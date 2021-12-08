COMMENTARY
‘Terrifying’: Right Wingers Furious Over Study Showing 7 in 10 Young Dems Would Never Date a Trump Voter
Axios has published a report that is making some Republicans furious.
“Young Dems more likely to despise the other party,” the headline reads. It doesn’t get much better for those on the right.
The study of 850 college students finds 71% of Democrats would not go on a date with someone who voted for Donald Trump. Just 31% of Republicans surveyed said they would not go on a date with a Biden voter.
It also found four out of 10 Democrats would not shop at or support a business of Trump voters. Just seven percent of Republicans felt the same way about Biden voters.
Three in 10 Biden voters would not work for someone who voted for Trump. Just seven percent of Trump voters felt that way about a Biden-voting boss.
Some of those on the right are bristling at the results of the poll, with one pointing to the line that talks about dating as “terrifying.”
When asked if they would be friends with someone who voted for the opposing presidential candidate, more than one in three Democrats/Biden voters (37%) said no. Just 5% of Trump voters said they could not be friends with a Biden voter.
“Democrats argue that modern GOP positions, spearheaded by former President Trump — are far outside of the mainstream and polite conversation,” Axios explains.
But for those on the left it goes even deeper.
“Some have expressed unyielding positions on matters of identity — including abortion, LGBTQ rights and immigration — where they argue human rights, and not just policy differences, are at stake.”
Some conservatives reacted angrily, and others used it as a tool to bash Democrats. None appeared interested in examining the actions of the right that led to the poll results, such as working to weaponize religion, and attacking abortion, same-sex marriage, voting rights, the Affordable Care Act, mask and vaccine mandates and social distancing, Black Lives Matter and the equality of people of color, the integrity of America’s electoral systems, and Democrats themselves.
Attorney and former Trump DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur commented on the poll by saying it “doesn’t bode well.”
Andrew Follett, a senior research analyst at the right wing Club for Growth called the lines on dating “terrifying.”
This is probably the most terrifying bit..
Right up there with the friends thing. pic.twitter.com/t1thnqP0AG
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 8, 2021
(The Club for Growth, backed in large part by right wing anti-LGBTQ billionaire Dick Uihlein, spent $20 million “supporting 42 rightwing lawmakers who voted to invalidate” President Joe Biden’s victory, according to The Guardian.)
Former Bush 43 White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who regularly uses Twitter as a platform to attack those on the left and liberal policies, noted that when he worked on Capitol Hill he “never cared” what party his friends belonged to.
One of the best things about working on Capitol Hill was going out after work with friends – and I never cared what party they belonged to. It’s terrible that those days seem over.
Young Democrats more likely to despise the other party – Axios https://t.co/bRSJbUGud8
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 8, 2021
Countless others chastised those on the left, claiming as one former Maine state senator wrote, “The party of ‘tolerance?'”
Radio host Ross Kaminsky, a former board member of the climate change denying organization Heartland Institute (which for years worked to defend Big Tobacco), offered this take on the study:
Hey, remember which side of the political aisle spends all their time talking about tolerance and diversity? https://t.co/DKgkPd0TXy
— Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) December 8, 2021
COMMENTARY
‘Bluetooth-Phobic’: Experts Blast Attack on VP Harris – From a News Giant Owned by a Million-Dollar Trump Donor
Security experts and many Americans alike are blasting an attack by the mainstream media giant Politico against Vice President Kamala Harris, an attack that comes amid revelations of a study in The Washington Post showing just how unfairly negative the press has been in its coverage of President Joe Biden and his administration. As it turns out, Politico, a major player in DC politics, is effectively owned by a million-dollar donor to Donald Trump.
The anger which spread through social media late Monday night was fueled by a tweet from Politico’s White House reporter Alex Thompson, who shows Vice President Harris in four different images using corded headphones instead of wireless ones. According to Thompson, co-author of the piece, the Vice President has a “Bluetooth phobia,” and co-wrote a story titled, “Kamala Harris is Bluetooth-phobic.”
NEW: Kamala Harris has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk.
So, she insists on using wired ones, 3 fmr campaign aides told @rubycramer and me.
That Bluetooth phobia remains (if you look closely, you’ll see the clump of wires in hand)https://t.co/9poyMTQrU2 pic.twitter.com/HtscTWm1sF
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 6, 2021
Outrage was swift, with many asking how this could even possibly rate as a valid “news” story amid a nation whose democracy is crumbling as it battles a global pandemic, rising fascism, an attempted coup, a decades-long plot to curtail reproductive, voting, minority, and sexual minority rights, climate change, inflation and massive wealth inequality, in a political climate that some fear may lead to actual civil war.
Others, especially intelligence and national security experts slammed Politico and the article’s authors, noting just how potentially dangerous Bluetooth headphones actually are from a security perspective.
But Thompson was undeterred, defending the article at every turn.
“Former aides say that VP has long been careful about security — w/ some describing it as prudent & others suggesting it’s a bit paranoid,” he tweeted Monday. “A former aide from AG days said when a person arrived for a meeting, staff were instructed not to allow them to wait in Harris’ office alone.”
Politico in October was sold to the German media conglomerate Axel Springer, reportedly for about $1 billion. Axel Springer, which has been described as “conservative” and by casual observers “right wing,” is majority-owned by the U.S.-based investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), whose founders are known for historic, massive leveraged buyouts.
Henry Kravis is a million-dollar Trump donor, according to Forbes.
