted the protesters’ efforts at the Capitol. It took until, like, the fourth or fifth take before he finally told them to leave. He even, while doing so, said he loved them.”
“So we know the committee is also trying to get its hands on those first few cuts of the video, the unreleased versions, thinking it will also help build the case of the president’s state of mind on Jan. 6,” Lemire added.
Image via Shutterstock
