News
House Democrat Warns Meadows May Plead the Fifth to Avoid Self-Incrimination for ‘Treason’
A Democratic Congressman during a meeting of the House Rules Committee on Tuesday warned that Mark Meadows may invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to protect against charges of “treason.”
U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) told his fellow Rules Committee members “there’s a pledge of allegiance to Donald Trump above and beyond the Constitution here, which really is frightening,” he said, referring to Meadows, the former president’s White House chief of staff, “which is why I think that we’re going to see the Fifth Amendment being pled,” Perlmutter added, as The Independent reports.
The House Rules Committee is considering the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s 51-page report asking for the Dept. of Justice to prosecute Meadows for criminal contempt of Congress. The Select Committee voted unanimously Monday evening to send that report tom the full House for a vote, which likely will take place today.
“Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to the enemies, giving them aid and comfort. Treason is…the crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance.”
“We’ve danced around this a lot, and we talk about obstructing Congress and things like that. But this was an effort to have a coup to overthrow the country, to break the Pledge of Allegiance we make to this country and to the Constitution,” Pelmutter said.
Meadows “has two masters — Donald Trump and the United States of America.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘They Played Their Audience for Fools’: CNN Analyst Says ‘Fox News Feedback Loop Has Been Totally Exposed’
CNN senior political analyst John Avlon on Tuesday explained how Fox News revealed itself as a propaganda outlet after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read text messages that the network’s stars sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished,” Brian Kilmeade texted Meadows.
“Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol,” Sean Hannity texted.
“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Laura Ingraham texted.
Avlon said “the Trump/Fox feedback loop has been totally exposed.”
READ: Steve Schmidt shreds ‘cancerous’ Fox News after their Jan 6 lies are exposed: ‘They despise their audience’
“All the people who have been trying to ritualistically downplay this attack on our democracy, saying it was a mostly peaceful protest, it was tourists on a — you know, in areas they weren’t supposed to be in times they weren’t supposed to be there,” he said.
“They were lying,” he noted.
“They knew instinctively in real time this was a desperate moment, that the capitol was being attacked, they were pleading to the president, showing that they were really functioning as political functionaries, nothing resembling journalists in that administration. And so all their public denials — both in Congress and on TV — they’re all lies,” he explained. “They all knew the truth in real-time because it was self-evident and they’ve tried to create a false impression going forward to protect the president, protect the administration, and protect their reputations.”
“They’ve played the audience for fools,” Avlon said.
READ: Liz Cheney reads bombshell Jan. 6th text messages — including panicked messages from Don Trump Jr.
Watch:
News
Kentucky Factory Workers Threatened With Being Fired if They Left Work to Escape Deadly Tornado: Report
Workers at a candle factory in Kentucky tell NBC News that their supervisors threatened to fire them if they left work as a deadly tornado barreled toward them.
According to NBC News’ sources, workers at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory in Mayfield, Kentucky were forbidden from leaving their jobs even as local tornado warning sirens started blaring throughout the area.
“For hours, as word of the coming storm spread, as many as 15 workers beseeched managers to let them take shelter at their own homes, only to have their requests rebuffed,” reports NBC News. “Fearing for their safety, some left during their shifts regardless of the repercussions.”
The tornado then proceeded to directly strike the factory, leveling it to rubble and killing eight people who were still inside.
READ MORE: Dozens feared dead as tornadoes tear through Kentucky, southeastern US
21-year-old McKayla Emery, who is now in the hospital after suffering injuries from being inside the factory when the tornado struck, told NBC she directly heard supervisors talking about firing people who went home to escape the tornado.
“If you leave, you’re more than likely to be fired,” Emery recalled supervisors telling workers who asked to leave. “I heard that with my own ears.”
As of this writing, an estimated 74 people in Kentucky have died as a result of the tornado.
News
‘Troubling’ Questions Raised About Disappearing Millions From Trump’s Dark Money Machine: Report
According to a deep dive by the Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, the “dark money” machine that is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars to promote Donald Trump recently changed ownership hands and questions are being raised about where all the money is going and who controls it.
As the report notes, Trump’s ouster from the White House in 2020 set in motion a collection of allies creating PAC’s aimed at promoting him as he ostensibly plans to make another presidential run in 2024, and that the non-profit formerly known as America First Policies underwent an ownership change that further has obscured how the money is being used.
Pointing out that the changes “cast another layer of opacity over millions of dollars in already obscured donations the group made to controversial far-right causes in 2020,” the report quotes University of Notre Dame non-profit law expert Lloyd Mayer calling the changes “troubling.”
“Whatever your views of so-called ‘dark money’ may be, these groups are further obscuring money flows,” he explained.
Mayer went on to explain that the selling of a non-profit is quite unusual, telling the Beast, “Nonprofits generally do not have owners as a matter of state law, so I am not sure what they mean by ‘sold.’ Nonprofits can sell their assets, including their name, as long as they do so for fair market value,” before adding, “the nonprofit itself would have received the proceeds.”
According to Sollenberger, “The sale also shows that the byzantine pro-Trump dark money machine is reconfiguring itself ahead of the 2022 midterms, as well as Trump’s possible candidacy in 2024,” before continuing, “All the confusion has one immediate upshot: It makes it even more difficult to understand who exactly is responsible for millions of dollars in shady grants that [Trump affiliated group] America First Policies doled out last year.”
“Those grants appeared in the tax report covering America First Policies’ activity last year, which was filed by America First Works and first obtained by the Center for Public Integrity. Some of the listed recipients have been tied to voter-suppression activity, and one of them is a hotbed for bigoted anti-LGTBQ rhetoric,” the report continues. “But paper trails vanish almost immediately, with some entities appearing to have evaded scrutiny after failing to file tax reports for several years—a pattern which raised concerns among experts in nonprofit law.”
After noting several other off-shoots that have also undergone multiple name changes — and in many cases have not made IRS filings — Sollenberger wrote, “Of course, the Trump money machine has never been easy to follow. But the connections appear even blurrier now that Trump is out of office. And thanks to IRS filing deadlines, voters may not know what these groups are currently up to until next November, after the midterms.”
Non-profit expert Mayer added, “Timing matters. The longer it takes for the information to come out, the less it’s on the public’s mind. And by delaying flings and obscuring who these groups are, that information only gets older and colder and staler. Even if it all comes out accurately and on time in 2022, it still may not make the news.”
You can read the detailed report here — subscription required.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Only Janitor They Had’: Fox News Trashed After Chris Wallace Abruptly Announces He Just Quit
- News2 days ago
‘That Was a Lie’: Chris Wallace Nails Lindsey Graham for Passing Trump Tax Cut Even Though ‘It Wasn’t Paid For’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Five-Alarm Fire’: Trump Supporters Eye Key Elections Post That Could Allow Him to Steal 2024 Race
- COUP1 day ago
‘This Is Called a Coup’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Meadows News
- News1 day ago
‘Troubling’ Questions Raised About Disappearing Millions From Trump’s Dark Money Machine: Report
- IT WAS A COUP1 day ago
‘To Protect the Insurrection’: Outrage Over Meadows Bombshell Guard Was on Standby to ‘Protect Pro Trump People’
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Gorsuch Cites Anti-Gay Masterpiece Cakeshop Ruling in Dissent Over Vaccine Mandate Religious Exemption Request
- BREAKING NEWS22 hours ago
Cheney Reveals Fox News Hosts Desperately Texted Meadows to Get Trump to Call Off Violent 1/6 Attack