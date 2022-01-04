News
‘I Hold Trump 100 Percent Responsible’: Fallen Capitol Police Officer’s Girlfriend Wants Former President Jailed
The longtime girlfriend of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after battling violent pro-Trump MAGA extremists during the January 6 insurrection, says she blames the former president for death of her partner.
“I hold Donald Trump 100 percent responsible for what happened on January 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled him that day, and continue to enable him now,” Sandra Garza told “PBS NewsHour,” as The Washington Post reports. She is demanding “justice for Sicknick, who suffered two strokes hours after rioters sprayed him with a chemical substance. Sicknick died the next day, at the age of 42, of what a medical examiner said were natural causes.”
Garza called Trump a “horrible person,” and added, “Personally, for me, I think he needs to be in prison. That is what I think.”
Watch (extended video here):
“I hold Donald Trump 100% responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 … I think he needs to be in prison,” Sandra Garza — the partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Capitol insurrection — tells @JudyWoodruff. https://t.co/u01NnzUTIx pic.twitter.com/3yMMIvUWfu
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 4, 2022
Facebook Serves Marjorie Taylor Greene With a Temporary Suspension – Congresswoman Cries It’s ‘Beyond Censorship’
Just one day after Twitter permanently suspended far right wing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Facebook has joined in curtailing the Georgia Republican’s social media access, suspending her for 24 hours she claims.
Greene took to former Trump spokesman Jason Miller’s GETTR social media platform, posting a screenshot purportedly of her Facebook suspension notice, Business Insider reports.
“This is because you previously posted something that didn’t follow our Community Standards,” the notice reads, adding that a specific post “goes against our standards of misinformation that could cause physical harm.”
Greene vented her fury, falsely claiming her Facebook suspension “is beyond censorship of speech.”
“I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution,” she added, suggesting the quarantined post was COVID-related.
A day after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene R-GA says Facebook has suspended her for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/9HtnMYYxoN
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 3, 2022
Jan. 6 Panel Moving Closer to Establishing Trump’s State of Mind During Capitol Riot: Morning Joe Panelists
Congressional investigators are getting closer to building a case for Donald Trump’s state of mind during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed the House select committee has “firsthand testimony” that Ivanka Trump asked her father to call off his supporters from storming the U.S. Capitol, and chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) says the panel has “significant testimony” that the White House was asked to intervene, but the former president waited nearly three hours before half-heartedly urging the rioters to go home.
“Just think about this, his daughter Ivanka asked him twice to do something and intervene to stop the riots, Don Jr. sending frantic texts asking for somebody to do something to stop the riot,” said host Joe Scarborough. “Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans begging him to do anything to stop the violence. They thought their lives were in danger and, of course, several of them, including Kevin McCarthy, going on the House floor afterwards blaming Donald Trump for the violence.”
MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire said the situation revealed how hollowed out the White House staff was in the final days of Trump’s presidency, and he said the House panel was moving closer toward establishing evidence of the twice-impeached one-term president’s thoughts about the riot being carried out on his behalf.
READ: Donald Trump’s recent ‘erratic behavior’ has medical professionals questioning his mental health
“Let’s also recall when they finally were able to move the president to release a video he would push out in a tweet, he wouldn’t do that,” Lemire said. “He was indeed in that private dining room just off the Oval Office, he liked to brag about the ‘super Tivo’ setup he had and he was watching live footage and sort of cheering on the protesters. They finally got him outside to the Rose Garden to cut a few videos. The first three efforts, we’ve now learned, he didn’t really urge people to go home, he sort of saluted the protesters’ efforts at the Capitol. It took until, like, the fourth or fifth take before he finally told them to leave. He even, while doing so, said he loved them.”
“So we know the committee is also trying to get its hands on those first few cuts of the video, the unreleased versions, thinking it will also help build the case of the president’s state of mind on Jan. 6,” Lemire added.
Image via Shutterstock
Biden and Harris to Give Remarks at Capitol on Jan. 6 — as Trump Holds Mar-a-Lago Presser: Report
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will give remarks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to commemorate the one year anniversary of Trump supporters storming the building while seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol,” Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The reporting was matched by Mike Memoli of NBC News.
Trump has previously announced he will mark the occasion with a Jan. 6 press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In the 14 months since the election, Trump has refused to concede that he lost and continues to push his “Big Lie” of election fraud that incited the insurrection.
NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake described it as “a split-screen day for a country divided.”
Meanwhile, a new CBS News poll shows two-thirds of Americans feel democracy in America is threatened.
ONE YEAR LATER: This week marks one year since the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and a new @CBSNews poll finds that most Americans fear something like what happened on January 6 could happen again. https://t.co/AKW3LbNhST pic.twitter.com/RGHj6gHQED
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 2, 2022
Image: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz via Flickr
