‘Bluetooth-Phobic’: Experts Blast Attack on VP Harris – From a News Giant Owned by a Million-Dollar Trump Donor
Security experts and many Americans alike are blasting an attack by the mainstream media giant Politico against Vice President Kamala Harris, an attack that comes amid revelations of a study in The Washington Post showing just how unfairly negative the press has been in its coverage of President Joe Biden and his administration. As it turns out, Politico, a major player in DC politics, is effectively owned by a million-dollar donor to Donald Trump.
The anger which spread through social media late Monday night was fueled by a tweet from Politico’s White House reporter Alex Thompson, who shows Vice President Harris in four different images using corded headphones instead of wireless ones. According to Thompson, co-author of the piece, the Vice President has a “Bluetooth phobia,” and co-wrote a story titled, “Kamala Harris is Bluetooth-phobic.”
NEW: Kamala Harris has long felt that Bluetooth headphones are a security risk.
So, she insists on using wired ones, 3 fmr campaign aides told @rubycramer and me.
That Bluetooth phobia remains (if you look closely, you’ll see the clump of wires in hand)https://t.co/9poyMTQrU2 pic.twitter.com/HtscTWm1sF
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 6, 2021
Outrage was swift, with many asking how this could even possibly rate as a valid “news” story amid a nation whose democracy is crumbling as it battles a global pandemic, rising fascism, an attempted coup, a decades-long plot to curtail reproductive, voting, minority, and sexual minority rights, climate change, inflation and massive wealth inequality, in a political climate that some fear may lead to actual civil war.
Others, especially intelligence and national security experts slammed Politico and the article’s authors, noting just how potentially dangerous Bluetooth headphones actually are from a security perspective.
But Thompson was undeterred, defending the article at every turn.
“Former aides say that VP has long been careful about security — w/ some describing it as prudent & others suggesting it’s a bit paranoid,” he tweeted Monday. “A former aide from AG days said when a person arrived for a meeting, staff were instructed not to allow them to wait in Harris’ office alone.”
Politico in October was sold to the German media conglomerate Axel Springer, reportedly for about $1 billion. Axel Springer, which has been described as “conservative” and by casual observers “right wing,” is majority-owned by the U.S.-based investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), whose founders are known for historic, massive leveraged buyouts.
Henry Kravis is a million-dollar Trump donor, according to Forbes.
Dana Milbank is the author of the Washington Post piece that exposes just how poorly the mainstream media has covered the Biden administration. On Sunday he happened to tweet about Politico:
It’s interesting that Germany’s Axel Springer completed its takeover of Politico on Oct. 18, and that’s exactly when Politico took its sharply negative turn against Biden. Maybe this explains the pushback from @RyanLizza
— Dana Milbank (@Milbank) December 5, 2021
Chad Loder has been described by The Intercept as “a tech company founder and cybersecurity expert from Los Angeles who posts meticulous, open-source investigations of local right-wing extremists on a Twitter feed with more than 100,000 followers.” He’s also written articles like “Should you hold employees accountable for cyber security?” (yes, in short, by the way.)
Here’s how he responded to the Politico piece:
I’m a recognized security expert who holds 7 patents in computer security.
Kamala Harris is absolutely right about the security risk, and the word “phobia” has no place in the discourse.
— Chad Loder (they/them) (@chadloder) December 7, 2021
Byron Tau, who writes about national security for The Wall Street Journal, explained why Bluetooth is a security risk:
“Bluetooth peripherals are a security risk. If they don’t rotate their unique identifier, they can easily be sniffed and tracked. If there are flaws in the security, they can be compromised. Most people don’t have to worry about these things but high level federal officials should,” he said via Twitter.
Magdi Semrau, a journalist who writes about science, politics, and culture, responded to Thompson and his co-author Ruby Cramer, pointing to an article titled: “Sorry, readers. Your Bluetooth device is a security risk.”
