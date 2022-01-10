‘Dirty Traitor’ Jim Jordan Mocked for Refusing to Comply With Jan. 6 Committee – After Declaring ‘Nothing to Hide’

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan Sunday night released a letter stating he will not comply with the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack’s request for information, after spending months insisting he has “nothing to hide.” The Ohio Republican is a top Trump ally who admits he spoke with the then-president on the day of the insurrection but in an interview claimed he was unable to recall when or how many times.

“The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts,” Jordan declared in a letter to Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). Jordan served as one of the seven majority members of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, one of at least six GOP-led investigations into essentially a congressional attack on the presidential aspirations of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. GOP lawmakers held 33 hearings into Benghazi, the crescendo of which was Clinton’s nearly 11-hour testimony.

MSNBC on Monday reported:

“If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said in July. In October, during a House Rules Committee hearing, the Ohioan echoed the sentiment, insisting, “I’ve said all along, ‘I have nothing to hide.'”

He now appears to have something to hide.

Political commentator Keith Olbermann blasted Jordan, appearing to suggest he has culpability for the Jan. 6 attack:

You’re going to prison, Dipshit. Don’t forget your jacket. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 10, 2022

Spectrum News reporter Taylor Popielarz:

Reminder: Last July, I asked Ohio Rep. @Jim_Jordan if he spoke with then-President Trump before, during or after the #Jan6th Capitol attack. He struggled to answer. The @January6thCmte cited this interview in its letter requesting to meet with Jordan.https://t.co/OceC5tVu95 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 10, 2022

The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell:

Just in: House Republican Jim Jordan suggests in letter he won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 committee, calling the investigation “far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry” — an arguments courts have rejected. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 10, 2022