Dana Milbank is the author of the Washington Post piece that exposes just how poorly the mainstream media has covered the Biden administration. On Sunday he happened to tweet about Politico:
It’s interesting that Germany’s Axel Springer completed its takeover of Politico on Oct. 18, and that’s exactly when Politico took its sharply negative turn against Biden. Maybe this explains the pushback from @RyanLizza
— Dana Milbank (@Milbank) December 5, 2021
Chad Loder has been described by The Intercept as “a tech company founder and cybersecurity expert from Los Angeles who posts meticulous, open-source investigations of local right-wing extremists on a Twitter feed with more than 100,000 followers.” He’s also written articles like “Should you hold employees accountable for cyber security?” (yes, in short, by the way.)
Here’s how he responded to the Politico piece:
I’m a recognized security expert who holds 7 patents in computer security.
Kamala Harris is absolutely right about the security risk, and the word “phobia” has no place in the discourse.
— Chad Loder (they/them) (@chadloder) December 7, 2021
Byron Tau, who writes about national security for The Wall Street Journal, explained why Bluetooth is a security risk:
“Bluetooth peripherals are a security risk. If they don’t rotate their unique identifier, they can easily be sniffed and tracked. If there are flaws in the security, they can be compromised. Most people don’t have to worry about these things but high level federal officials should,” he said via Twitter.
Magdi Semrau, a journalist who writes about science, politics, and culture, responded to Thompson and his co-author Ruby Cramer, pointing to an article titled: “Sorry, readers. Your Bluetooth device is a security risk.”
It’s not a phobia https://t.co/wHCyezH32J
— Magdi Semrau (@magi_jay) December 7, 2021
A former chief of staff for the White House National Space Council offered some anecdotal evidence of Bluetooth use curtailment, and asked, “what is the point of this article?”
I’m still thinking about this story from @politico. If you go into a SCIF, you aren’t even allowed to have bluetooth hearing aids. I knew people that worked in the White House in sensitive NatSec jobs that didn’t even own smart phones. Like, what is the point of this article? https://t.co/i08yiMHIy5
— Jared Zambrano-Stout (@Space_Jared) December 7, 2021
Referring to Hillary Clinton, former Media Matters senior fellow Jamison Foser asked Thompson and Cramer: “Did you consider including for context in this piece the fact that another high-profile woman was the subject of years of obsessive media coverage about supposed security risks in her communications practices as a high-ranking government official?”
Sherrilyn Ifill, the highly-respected President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) asked what many were thinking:
How is this a story? https://t.co/gJGRdsSgUr
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) December 7, 2021
COMMENTARY
‘Friendster for Bigots’: Devin Nunes Mocked After Announcing He’s Quitting Congress to Head Trump’s ‘Media’ Company
U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, the far right wing California Republican infamously known for accepting propaganda from the Trump White House then breathlessly calling a press conference to claim he had just shared information from “whistleblowers” with the White House, is quitting Congress to head Donald Trump’s new “media” company, Trump Media & Technology Group.
The news, which comes from The Hollywood Reporter’s media and business writer Alex Weprin, comes on the same day news broke that two federal government securities agencies are investigating that same Trump company. CNN also reported the news.
“Congressman Devin Nunes will be CEO of Donald Trump’s media and tech company. He retires from congress and starts at TMTG in January,” Weprin writes.
Nunes, who in 2018 alleged an FBI conspiracy to hurt Trump, was in line to become Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, under the assumption Democrats will loose control of the House.
Many were quick to mock Nunes.
MSNBC political analyst Tim Miller, an editor-t-large for The Bulwark, calls Trump’s “media” company, TMTG, Friendster for bigots.
Growing up every story I was told about politics treated the W&M chairmanship as if it were the height of power and influence. Nunes is taking a pass on it to run Friendster for bigots. Congress’ decline in miniature. https://t.co/Q66WyJBQ3g
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 6, 2021
Others are questioning the timing of the announcement:
So Devin Nunes has opted out of running in ‘22 and he’s planning to take a job at the start-up that’s already under federal investigation?
We got a twofer today!
— 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) December 6, 2021
Hmm… anyone want to guess why Devin Nunes decided to ABRUPTLY RETIRE from the House by the end of this month?? 🧐
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 6, 2021
And others just had a good time with the news, focusong on the Congressman’s penchant for suing social media users like “Devin Nunes’ Cow.”
Breaking news- Devin Nunes is putting himself out to pasture.
— KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) December 6, 2021
COMMENTARY
No, That Seemingly Phallic Trump ‘Winter White House’ Christmas Card Is Not Real: CNN Fact Checker
If you saw it you probably thought, “maybe it’s fake,” but also thought it could have been real.
The alleged Donald Trump 2021 Christmas card – including a black and white photo of the former president with Santa and his reindeer evoking an image, according to many, of an ejaculating penis – is fake, according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
“Merry Christmas From The Winter White House,” the card reads. (There is no “Winter White House” despite Trump’s attempts to legitimize the Mar-a-Lago claim.)
The fake card is complete with a presidential seal and five Christmas ornaments depicting (in order) Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump – causing “Barron” to trend on Twitter for hours with users asking why he was not, even now, included.
Dale calls out several anti-Trump social media accounts for claiming the card is real.
Some anti-Trump accounts are sharing a fake Trump Christmas card and explicitly insisting it’s real. pic.twitter.com/dMar3Yyv6b
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 6, 2021
But many apparently thought it was real.
One Twitter user called it “the most pathetic late life crisis I’ve ever seen.”