It’s not a phobia https://t.co/wHCyezH32J
— Magdi Semrau (@magi_jay) December 7, 2021
A former chief of staff for the White House National Space Council offered some anecdotal evidence of Bluetooth use curtailment, and asked, “what is the point of this article?”
I’m still thinking about this story from @politico. If you go into a SCIF, you aren’t even allowed to have bluetooth hearing aids. I knew people that worked in the White House in sensitive NatSec jobs that didn’t even own smart phones. Like, what is the point of this article? https://t.co/i08yiMHIy5
— Jared Zambrano-Stout (@Space_Jared) December 7, 2021
Referring to Hillary Clinton, former Media Matters senior fellow Jamison Foser asked Thompson and Cramer: “Did you consider including for context in this piece the fact that another high-profile woman was the subject of years of obsessive media coverage about supposed security risks in her communications practices as a high-ranking government official?”
Sherrilyn Ifill, the highly-respected President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) asked what many were thinking:
How is this a story? https://t.co/gJGRdsSgUr
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) December 7, 2021
COMMENTARY
‘Friendster for Bigots’: Devin Nunes Mocked After Announcing He’s Quitting Congress to Head Trump’s ‘Media’ Company
U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, the far right wing California Republican infamously known for accepting propaganda from the Trump White House then breathlessly calling a press conference to claim he had just shared information from “whistleblowers” with the White House, is quitting Congress to head Donald Trump’s new “media” company, Trump Media & Technology Group.
The news, which comes from The Hollywood Reporter’s media and business writer Alex Weprin, comes on the same day news broke that two federal government securities agencies are investigating that same Trump company. CNN also reported the news.
“Congressman Devin Nunes will be CEO of Donald Trump’s media and tech company. He retires from congress and starts at TMTG in January,” Weprin writes.
Nunes, who in 2018 alleged an FBI conspiracy to hurt Trump, was in line to become Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, under the assumption Democrats will loose control of the House.
Many were quick to mock Nunes.
MSNBC political analyst Tim Miller, an editor-t-large for The Bulwark, calls Trump’s “media” company, TMTG, Friendster for bigots.
Growing up every story I was told about politics treated the W&M chairmanship as if it were the height of power and influence. Nunes is taking a pass on it to run Friendster for bigots. Congress’ decline in miniature. https://t.co/Q66WyJBQ3g
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 6, 2021
Others are questioning the timing of the announcement:
So Devin Nunes has opted out of running in ‘22 and he’s planning to take a job at the start-up that’s already under federal investigation?
We got a twofer today!
— 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) December 6, 2021
Hmm… anyone want to guess why Devin Nunes decided to ABRUPTLY RETIRE from the House by the end of this month?? 🧐
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 6, 2021
And others just had a good time with the news, focusong on the Congressman’s penchant for suing social media users like “Devin Nunes’ Cow.”
Breaking news- Devin Nunes is putting himself out to pasture.
— KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) December 6, 2021
COMMENTARY
No, That Seemingly Phallic Trump ‘Winter White House’ Christmas Card Is Not Real: CNN Fact Checker
If you saw it you probably thought, “maybe it’s fake,” but also thought it could have been real.
The alleged Donald Trump 2021 Christmas card – including a black and white photo of the former president with Santa and his reindeer evoking an image, according to many, of an ejaculating penis – is fake, according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
“Merry Christmas From The Winter White House,” the card reads. (There is no “Winter White House” despite Trump’s attempts to legitimize the Mar-a-Lago claim.)
The fake card is complete with a presidential seal and five Christmas ornaments depicting (in order) Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump – causing “Barron” to trend on Twitter for hours with users asking why he was not, even now, included.
Dale calls out several anti-Trump social media accounts for claiming the card is real.
Some anti-Trump accounts are sharing a fake Trump Christmas card and explicitly insisting it’s real. pic.twitter.com/dMar3Yyv6b
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 6, 2021
But many apparently thought it was real.
One Twitter user called it “the most pathetic late life crisis I’ve ever seen.”
