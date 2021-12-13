IT WAS A COUP
‘To Protect the Insurrection’: Outrage Over Meadows Bombshell Guard Was on Standby to ‘Protect Pro Trump People’
Americans across the country are stunned and outraged after news broke that on January 5 the then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard was on standby to “protect pro Trump people.” The news came from the trove of documents Meadows shared with the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and was reported by Politico after the Committee released the information.
Those remarks are “of high interest to congressional investigators probing whether Trump played a role in the three-hour delay between the Capitol Police’s urgent request for Guard support and their ultimate arrival at the Capitol, which had been overrun by pro-Trump rioters,” Politico reported late Sunday night, after the Committee announced in a 51-page document it will seek to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress.
“Mr. Meadows sent an email to an individual about the events on January 6 and said that the National Guard would be present to ‘protect pro Trump people’ and that many more would be available on standby,” are the exact words from the Jan. 6 Committee’s report.
“The comment also aligns with testimony from former Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who said that in a Jan. 3 conversation with Trump, the then-president told him to ‘do whatever was necessary to protect the demonstrators that were executing their constitutionally protected rights,'” Politico added.
More importantly, the Committee shows it is trying to draw a direct line from Trump to the coup itself.
“Mr. Meadows apparently knows if and when Mr. Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the National Guard’s response to the Capitol riot,” the Committee alleges.
Outrage, and the growing understanding that this was a coup, albeit a failed one, is spreading online.
Here’s how some are responding:
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst:
In the House 1/6 committee’s just-released report, we hear some of the most troubling words ever uttered by a government official: Mark Meadows sent an email saying National Guard troops would “protect pro Trump people.” The corollary? They would not protect anti Trump people.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 13, 2021
Intelligence analyst Eric Garland:
How he’d know that in advance…is quite the question.
Didn’t the report say that Meadows worked with Treason MVP (2017-2020) Kash Patel all day long on the 6th of January? Let’s ask that guy!
Oh and Mike Flynn’s brother who got six stars from Trump the last week of November.
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 13, 2021
Former NY State prosecutor Tristan Snell:
BREAKING – Mark Meadows email from January 6 says DC National Guard was on standby to “protect pro Trump people.”
Last I checked, I don’t recall the National Guard having a mission of protecting insurrectionists who were assaulting and killing police.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 13, 2021
Others on social media:
My heart is broken for this country. I sure hope things are happening behind closed doors to bring major charges against these people. They’re committing blatant crimes before our eyes and we’re still, a year later, “investigating”? Indictments, please, @DOJgov.
— Bernadette Williamson (@Bernade88359301) December 13, 2021
Not to protect the capital or the people inside. Not to protect Senators or Representatives of both sides, or their staffs. But to protect “pro Trump people?” In other words, to protect the insurrection. https://t.co/4vpx8DZeGS
— Doug Stowe (@DougStowe) December 13, 2021
The more we learn the worse it gets. We knew it was bad—but hearing about it is appalling.
A coup is a coup. #GOPTraitors https://t.co/BdaOKD9CrO
— TPBlue (@TPBlue4) December 13, 2021
Remember, their hope on Jan. 6 was for left wing counter protesters to up + fights to ensue, which could justify every other part of the plan.
They literally needed the violence to cling to power.
Only averted b/c civil society on left didn’t comply https://t.co/oKMYJFc6cz
— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) December 13, 2021
I may not be a constitutional scholar, but I’m pretty sure that commandeering the National Guard to protect the insurrectionists who are staging a deadly coup at the behest of a fascist sociopath who is trying to crown himself King of America is treason.https://t.co/xkhOpzlTM4
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 13, 2021
Mark Meadows made it clear on Jan 6th, the National Guard should protect “pro Trump people” and didn’t mention anything about protecting Congress. This is an attempted coup. I don’t know how many different ways we can keep saying it. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/z59gqhkCjQ
— WTF Seriously (@stopbeingaderp) December 13, 2021
So much evidence.
Where is Merrick Garland? pic.twitter.com/ZKyF7Qj2Qr
— TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) December 13, 2021
Using the army to “protect pro trump people” while they attack the Capitol is COUP COUP 🚨 #TrumpTraitor https://t.co/xrIGJHTHt3
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 13, 2021
Mark Meadows used his Gmail to send a message saying that the National Guard would “protect pro Trump people”
The same National Guard that General Charles Flynn, Mike Flynn’s brother, delayed for hours when the UNITED STATES CAPITOL was under attack
Traitorous bastards
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 13, 2021
Merrick Garland,
Mark Meadows sent an email from his personal account saying Nat. Guard will “protect pro Trump people” during Jan. 6 Insurrection.
IT. WAS. A. FUCKING. COUP. #TREASON!
If you don’t indict Trump, you’re facilitating it — you’re part of it! #StandAgainstFascism
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) December 13, 2021
