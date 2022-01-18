CRIME
‘Absolutely’ Enough Evidence to Charge Electoral College Fraudsters Says Michigan Attorney General
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says there is “absolutely” enough evidence to charge the 16 alleged fraudsters who are accused of attempting to sign and submit a fake, forged 2020 Electoral College “certificate” representing themselves as the legal electors, claiming falsely that Donald Trump won their state in the 2020 election.
Nessel has requested the federal government investigate and prosecute the group of 16 Republicans, but said in a Tuesday press conference if they won’t she will.
Why?
“It’s clear to me that this was not independent rogue actors that were unknowingly doing the same thing as they had done in many other states,” Nessel said, as Michigan Advance reports. “From a jurisdictional standpoint, we think it’s important because it allows for the federal authorities to determine if there was a conspiracy that was a multi-state conspiracy.”
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has reported that the forged, fake documents submitted to the federal archives by seven states were almost identical, down to the text and font. (The states Republicans submitted forged documents for are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.)
“I feel confident that we have enough evidence to charge should we decide to pursue that,” Nessel also said. “I think that it’s a better idea for the feds to pursue this.”
Last week Nessel told Maddow, “I think that you’re talking about a conspiracy, really, to overthrow the United States government.”
“They have committed, ostensibly, the most significant case of election fraud, ever, in our state’s history.”
Watch:
MORE: Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel: “I think that you’re talking about a conspiracy, really, to overthrow the United States government.” pic.twitter.com/4gfLZCaSfH
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 14, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
‘Very Ominous Development’: Legal Experts Explain Matt Gaetz Ex-Girlfriend’s Deal Could Mean a Lot of Trouble
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz may be facing a lot of legal trouble after his ex-girlfriend was granted immunity. The Florida Republican who was convicted sex trafficker Joel Greenberg‘s “wingman” is reportedly being investigated by the Dept. of Justice for sex trafficking of a minor and obstruction of justice.
Last week Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, whose name is not being released to the public, was granted immunity according to CBS News, and “full immunity” according to at least one legal expert, before she testified to a federal grand jury.
“She is viewed as a potential key witness, according to two sources familiar with the investigation,” CBS News reports. “One of the sources said she has information related to the investigation of both the sex trafficking and obstruction allegations.”
Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, now an LA Times columnist, writes: “This doesn’t happen casually to help further investigation. This rather happens when there is a target that the immunized witness has critical info to bring down. Very ominous development for Gaetz.”
He adds that even just requesting an immunity deal “is itself an elaborate process requiring sign off from Main Justice,” meaning top officials at the Dept. of Justice, up to or including the Attorney General. Gaetz’s former girlfriend “likely has significant information of Gaetz’s involvement in both the trafficking charge and the obstruction.”
“And further, only after elaborate Negotiations between the witness’s lawyer and the government designed to show the government just how much she can inculpate the target,” Litman adds, stressing how much worse this could be for Gaetz.
Another former federal prosecutor, now a law professor at George Washington University Law School also calls the immunity deal “ominous.”
This is correct. Granting immunity is not done lightly and it indicates the witness has something significant to offer. Ominous news for Gaetz. https://t.co/BWdK7wHsYS
— Randall Eliason (@RDEliason) January 18, 2022
CRIME
Sedition Indictments Reveal the DOJ Is Looking Beyond the Jan 6th Insurrection: Former US Attorney
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that a deep reading of the federal seditious conspiracy indictments filed against eleven members of the Oath Keepers revealed that the Department of Justice is looking at more than the Jan 6th insurrection.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Vance suggested more indictments are likely to follow.
“One of the keys to understanding this indictment is it doesn’t look at January 6th as just one day,” she began. “The conduct starts shortly after the election and continues to January 6th. We now seemingly have a more firm answer to the direction whether the DOJ is looking at January 6th as a standalone day or is this continuing course of conduct surrounding the big lie.”
“The fact they are looking at the longer spectrum of conduct is good news for people who want to see people who were involved in the day’s events held responsible for all of the efforts to interfere with the election, not just the violence that manifested on January 6th” she continued. “This is prosecutors continuing to move up that ladder of responsibility. They’ve now hit a point with people involved in a definitive way and the violence on that day. The question is whether some of these individuals and other people who have been indicted will decide to cooperate with prosecutors and if they decide to cooperate, what information they may have to share.”
Watch below:
CRIME
Former Federal Prosecutor: DOJ Believes It Can Prove Insurrection Was ‘Armed Effort to Overthrow Our Government’
A well-known former federal prosecutor is making clear how significant it is that the Dept. of Justice decided to charge eleven people, mostly members of the far right wing anti-government extremist group Oath Keepers, with seditious conspiracy on Thursday.
Joyce Vance, the former U.S. Attorney for Alabama for eight years who is now a law professor and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, says the fact that DOJ used that charge on Thursday is “very significant” and means they believe they can prove January 6 was “an armed effort to overthrow our government.”
“The Justice Department when it speaks has a different burden than when folks in the political arena or in the news media speak,” Vance said Friday afternoon on MSNBC. “DOJ knows that if it makes an allegation, it has to be able to prove it in court with admissible evidence beyond the reasonable doubt. So the fact that DOJ is now calling what happened on January 6 “an insurrection” and referencing violence and the firearms – the storing of firearms across the river that you all have just been talking about, strikes me as very significant. It confirms the importance of this event. It was not a tourist day in D.C. It was not a riot. It was a an armed effort to overthrow our government.”
Vance says she believes DOJ has “a strong case,” says it’s clear DOJ has “cooperating individuals who’ve turned over, for instance, private communications that would be very difficult to obtain.”
“The fact that they have access to these communications, that they know who was talking to who but more importantly, what they were saying is essential in proving that conspiracy.”
“DOJ will have to prove that there was an agreement to do this, and it will have to prove who was involved in that agreement and what they agreed to do. The fact that they have access to cooperating individuals is what will make this case very strong. backing that up with of course the photographs that we’ve seen of people moving, you know, firearms wrapped in bedsheets into hotel rooms. The evidence in this case appears to have been very, very carefully put together before DOJ went to the point of indicting and setting forth its claim that it believes it can prove this.”
Trending
- 'NO SHAME'1 day ago
‘You Singlehandedly Blocked the Emmett Till Antilynching Act’: Rand Paul Scorched Over His MLK ‘Commemoration’
- WTH?1 day ago
Lara Trump Thinks Microsoft Office Assistant ‘Clippy’ Is a Real Person Spying on Everything She Writes
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Die-Hard MAGA Trump Supporters in Arizona Think ‘It’s Very Possible’ States Will ‘Decertify’ the 2020 Election
- 'WINDOW INTO WHERE THIS IS ALL HEADED'2 days ago
‘Avalanche of Lies’: Trump’s Arizona Speech Smacked Down by CNN Host
- 'WHAT'S THE NEXT LINE?'1 day ago
‘Performative Drivel’: Marco Rubio Mocked and Schooled After Taking MLK Quote Out of Context
- PARTNERING WITH HATE AND ANTI-IMMIGRANT GROUPS1 day ago
‘Unprecedented’: Trump Tried to ‘Exert Extreme Partisan Influence Over the Census Bureau’ Docs Reveal
- COMMENTARY8 hours ago
Legal Experts Blast ‘Jerk Gorsuch’ for Refusing to Wear a Mask – Forcing Sotomayor to Stay in Chambers
- News1 day ago
Virginia School Districts Furious After Youngkin Flip Flops on Promise to Allow Local Boards to Decide Mask Mandates