COMMENTARY
Marjorie Taylor Greene Cries She’s the ‘Most Attacked’ – Less Than 24 Hours After Labeling All Democrats ‘Communists’
If it seems like it was just yesterday that U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene labeled the President of the United States and in fact every Democrat in the country “communists,” it was, which is why it might seem strangely hypocritical that the Republican from Georgia minutes ago was labeling herself the “most attacked” freshman member of Congress in all of U.S. history.
“Joe Biden is a communist,” Greene declared strongly Thursday evening. “And that’s who the Democrats are – they’re communists.”
“You know, a lot of people are swallowing down the word ‘socialist,’ but that’s not a good enough word for Democrats – they are communists,” Greene told her supporters, clearly ignorant of the words’ meanings.
“That’s the word we need to keep using with them,” she continued. “Because they’re using these unprecedented, authoritarian, tyrannical controls on the American people to force people to comply.”
Marge Greene today: “Joe Biden is a communist. And that’s what the Democrats are – they’re communists. A lot of people are swallowing down the word ‘socialist,’ but .. they are communists.” pic.twitter.com/agaGlwoi4N
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 3, 2021
But Greene was singing a very different tune Friday afternoon.
“I have been the most attacked freshman Member of Congress probably in United States history,” Greene cried in a video she posted to social media. “The media has defamed me. They have completely smeared my character. Called me names and labeled me horrible things, none of which I am. None of the things they have said are true about me.”
Greene today: “I have been the most attacked freshman Member of Congress probably in US history. The media has defamed me. They smeared my character. Call me names and labeled me horrible things, none of which I am.” pic.twitter.com/a61WJaIsdP
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 3, 2021
What has been said about Congresswoman Greene in the legitimate media? Unlike her videos, there’s a high degree of likelihood it’s mostly true.
Here’s a portion of what The New York Times wrote in January:
Marjorie Taylor Greene had just finished questioning whether a plane really flew into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and flatly stating that President Barack Obama was secretly Muslim when she paused to offer an aside implicating another former president in a crime.
“That’s another one of those Clinton murders,” Ms. Greene said, referring to John F. Kennedy Jr.’s death in a 1999 plane crash, suggesting that he had been assassinated because he was a potential rival to Hillary Clinton for a New York Senate seat.
Ms. Greene casually unfurled the cascade of dangerous and patently untrue conspiracy theories in a 40-minute video that was originally posted to YouTube in 2018.
…
Ms. Greene suggested in a 2018 Facebook post, unearthed this week by Media Matters, that a devastating wildfire that ravaged California was started by “a laser” beamed from space and controlled by a prominent Jewish banking family with connections to powerful Democrats. She endorsed executing Democratic lawmakers, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She served as a prolific writer for a now-defunct conspiracy blog called “American Truth Seekers,” writing posts with headlines including “MUST READ — Democratic Party Involved With Child Sex, Satanism, and The Occult.” And she argued that the 2018 midterm elections — in which the first two Muslim women were elected to the House — were part of “an Islamic invasion of our government.”
Ms. Greene has repeatedly claimed in multiple videos and social media posts that several school shooting massacres were “false flag” events perpetrated by government officials in an attempt to drum up support for gun control laws. In an October 2020 video surfaced on Friday by Mother Jones, she said that the “only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.”
Ms. Greene is perhaps best known for having endorsed QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy movement that claims that Mr. Trump was facing down a shadowy cabal of Democratic pedophiles.
That was almost an entire year ago. You’re probably more familiar with all the baseless and unfounded attacks she has made since.
Greene has made lying about and attacking Democrats part of her weekly, if not daily routine. Sometimes those attacks have been very personal – and very close. Like when she followed Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg around the streets of D.C. He said he felt she was threatening him. Or more recently, when she verbally assaulted U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of Congress. That was one of her countless attacks against the New York Democrat who Greene seems disturbingly obsessed with.
But if indeed Greene is the “most attacked” freshman member of Congress in all of U.S. history, she has only herself to blame.
