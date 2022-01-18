RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Former Top FBI Official: ‘Concerning’ Ginni Thomas Signed Letter Saying Jan. 6 Participants ‘Have Done Nothing Wrong’
A former top FBI official who served as Chief of the Bureau’s Counterespionage Section and led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election says it’s “concerning” that Ginni Thomas signed a letter attacking the House January 6 Select Committee.
Peter Strzok, who also led the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server and for a short time served on the Mueller Investigation, responded to Tuesday’s social media eruption over the resurfaced letter signed by Thomas, a far right wing conspiracy theorist and lobbyist who happens to be married to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
That letter calls for U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to be expelled from the House Republican conference, which would also involve stripping them of their committee assignments.
Strzok was more focused on the current makeup of the Supreme Court, and other points of the letter which was signed in December by Thomas and more than 60 other mostly far right wing conservatives – making it a veritable who’s who of well-known extreme conservative activists including the head of an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
“Which is more concerning: That the spouse of a SC Justice recently signed a letter calling the Jan 6 Cmttee ‘an overtly partisan political persecution that brings disrespect to our country’s rule of law [and] legal harassment to private citizens who have done nothing wrong’ Or,” Strzok wrote, “The fact that the former President who encouraged those ‘private citizens who have done nothing wrong’ to violently oppose the peaceful transfer of power appointed three of nine Justices to the Supreme Court?”
More than 700 Americans have been charged in conjunction with the January 6 attack.
The letter, resurfaced by Charlie Sykes at the never-Trump media outlet The Bulwark, also claims, falsely, that the January 6 Committee is using “improperly issued subpoenas and other investigatory tactics…for the sake of political harassment and demagoguery.”
On the morning of the January 6 attack Ginni Thomas, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern has pointed out, expressed support for the so-called protestors, declaring “LOVE MAGA PEOPLE!!!!”
On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas—wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—endorsed the protest demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later. She has not posted since. pic.twitter.com/378CHMkFN5
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 8, 2021
‘Put Up, Shut Up, or Flee’: Internet Cheers 1/6 Committee Subpoenas of Trump ‘Big Lie’ Lawyers Giuliani, Ellis, Powell
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued subpoenas to several former Trump attorneys including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Boris Epshteyn. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) in a statement says they “advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes.”
Politico calls the four attorneys “key drivers of Donald Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election, before he set his sights on Congress.”
Epshteyn served in more of a communications role but in its statement the Committee reveals he “reportedly attended meetings at the Willard Hotel in the days leading up to January 6th and had a call with former President Trump on the morning of January 6th to discuss options to delay the certification of election results in the event of Vice President Pence’s unwillingness to deny or delay the certification.
Many on social media cheered upon hearing the news.
Put up, shut up, or flee @rudygiuliani and @jennaellisesq You’ve been subpoenaed by the @January6thCmte pic.twitter.com/1YOEOHieyV
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 18, 2022
BREAKING: BIG January 6th subpoenas out for Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.
KEEP ‘EM COMING!!!!
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 18, 2022
Breaking: Jan 6 committee has subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and others involved in the Big Coup.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 18, 2022
v
I have a hunch that Giuliani, Ellis, Powell, and Epshteyn will refuse to cooperate and will file lawsuits claiming that the committee is illegitimate and their First Amendment rights are being trampled.
Just a wild guess. https://t.co/mzU41pZ91I
— Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) January 18, 2022
Huge news for you: January 6th Select Committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Boris Epshteyn.
Yes, you read that right. Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Boris Epshteyn.
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 18, 2022
Die-Hard MAGA Trump Supporters in Arizona Think ‘It’s Very Possible’ States Will ‘Decertify’ the 2020 Election
Donald Trump’s most recent rally in Arizona brought many opportunities for his supporters to explain why they think the former president will be back in office any day.
Politico spoke to a few MAGA folks on the ground at the event and got their thoughts on what’s next in the Trump movement.
“I hope states decertify the election. I want to hear him say it’s over, we are ready to move on and hold a new election,” Politico cited Ray Kallatsa from Tucson. “I do think it’s possible, very possible.”
His thoughts echo those of pillow mogul Mike Lindell, who spoke to the crowd ahead of the former president. He cited QAnon language.
“Can you feel the storm building? It’s America,” he said using the allusion of “the storm” which is part of the conspiracy group’s messaging.
The storm, “refers to excessive social conflict that is predicted to occur prior to society reaching the point of ‘The Great Awakening,’ explained Murray State University.
See the photos from the event at Politico.
Virginia’s Republican Attorney General-Elect Fires Dozens of Lawyers Including in Civil Rights Division
He has yet to be sworn in but Virginia’s Republican Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares has already fired dozens of lawyers, including those working in the Office of Civil Rights, and including those who are not political appointees but career civil servants.
Miyares campaigned on enforcing the law while promising to refuse to allow coronavirus mitigation efforts including masks and vaccine requirements, despite the surging pandemic.
But enforcing the law – certainly specific aspects like civil rights – will be much harder when he is sworn into office on Saturday.
“I’ve been told incoming AG @JasonMiyaresVA just FIRED the entire civil rights division in the Attorney General’s office,” tweeted Virginia Democratic state Senator L. Louise Lucas, the President Pro tempore. “My bill helped create and expand the authority that this division uses.”
“This whole campaign we had to listen to @JasonMiyaresVA whining about local prosecutors choosing not to prosecute certain crimes- then he gets elected and eliminates an entire division dedicated to enforcing civil rights law. Total hypocrisy and it needs to be SEEN,” she added.
It’s unclear if Miyares has fired the entire civil rights division but the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports he has fired 30 attorneys including “Helen Hardiman, an assistant attorney general who focuses on investigating and litigating against housing discrimination in the Office of Civil Rights.”
“I am not a political appointee. I don’t have a political job,” she says, adding she has 20 cases that are in court or going to trial.
“I don’t want those people who have been discriminated against to be left hanging,” Hardiman said. “I also felt like a cursory email with 24 hour notice was unprofessional. And I’m disappointed that the new administration seems to be signaling that they care less about civil rights issues like fair housing than the current administration.”
On his Twitter page Miyares posted numerous platitudes and promises like, “My oath of allegiance is to follow the law, to respect the code of Virginia, and the people of Virginia As AG, I am going to go back to calling balls and strikes and we are going to enforce the law.”
He also posted tweets attacking coronavirus mitigation policies, saying, “no Virginian should be forced to choose between their job and the vaccine.”
In three days, I’ll be taking an oath to the Consitution & vowing to protect Virginians’ rights & freedoms.
I joined @TeamCavuto yesterday to talk about how I’ll fight back against unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates that infringe on our personal liberties. pic.twitter.com/8nrGMKmK2D
— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) January 12, 2022
