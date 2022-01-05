News
‘Fact Witness’: Jan. 6 Investigator Reveals How Sean Hannity Has Landed in House Probe’s Crosshairs
A member of the House select committee explained why Fox News host Sean Hannity has landed in the Jan. 6 investigation’s crosshairs.
Congressional investigators have obtained text messages suggesting that Hannity was aware of and deeply concerned about Donald Trump’s plans for the day Joe Biden would be certified as the 2020 election winner, and Rep. Jamie Raskin told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” why the panel has asked for the conservative broadcaster’s voluntary cooperation in their probe.
“Sean Hannity is being, has become a figure of interest because he’s a fact witness, obviously, to the planning that preceded both the attempt at a political coup on Jan. 6 and also, apparently, organizing for the insurrection,” Raskin said. “Based on the evidence of the texts we’ve seen, it looks like he was very concerned about what was going to happen, and we just want to try to reconstruct the chronology of his involvement.”
Raskin dismissed First Amendment concerns about Hannity’s broadcast statements, saying investigators were only interested in his private communications with White House officials before and during the insurrection.
“Obviously, he is not a figure of interest because of whatever he may have said publicly, and we were clear it has nothing to do with any of his public pronouncements,” Raskin said. “It all has to do with his role as a fact witness and player in these events.”
The texts show Hannity was extremely concerned about the violence playing out at the U.S. Capitol and tried to urge Trump to call off his supporters, and they also show that he had advance knowledge of what might unfold on that day.
“That’s why we want to bring him in, in order to get a statement in his own voice, but those are the bread crumbs we received, that he was concerned about where things were going,” Raskin said. “Obviously, the president and his team were escalating their attacks on Mike Pence, their attacks on the election and the propagation of the ‘Big Lie’ in the days in advance. so anybody on the inside who was privy to their conversations, obviously, would have known about where they were headed in terms of both the inside attack on Pence, the attempt to destroy Joe Biden’s majority in the Electoral College vote, but also the eliciting of violence and insurrectionary movement in the streets.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘He Can’t Mention the Election Again’: Text Messages Reveal Sean Hannity’s Frantic Efforts to Rein in Trump
Fox News host Sean Hannity repeatedly tried to rein in former president Donald Trump in text messages to his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in the days before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In a letter requesting Hannity’s testimony on Tuesday, the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection revealed several of the Fox News host’s text messages to Meadows and others.
“We can’t lose the entire WH counsel’s office,” Hannity wrote to Meadows on Dec. 31, apparently referring to White House lawyers’ threats to quit over Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
“I do not see January 6 happening the way he is being told,” Hannity wrote of Trump, before effectively encouraging the former president to accept defeat.
Hannity wrote that after the certification of electoral college votes on Jan. 6, Trump “should announce (he) will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity.”
“Go to Fl (Florida) and watch Joe (Biden) mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen,” Hannity wrote.
On Jan. 5, Hannity wrote to Meadows that he was “very worried about the next 48 hours.”
READ MORE: New Hannity texts revealed — including one where he admits being ‘very worried’ one day before Jan. 6: CNN
Apparently referring to efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into blocking certification of Biden’s victory, Hannity warned, “Pence Pressure. … WH counsel will leave.”
Following the insurrection, Hannity appeared to be struggling to convince Trump to accept his defeat.
“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days,” Hannity wrote in a message to Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Jan. 10. “He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”
According to Politico, Hannity’s text messages are “the latest indication that some of the former president’s closest allies grew increasingly alarmed by his actions in the aftermath of his defeat, despite not saying so publicly.”
“Hannity was one of Trump’s staunchest media allies throughout his candidacy and presidency and he has often relied on Hannity for his counsel and conservative media megaphone,” the site noted.
The committee previously released a text message from Hannity to Meadows on the day of the insurrection, calling on Trump to “ask people to peacefully leave the [C]apit[o]l.”
“Hannity was not the only Fox News host urging Meadows to get Trump to take action,” CNN reports. “According to documents on file, the committee has a message from Laura Ingraham to Meadows saying, ‘Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.’ Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade texted Meadows stating, “‘Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.'”
News
‘I Hold Trump 100 Percent Responsible’: Fallen Capitol Police Officer’s Girlfriend Wants Former President Jailed
The longtime girlfriend of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after battling violent pro-Trump MAGA extremists during the January 6 insurrection, says she blames the former president for death of her partner.
“I hold Donald Trump 100 percent responsible for what happened on January 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled him that day, and continue to enable him now,” Sandra Garza told “PBS NewsHour,” as The Washington Post reports. She is demanding “justice for Sicknick, who suffered two strokes hours after rioters sprayed him with a chemical substance. Sicknick died the next day, at the age of 42, of what a medical examiner said were natural causes.”
Garza called Trump a “horrible person,” and added, “Personally, for me, I think he needs to be in prison. That is what I think.”
Watch (extended video here):
“I hold Donald Trump 100% responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 … I think he needs to be in prison,” Sandra Garza — the partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Capitol insurrection — tells @JudyWoodruff. https://t.co/u01NnzUTIx pic.twitter.com/3yMMIvUWfu
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 4, 2022
News
Facebook Serves Marjorie Taylor Greene With a Temporary Suspension – Congresswoman Cries It’s ‘Beyond Censorship’
Just one day after Twitter permanently suspended far right wing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Facebook has joined in curtailing the Georgia Republican’s social media access, suspending her for 24 hours she claims.
Greene took to former Trump spokesman Jason Miller’s GETTR social media platform, posting a screenshot purportedly of her Facebook suspension notice, Business Insider reports.
“This is because you previously posted something that didn’t follow our Community Standards,” the notice reads, adding that a specific post “goes against our standards of misinformation that could cause physical harm.”
Greene vented her fury, falsely claiming her Facebook suspension “is beyond censorship of speech.”
“I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution,” she added, suggesting the quarantined post was COVID-related.
A day after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene R-GA says Facebook has suspended her for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/9HtnMYYxoN
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 3, 2022
